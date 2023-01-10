ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

coolcleveland.com

Four Noted Local Musicians Band Together to Form New Country-Style Band

If you’ve been around the northeast Ohio folk/roots rock music scene at all, the names of guitarist/fiddler Anthony Papaleo, bassist Tom Prebish, drummer Freddy Perez-Stable and guitarist/vocalist Thor Platter are undoubtedly familiar to you. They’ve all played in a variety of bands, partnered with other musicians in numerous configurations and played venues all across the region.
PENINSULA, OH
coolcleveland.com

Cleveland Orchestra Concert Juxtaposes Work by Berg and Schubert

The Cleveland Orchestra is doing something a little different for its upcoming concerts. Instead of presenting obscure, offbeat or different music, it’s presenting the music in a different way. The three movements of Alban Berg’s 1926 Lyric Suite will be interspersed with the two movements from 1822 Franz Schubert’s...
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

New Heights Arts Show Features Work by Visual Artists/Musicians

Sun 1/15 @ 2:30-5PM Heights Arts in Cleveland Heights kicks off the year with a pair of shows opening this weekend. Dual Duel, curated by its Exhibitions Community Team, is a group show featuring artists who are also musicians. Team member Dave King, who coordinated the show, says, “There are...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
coolcleveland.com

Les Delices Explores “Queer” Identity in 17th & 18th Century Vocal Works

Cleveland chamber music ensemble Les Delices conceived of its twice-monthly online series SalonEra as a way to keep connected to its audiences during the pandemic. Due to the favorable response it got, it’s continuing the series even while it’s returned to live performance. Each episode has a different...
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

NEWS: 2022 Cleveland Critics Circle Theater Awards Announced

For more than 50 years, the CCC has provided support and recognition for professional theaters in our community and for the talented individuals who create and stage their productions. Each year, the Cleveland Critics Circle (CCC) honors outstanding local productions as well as select performers, directors, designers, and playwrights. Eligible plays include those staged by Cleveland-area professional theaters during the 2022 calendar year.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Cleveland Artist Dale Goode Spotlighted in HEDGE Gallery Show

Fri 1/20 @ 5-8PM The art world — like the world in many fields — always seems to be looking for the next hot young thing, the “30 under 30” or “25 under 25.” Fresh faces just out of art school are touted on websites, in magazine pages and even in galleries, often ones unready for such attention.
CLEVELAND, OH
Axios

Major concerts are skipping Cleveland this year

Some of the world's biggest music acts, from Taylor Swift to Ed Sheeran, are bypassing Cleveland in 2023. Why it matters: Cleveland, home of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, may no longer be the concert force it once was. Driving the news: When Swift announced her Eras Tour...
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Area Museums & Cultural Institutions Offer Special MLK Day Programming

With schools and government offices closed Monday January 16 for the celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday and legacy, you’ll find a lot going on, including museums not typically open Mondays opening their doors for special activities and many offering free admission. The Maltz Museum is...
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Waterloo Arts Holds Black Light Party at DayGloSho

The DayGloSho, featuring work by area artists made with environmentally friendly paint donated by the Cleveland-based DayGlo paint company, returns to Waterloo Arts this week to celebrate its 10th year. The annual show DayFloSho, featuring work by area artists made with environmentally friendly paint donated by the Cleveland-based DayGlo paint...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Best bubble tea in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- While Asian Americans have been drinking bubble tea for decades, bubble tea shops are just starting to gain popularity all across Northeast Ohio. For the uninitiated, classic bubble tea -- also known as boba -- is a black tea brewed with milk and sugar, then poured over ice and tapioca balls. It can come in an array of other delicious flavors, using a base of everything from green tea to chai tea to fresh fruit juice, and featuring fun toppings like mochi.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Stay Warm Inside at Walkabout Tremont

The January theme for the monthly Walkabout Tremont is “Winter Warmer which means all the action will be inside the neighborhood’s restaurants, bars, galleries and shops, with the street stuff mostly dormant until spring (You might find one or two intrepid street musicians outside but don’t count on it.)
CLEVELAND, OH
Axios

Inside Cleveland's plan to become an 18-hour city

Cleveland wants to become an 18-hour city, but transforming into a second-tier market with major growth potential won't be easy. Driving the news: Last week, real estate firm Bedrock Enterprises announced plans to buy 3.17 acres of land in downtown's Gateway District. The site is part of Cleveland's $3.5 billion...
CLEVELAND, OH

