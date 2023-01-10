Read full article on original website
cbs2iowa.com
UI researchers: Study shows bivalent COVID booster provides significant protection
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — University of Iowa researchers were involved in a study showing the bivalent COVID-19 booster provides significant protection. Almost 9 out of 10 of the approximately 400 Americans dying every day from COVID-19 are over the age of 65. Moreover, while more than...
cbs2iowa.com
Mohs Surgery: the most cost effective and highest cure rate procedure
Cedar Rapids — Thursday afternoon, Forefront Dermatology announced their approach to treat skin cancer patients. Ashlynne Clark, MD at Forefront Dermatology in Cedar Rapids, says Mohs Surgery, the same procedure Jill Biden had on Wednesday, is a non-invasive procedure. Basal Cell Carcinoma is the most common form of skin...
cbs2iowa.com
Avelo Airlines temporarily relocates Dubuque flights to Eastern Iowa Airport
On Wednesday, Avelo Airlines announced that it will be temporarily relocating its Dubuque Regional Airport (DBQ) flights to Cedar Rapids Eastern Iowa Airport (CID) after DBQ was unable to secure the necessary TSA approval of its airport security plan in time for the debut this week. The company says beginning...
cbs2iowa.com
Tanager Place: New Iowa bills could cause "irreparable harm" to kids and families
Tanager Place in Cedar Rapids is responding to two new bills in the statehouse that appear to be Iowa's answer to Florida's "Don't say gay" law. In a statement Thursday, Tanager said its staff and volunteers are in a unique position, as the only LGBTQ+ youth center in the community, to see firsthand the stress youth and young adults face daily.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City maintains federal floodplain management rating
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The City of Iowa City has been classified as a Class 6 for floodplain management by the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) Community Rating System (CRS). The CRS is a voluntary federal incentive program to recognize and encourage community floodplain management practices exceeding the minimum...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa Attorney General files lawsuit against C6-Zero, owner after explosion in Marengo
DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird filed suit on behalf of the State of Iowa against C6-Zero and its owner following the explosion in Marengo. The lawsuit is against the company and Howard Brand seeking immediate compliance with an emergency order of the...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City Area Chinese Association hosting Lunar New Year Gala January 22
Iowa City — The Iowa City Area Chinese Association will be hosting a 2023 Lunar New Year Gala from 4-5:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 22 at the Englert Theatre. Activities will include music and dance performances ranging from traditional Chinese drum performances to modern K-pop dance featuring the ICACA, University of Iowa Chinese program, and University of Iowa School of Music. The event will also feature speeches on the Lunar New Year.
cbs2iowa.com
Cell phone video captures last moments of Devonna Walker's life
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — New cell phone video obtained by Iowa's News Now through friends & family, show the final moments of a Cedar Rapids woman's life. Devonna Walker was stabbed to death on January 2 during an argument with a neighbor. Walker was stabbed to death that night...
cbs2iowa.com
Hawkeye football players deliver with Meals on Wheels in Johnson County
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Following their win at the Music City Bowl, Hawkeye football players are helping out in their community. Players through the Swarm Collective re spending the start of their offseason bringing warm meals to Meals on Wheels clients in Iowa City and Coralville.
cbs2iowa.com
New grocery store will offer unique groceries to the area
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapid's newest grocery store is offering customers something different compared to a normal trip to their regular store. Vytyl, which started it's soft opening back on Dec. 1st, carries a wide range of groceries and products mostly found in Middle Eastern and eastern European culture.
cbs2iowa.com
Mayor Tiffany O'Donnell declares January Human Trafficking Prevention and Awareness month
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Mayor of Cedar Rapids Tiffany O'Donnell signed a proclamation Tuesday afternoon declaring January as Human Trafficking Prevention and Awareness month. Mayor O'Donnell joined Chains Interrupted, a nonprofit Cedar Rapids organization dedicated to putting an end to human trafficking, Mercy Medical Center and St. Luke's hospital at City Hall in Cedar Rapids to spread awareness on the issue.
cbs2iowa.com
CRPD & Linn Co. Attorney release joint statement on stabbing death of Devonna Walker
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — After calls from friends and family for answers, Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman and Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks have released a statement on the stabbing death of Devonna Walker. She was stabbed to death in the 2100 block of North Town Court NE...
cbs2iowa.com
Woman suing state, claims that UIHC operation left her with permanent damage
Iowa City — A Le Clair Woman is suing the state, claiming that a cervical cancer operation left her with a bowel perforation and a charred colon. On March 11, 2020, Tiffany Lunsford went to the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics for a hysterectomy, salpingectomy, ovarian cystectomy, pelvic lymph node dissection, and cystoscopy.
cbs2iowa.com
Traffic impacts on 8th Avenue begin Jan. 16 for continued work on Mercy Hospital skywalk
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — There will be traffic impacts downtown as Mercy Cedar Rapids finishes up construction on a new skywalk. The inner west- and east-bound lanes of 8th Avenue will be closed beginning Monday, January 16th for the work. Mercy Cedar Rapids says the closure...
cbs2iowa.com
CRPD officers rescue injured hawk on I-380 in Cedar Rapids on Monday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Cedar Rapids Police officers did a different kind of rescue on Monday. Officers responded to a call of an injured bird on the s-curve on I-380 Monday afternoon. They found a hawk on the side of the road in need of help.
cbs2iowa.com
Marion therapy dog competes for Pet Partners' Pet of the Year
MARION, Iowa — Pet Partners, a national organization focused on demonstrating and promoting the health and wellness benefits of animal-assisted therapy, is holding a 2023 Pet Partners Pet of the Year fundraising competition to encourage pets to raise funds and compete to be crowned Pet of the Year. A...
cbs2iowa.com
Violent crime up in Cedar Rapids while several other types of crime fall significantly
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — New figures released by the Cedar Rapids Police Department show that violent crime in the city rose dramatically in 2022. The 13% increase over the five-year average was fueled mostly by cases of domestic abuse and aggravated assault, meaning the attack was pre-meditated or planned out.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa State Patrol: Cedar Rapids man killed in I-380 crash Tuesday
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — A Cedar Rapids man was killed in a crash along Interstate 380 on Tuesday after crashing into the back of a semi in Johnson County. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Eric Taylor, 37, died in the crash. Authorities say traffic slowed down...
cbs2iowa.com
Jury selection begins in trial of Cedar Rapids man accused of killing parents, sister
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Jury selection began Tuesday for the trial of a Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his family. Alex Jackson's trial was delayed for three months to provide more time for depositions. He is accused of killing his parents, Jan and Melissa Jackson,...
cbs2iowa.com
Petland Iowa City: New Year's Resolutions
Ron Solsrud from Petland Iowa City talks about including your pet in this year's New Year's resolution. For more information on Petland Iowa City, click here.
