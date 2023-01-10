NFL fans gushing over Georgia star Brock Bowers

The 2023 National Championship Game was an absolute rout, with the Georgia Bulldogs utterly dominating the game against the TCU Horned Frogs , making it completely non-competitive. However, NFL fans have taken notice of Georgia tight end Brock Bowers after an unreal performance on the biggest stage in college football.

Bowers and Georgia star quarterback Stetson Bennett were in rhythm all night against the Horned Frogs, connecting on some huge plays that flashed Bowers’ obvious NFL-level talent.

He ultimately finished with seven catches for 152 yards in the game, capped off by a contested 22-yard touchdown catch over a TCU defender.

Many NFL fans are in complete awe of Bowers’ talent and believe that he will ultimately be an extremely sought-after pick in the 2024 NFL Draft when he becomes eligible.

“Brock Bowers is putting together a Travis Kelce/George Kittle audition tape. And he still has another year of college,” tweeted Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated .

“Brock Bowers could start for how many NFL teams right now?” tweeted Manny Navarro of The Athletic .

“Dear SEC, You’ve got another year of Brock Bowers. Good luck,” tweeted RJ Young of Fox Sports .

“Brock Bowers is going to destroy NFL defenses,” tweeted Pamela Maldonado of Yahoo Sportsbook .

It is largely unprecedented to see anyone with the supreme athleticism and talent as Bowers as a true sophomore in college, and it feels very silly that someone that good should have to wait to enter the NFL Draft.

Regardless, he should add to what is already a stacked college highlight reel next season at Georgia as the Bulldogs try to win their third consecutive CFP National Championship next year.

