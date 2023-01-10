ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Georgia football will open 2023 favored to win third-straight national championship

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
 2 days ago
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Georgia fans might have a message for the rest of college football: Get used to it.

At least, if the oddsmakers are correct with their read on the immediate future of the sport, per Sportsbetting.ag.

The Bulldogs, fresh off a 15-0 season and 65-7 win over TCU in the CFP Championship Game on Monday night at SoFi Stadium, are the odds-on favorites to win yet another title.

It seems unthinkable a team could win three national championships in a row, but Georgia’s CFP Championship season in 2022 was deemed unlikely by many after the team lost an NFL-record 15 players in the draft.

The Bulldogs certainly seem to have a workable schedule, as their non-conference games are against UT-Martin, Ball State, UAB and Georgia Tech.

Related
WGAU

Reports: Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter

Clemson will have a new offensive coordinator in 2023. According to Rivals' Tiger Illustrated and other reports, the team has parted ways with offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter after he was the team's primary play caller for just one season. Streeter became the team's offensive coordinator after Tony Elliott was hired to be the head coach at Virginia.
CLEMSON, SC
WGAU

Darnell Washington announces his plans for 2023 NFL Draft

Another Georgia tight end will be departing the program, as Darnell Washington announced he would be heading to the NFL. Washington finished his junior season with 28 receptions for 454 yards and two touchdowns. At 6-foot-7 and 275 pounds, Washington is one of the more intriguing talents available in the draft and is expected to be taken in either the first or second round.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Bulldog parade plans posted

We have this morning the plans for Saturday’s national championship celebration in Athens, the second in as many years for the Georgia Bulldog football team: a parade that makes its way to Sanford Stadium steps off on Lumpkin Street at 12:30, with a gathering in the stadium starting at 2 o’clock Saturday afternoon.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

UGA honors broadcaster, former school superintendent

The University of Georgia has named Richard Dunn and Xernona Thomas as the recipients of the 2023 Footsteps Award. This annual award, given this year on the 62nd anniversary of desegregation at UGA, recognizes UGA graduates who are following in the pioneering footsteps of Charlayne Hunter-Gault, Hamilton Holmes and Mary Frances Early, UGA’s first African American students.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Stormy weather? Forecasters say Athens, NE Ga should be on the lookout

Forecasters say north and central Georgia could be under the gun for severe weather today, with thunderstorms and the possibility of tornadoes. Strong to severe thunderstorms are in the forecast Thursday for north and central Georgia, including Metro Atlanta. Warm, humid air will stream into the Southeast through Thursday afternoon,...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

UNG professor will keynote international conference

For a little less than a decade, University of North Georgia associate professor of music Dr. Esther Morgan-Ellis has shared her passions with students at UNG. Now, for the first time, Morgan-Ellis will be able to share that passion as a keynote speaker for the International Conference on Music Education Technology.
DAHLONEGA, GA
WGAU

A-CC Public Works: eastside road repairs could take several months

Athens-Clarke County Transportation and Public Works now says three stretches of road on Athens’ east side will be closed indefinitely: there are ongoing efforts to repair Olympic Drive between Hancock Industrial Way and Athena Drive, Charlie Bolton Road between Smithonia Road and Lem Edwards Road, and Voyles Road from Spring Valley Road to Olympic Drive.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Heartburn in Hoschton: residents complain about new development

Reunion Country Club residents tell Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln they are frustrated about increased water runoff from a neighboring subdivision development. “We had over 700 residents to sign the petition that they did not want this to happen, and they did not care,” said Rhonda McKinney. Residents showed...
HOSCHTON, GA
WGAU

'Rick and Morty' creator awaits trial for domestic violence

SANTA ANA, Calif. — (AP) — Justin Roiland, who created the animated series “Rick and Morty” and provides the voices of the two title characters, is awaiting trial on charges of felony domestic violence against a former girlfriend. A criminal complaint obtained Thursday from The Associated...
SANTA ANA, CA
WGAU

WGAU

