ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coolcleveland.com

Les Delices Explores “Queer” Identity in 17th & 18th Century Vocal Works

Cleveland chamber music ensemble Les Delices conceived of its twice-monthly online series SalonEra as a way to keep connected to its audiences during the pandemic. Due to the favorable response it got, it’s continuing the series even while it’s returned to live performance. Each episode has a different...
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

PHOTOSTREAM: David Bowie Brunch @ Jilly’s Music Room by Anastasia Pantsios

Thomas Mulready and Cleveland glam band Vanity Crash debuted “Cracked Actor” their 2023 celebration of David Bowie’s birthday at Jilly’s Music Room in Akron. The program focused on Bowie’s Aladdin Sane period and his struggles with mental health, featuring video interviews with experts on the intersection of mental health and music, interspersed with live music by the band: Bowie tunes, music influential to Bowie and original songs. That was followed by second set of mostly originals by the band.
AKRON, OH
coolcleveland.com

New Heights Arts Show Features Work by Visual Artists/Musicians

Sun 1/15 @ 2:30-5PM Heights Arts in Cleveland Heights kicks off the year with a pair of shows opening this weekend. Dual Duel, curated by its Exhibitions Community Team, is a group show featuring artists who are also musicians. Team member Dave King, who coordinated the show, says, “There are...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
coolcleveland.com

NEWS: 2022 Cleveland Critics Circle Theater Awards Announced

For more than 50 years, the CCC has provided support and recognition for professional theaters in our community and for the talented individuals who create and stage their productions. Each year, the Cleveland Critics Circle (CCC) honors outstanding local productions as well as select performers, directors, designers, and playwrights. Eligible plays include those staged by Cleveland-area professional theaters during the 2022 calendar year.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Area Museums & Cultural Institutions Offer Special MLK Day Programming

With schools and government offices closed Monday January 16 for the celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday and legacy, you’ll find a lot going on, including museums not typically open Mondays opening their doors for special activities and many offering free admission. The Maltz Museum is...
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Summit Artspace Opens Five New Diverse Shows

Fri 1/13 @ 5-7PM Summit Artspace opens its winter exhibitions this weekend —five in all, throughout its art-filled building. Opening in the Betty and Howard Taylor Main Gallery is the 19th Annual FRESH juried exhibition, whose juror, CAN Journal publisher/editor Michael Gill, challenged artists submitting work to challenge the boundaries of what art can be. At 5:30pm, the show’s “best in show” awards announcement will take place.
AKRON, OH
coolcleveland.com

Four Noted Local Musicians Band Together to Form New Country-Style Band

If you’ve been around the northeast Ohio folk/roots rock music scene at all, the names of guitarist/fiddler Anthony Papaleo, bassist Tom Prebish, drummer Freddy Perez-Stable and guitarist/vocalist Thor Platter are undoubtedly familiar to you. They’ve all played in a variety of bands, partnered with other musicians in numerous configurations and played venues all across the region.
PENINSULA, OH
coolcleveland.com

Cleveland Artist Dale Goode Spotlighted in HEDGE Gallery Show

Fri 1/20 @ 5-8PM The art world — like the world in many fields — always seems to be looking for the next hot young thing, the “30 under 30” or “25 under 25.” Fresh faces just out of art school are touted on websites, in magazine pages and even in galleries, often ones unready for such attention.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Author Talks at City Club About How Financial Institutions Have Kept Black People Poor

It’s no secret that the U.S. financial system has long been loaded with pitfalls for people of color. The G.I. bill that created the middle class of the 50s didn’t benefit Black soldiers who fought in World War II. Redlining and blockbusting kept them from creating the same homeowner value white people enjoyed. We’ve seen stories in the news about Black home sellers who remove all evidence that the home is Black-owned and have a white person stand in for them getting offers tens of thousands of dollars higher for their homes. Financial services cost Black people more than a white person with the same income history and credit score. It’s a large part of the reason why the net worth of Black families is so much less than similar white families and why generational wealth benefits them so much less.

Comments / 0

Community Policy