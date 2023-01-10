ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

cbs2iowa.com

Mohs Surgery: the most cost effective and highest cure rate procedure

Cedar Rapids — Thursday afternoon, Forefront Dermatology announced their approach to treat skin cancer patients. Ashlynne Clark, MD at Forefront Dermatology in Cedar Rapids, says Mohs Surgery, the same procedure Jill Biden had on Wednesday, is a non-invasive procedure. Basal Cell Carcinoma is the most common form of skin...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Avelo Airlines temporarily relocates Dubuque flights to Eastern Iowa Airport

On Wednesday, Avelo Airlines announced that it will be temporarily relocating its Dubuque Regional Airport (DBQ) flights to Cedar Rapids Eastern Iowa Airport (CID) after DBQ was unable to secure the necessary TSA approval of its airport security plan in time for the debut this week. The company says beginning...
DUBUQUE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa City maintains federal floodplain management rating

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The City of Iowa City has been classified as a Class 6 for floodplain management by the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) Community Rating System (CRS). The CRS is a voluntary federal incentive program to recognize and encourage community floodplain management practices exceeding the minimum...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa City Area Chinese Association hosting Lunar New Year Gala January 22

Iowa City — The Iowa City Area Chinese Association will be hosting a 2023 Lunar New Year Gala from 4-5:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 22 at the Englert Theatre. Activities will include music and dance performances ranging from traditional Chinese drum performances to modern K-pop dance featuring the ICACA, University of Iowa Chinese program, and University of Iowa School of Music. The event will also feature speeches on the Lunar New Year.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

New grocery store will offer unique groceries to the area

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapid's newest grocery store is offering customers something different compared to a normal trip to their regular store. Vytyl, which started it's soft opening back on Dec. 1st, carries a wide range of groceries and products mostly found in Middle Eastern and eastern European culture.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Mayor Tiffany O'Donnell declares January Human Trafficking Prevention and Awareness month

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Mayor of Cedar Rapids Tiffany O'Donnell signed a proclamation Tuesday afternoon declaring January as Human Trafficking Prevention and Awareness month. Mayor O'Donnell joined Chains Interrupted, a nonprofit Cedar Rapids organization dedicated to putting an end to human trafficking, Mercy Medical Center and St. Luke's hospital at City Hall in Cedar Rapids to spread awareness on the issue.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Woman suing state, claims that UIHC operation left her with permanent damage

Iowa City — A Le Clair Woman is suing the state, claiming that a cervical cancer operation left her with a bowel perforation and a charred colon. On March 11, 2020, Tiffany Lunsford went to the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics for a hysterectomy, salpingectomy, ovarian cystectomy, pelvic lymph node dissection, and cystoscopy.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Marion therapy dog competes for Pet Partners' Pet of the Year

MARION, Iowa — Pet Partners, a national organization focused on demonstrating and promoting the health and wellness benefits of animal-assisted therapy, is holding a 2023 Pet Partners Pet of the Year fundraising competition to encourage pets to raise funds and compete to be crowned Pet of the Year. A...
MARION, IA

