ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia football instant observations as Bulldogs go back-to-back with 2023 National Championship

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09CKKv_0k9Asl5k00

LOS ANGELES — Georgia coach Kirby Smart made it very clear what was about to happen before Georgia played TCU in SoFi Stadium on Monday.

“We’re gonna hunt tonight,” Smart said.

Like Neil McCauley in Heat, Georgia settled all scores with extreme discipline. The Bulldogs scored on all six of their first-half possessions, forced three turnovers and hounded TCU all night.

It was a successful hunt indeed, as the Bulldogs took down their second consecutive national championship, beating TCU 65-7.

Georgia becomes the first program to accomplish such a feat in the College Football Playoff era. The Bulldogs are just the third team since the Kennedy administration to win back-to-back national titles.

When Smart was first hired at Georgia, the intent wasn’t just to win one national championship. It wasn’t even necessarily to dethrone Nick Saban and Alabama.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAU

Reports: Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter

Clemson will have a new offensive coordinator in 2023. According to Rivals' Tiger Illustrated and other reports, the team has parted ways with offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter after he was the team's primary play caller for just one season. Streeter became the team's offensive coordinator after Tony Elliott was hired to be the head coach at Virginia.
CLEMSON, SC
WGAU

Darnell Washington announces his plans for 2023 NFL Draft

Another Georgia tight end will be departing the program, as Darnell Washington announced he would be heading to the NFL. Washington finished his junior season with 28 receptions for 454 yards and two touchdowns. At 6-foot-7 and 275 pounds, Washington is one of the more intriguing talents available in the draft and is expected to be taken in either the first or second round.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Bulldog parade plans posted

We have this morning the plans for Saturday’s national championship celebration in Athens, the second in as many years for the Georgia Bulldog football team: a parade that makes its way to Sanford Stadium steps off on Lumpkin Street at 12:30, with a gathering in the stadium starting at 2 o’clock Saturday afternoon.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Stormy weather? Forecasters say Athens, NE Ga should be on the lookout

Forecasters say north and central Georgia could be under the gun for severe weather today, with thunderstorms and the possibility of tornadoes. Strong to severe thunderstorms are in the forecast Thursday for north and central Georgia, including Metro Atlanta. Warm, humid air will stream into the Southeast through Thursday afternoon,...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

UGA honors broadcaster, former school superintendent

The University of Georgia has named Richard Dunn and Xernona Thomas as the recipients of the 2023 Footsteps Award. This annual award, given this year on the 62nd anniversary of desegregation at UGA, recognizes UGA graduates who are following in the pioneering footsteps of Charlayne Hunter-Gault, Hamilton Holmes and Mary Frances Early, UGA’s first African American students.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Local briefs: UGA Staff Council session in Athens, new Dem Party Chair in Danielsville

The University of Georgia says its University Council will hold its first meeting of the new spring semester, a virtual session that gets underway at 2:30 this afternoon. Danielsville Democrat Conolus Scott, who last year waged an unsuccessful campaign for the state Senate seat held by Madison County Republican Frank Ginn, has been chose as Chairman of the 10th District Democratic Party.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

UNG professor will keynote international conference

For a little less than a decade, University of North Georgia associate professor of music Dr. Esther Morgan-Ellis has shared her passions with students at UNG. Now, for the first time, Morgan-Ellis will be able to share that passion as a keynote speaker for the International Conference on Music Education Technology.
DAHLONEGA, GA
WGAU

A-CC Public Works: eastside road repairs could take several months

Athens-Clarke County Transportation and Public Works now says three stretches of road on Athens’ east side will be closed indefinitely: there are ongoing efforts to repair Olympic Drive between Hancock Industrial Way and Athena Drive, Charlie Bolton Road between Smithonia Road and Lem Edwards Road, and Voyles Road from Spring Valley Road to Olympic Drive.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Heartburn in Hoschton: residents complain about new development

Reunion Country Club residents tell Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln they are frustrated about increased water runoff from a neighboring subdivision development. “We had over 700 residents to sign the petition that they did not want this to happen, and they did not care,” said Rhonda McKinney. Residents showed...
HOSCHTON, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
30K+
Followers
112K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy