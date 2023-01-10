ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Armed man shoplifts at Pueblo Kohl’s, cited for theft

By Ashley Eberhardt
KXRM
KXRM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2INX3k_0k9AskD100

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said a man who was seen shoplifting at a Pueblo Kohl’s while carrying a gun was cited and released for theft, despite being a 4-time convicted felon.

PPD said due to new laws regarding Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender (POWPO) and theft, the suspect could not be charged with POWPO and instead was only cited for theft and released.

According to PPD, just before 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, officers were on patrol in the area of the North Elizabeth Street Kohl’s store when they were informed of a man actively shoplifting.

When officers arrived at the store, the loss prevention employees told them there was a Hispanic man carrying a holster on his right hip. Loss prevention also said the man was in the fitting rooms hiding stolen items in a bag. Officers then witnessed the man walk out of the store with the bag full of items, without paying.

The man, identified as William Padilla, was taken into custody without incident. Padilla admitted to officers that he was a convicted felon, and through further investigation, Padilla was found to have been convicted of four past felonies. He is prohibited from being in possession of a gun due to those convictions.

However, due to new laws regarding POWPO arrests, Padilla was cited for theft and released. He was not booked into the Pueblo County Jail on any charges.

Comments / 28

Evan “Island Of Truth”
2d ago

Not gonna have many stores left in Pueblo if this keeps up. Stores can’t stay open when they have to keep eating the losses from shoplifting. Of course, we need law and order with consequences, which seems to be the missing factor here…..🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️

WondeR_Y
2d ago

uhmmm? so I guess it's a greenlight for felons to carry weapons. lol 😆

Richard the Great
2d ago

Explain these new laws and who is responsible please. This is not journalism. It is word salad.

KXRM

