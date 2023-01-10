Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
‘Art Maneuver’ draws creatives’ attention to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - James 1stgen is holding space for the creatives of Sioux Falls, hosting a monthly art event for the community and creatives to enjoy. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. 1108 w 12th st. a handful of artists and art enthusiasts gathered to share and sell their artistic creations. Sala’s Salsas catered for the event with some authentic Hispanic tastes and treats.
dakotanewsnow.com
‘The Pad Party’ collecting women’s hygiene supplies for 13th year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the 13th year, a group of Sioux Falls women called The Pad Party are holding a menstrual product drive to benefit The Banquet and The Promising Futures Fund. Pads, tampons, liners, and incontinence products can be dropped inside designated boxes at the...
This Building Could Fit Every Resident of South Dakota Inside
It's a building so large that it could fit every resident of South Dakota inside and there would still be enough room to space everyone out three feet apart. At 699,000 square feet, the new Amazon fulfillment center in north Sioux Falls is the largest building in the city and probably the state of South Dakota.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls grew in 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls released a report that shows a continued trend of rapid growth and development for the city. The City also saw growth in its population, adding an estimated 6,284 residents in 2022 for a new estimated population total of 208,884, according to the City of Sioux Falls press release. Population growth in 2022 was slightly lower than in 2021, which had a record 6,750 people move to Sioux Falls.
dakotanewsnow.com
Someone You Should Know: Former art teachers create the 605 Magic Art Bus
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Artists themselves, Mercedes Maltese and Marlo Arp both created The 605 Magic Art Bus, which they describe as a classroom on wheels. “This was an idea I was thinking about for a while. I asked my friend Marlo who I have known as an art teacher for decades if she would be willing to help me with this endeavor,” said Mercedes.
dakotanewsnow.com
Great Bear to host Funski event to raise money for Children’s Inn
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The winter competition is set to return for its 34th year. The annual Media One Funski weekend will be held Jan 21 and 22 at Great Bear Recreation Park and will include a variety of winter competitions including skiing, snowboarding, snow sculpting and tube races.
dakotanewsnow.com
Wells Fargo launches $20 million Invest Native initiative
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Native American-led organizations in South Dakota and North Dakota are included in a Wells Fargo initiative aimed at partnering with and advancing Native American communities. Funding will go toward housing, small businesses, financial health, and sustainability. Native American programs in Arizona, Montana, New...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Mexican restaurant closes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After nearly four years in business, Omaha-based eatery Abelardo’s has permanently shut down. According to a SiouxFalls.Business report, Abelardo Gonzalez has decided to close the location on S. Minnesota Ave. Gonzales started the chain of Mexican restaurants in 2001 in Omaha and...
siouxfalls.business
When to go to a free-standing emergency department — or somewhere else
This paid piece is sponsored by Avera Health. Avera’s emergency services are reflecting the city of Sioux Falls — they’re expanding. Avera Medical Group Family Health Center – Dawley Farm, Avera’s newest facility that includes a 24/7 free-standing emergency department, opened earlier this month, making it the fourth site for emergency care in the city.
What’s This Sculpture In The Empire Mall In Sioux Falls?
My wife and I were in the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls recently and saw this interesting sculpture. Our curiosity was piqued so we walked over to have a closer look. The sculpture features 250 cell phones. A sign said these phones represent the number of drivers who were killed or injured in distracted driving-related crashes in 2021.
southdakotasearchlight.com
Nonprofit tagged to enroll low income South Dakotans in monthly internet discount program
A Sioux Falls nonprofit is one of five recipients nationally of a new grant to connect people to the internet. Roughly one in six South Dakotans don’t have access to high-speed internet, according to state data from 2021. In Sioux Falls, the state’s largest city, roughly 15% of households lack internet access at home or on a mobile device, based on a 2020 survey.
dakotanewsnow.com
SFPD offering $5,000 sign-on bonus
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department is offering a $5,000 hiring bonus. Officially, the department is looking to fill eight open positions; however, there could be more positions opening depending on how many applicants pass training and all the requirements. Those who are hired will go through extensive training, and anyone who falls within the age range of 21-44 is encouraged to apply. You do not need to have prior police experience.
dakotanewsnow.com
Minervas named the restaurant of the year
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Downtown Sioux Falls icon Minervas has been honored as the South Dakota Retailers Association’s Restaurant of the Year. The award is presented each year to a restaurant with a reputation for excellence in food, service, and atmosphere. The award was officially presented at the Association’s annual meeting and awards reception on Jan. 9 in Pierre.
dakotanewsnow.com
Yankton EMS administrator and wife pass away same day from cancer
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Remember to tell your family you love them. That’s the message Trenton Hawkins wants to spread. This comes after he lost both parents to cancer on the same day. 58-year-old Steve Hawkins and 52-year-old Wendy Hawkins were married and lived in Cody, Wyoming,...
KELOLAND TV
Feeding SD administers Senior Box Program across state
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A statewide food non-profit wants to make sure people of all ages aren’t making the tough decision between paying bills or buying food. Feeding South Dakota is making sure older adults will continue to have the food they need by administering the Senior Box Program across the entire state.
dakotanewsnow.com
Officials discuss transportation development plan in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Officials in Sioux Falls have been taking a closer look at the transit system in the city for a while now. Today, they provided an update on their findings. While discussions continue on the best approach to improving transportation in the city, many can...
1973 Iowa / South Dakota Gitchie Manitou Murder Still Haunts
On the evening of November 17, 1973, five teenagers from Sioux Falls, South Dakota were attacked by a group of three murderous brothers at Gitchie Manitou State Preserve just across the South Dakota border in Iowa. Four of the teenagers were killed, and one was kidnapped and raped. Thirteen-year-old Sandra...
KELOLAND TV
Impacts of the last few snowfalls on the drought in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The question has been asked if the last few snow storms have been a drought buster. While it’s hard to tell at this point, we have a good idea if the snow has been helping any. The newest drought monitor is released on...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota’s Chief Justice rails on proposal to end bar exam for law school graduates
PIERRE, S.D. - PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota is short on lawyers, and it is impacting lower income, rural defendants more than anyone else in the state. But for State Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven Jensen, it is not enough to give University of South Dakota Knudson School of Law graduates a ticket out of the Bar exam.
dakotanewsnow.com
Keeping traditions alive with ‘Fiber Fun’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Whether you spin, knit or crochet, Fiber Fun is a fun monthly event to meet with other fiber enthusiasts. Baylee Peterson talks with Jessie Nesseim, Curator of Collections for the Old Courthouse Museum, about how Fiber Fun came to be, and how you can get involved.
Comments / 0