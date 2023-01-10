SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department is offering a $5,000 hiring bonus. Officially, the department is looking to fill eight open positions; however, there could be more positions opening depending on how many applicants pass training and all the requirements. Those who are hired will go through extensive training, and anyone who falls within the age range of 21-44 is encouraged to apply. You do not need to have prior police experience.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO