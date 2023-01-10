ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peninsula, OH

coolcleveland.com

New Heights Arts Show Features Work by Visual Artists/Musicians

Sun 1/15 @ 2:30-5PM Heights Arts in Cleveland Heights kicks off the year with a pair of shows opening this weekend. Dual Duel, curated by its Exhibitions Community Team, is a group show featuring artists who are also musicians. Team member Dave King, who coordinated the show, says, “There are...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
coolcleveland.com

Cleveland Artist Dale Goode Spotlighted in HEDGE Gallery Show

Fri 1/20 @ 5-8PM The art world — like the world in many fields — always seems to be looking for the next hot young thing, the “30 under 30” or “25 under 25.” Fresh faces just out of art school are touted on websites, in magazine pages and even in galleries, often ones unready for such attention.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Bay Village boy, 8, wins USA BMX National Championship

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- It all began when a neighbor in Bay Village raised funds with middle school students to help them build a small skate park. Little Huck Kurinsky began riding his Huffy bike around at that park at age 3. Little by little, the skate park began to grow on Huck. Soon, he tried jumping his bike -- mainly over curbs -- and honing those skills until he was 5, according to his dad, Keir Kurinsky.
BAY VILLAGE, OH
Cleveland.com

Medina celebrates season with Winter Foodie Fest

MEDINA, Ohio -- Main Street Medina invites community members and visitors to venture into the chilly weather for the first-ever Winter Foodie Fest, where one can warm up with comfort food, hot drinks and desserts. “This is a time of year where people typically like to stay in, and we...
MEDINA, OH
coolcleveland.com

NEWS: 2022 Cleveland Critics Circle Theater Awards Announced

For more than 50 years, the CCC has provided support and recognition for professional theaters in our community and for the talented individuals who create and stage their productions. Each year, the Cleveland Critics Circle (CCC) honors outstanding local productions as well as select performers, directors, designers, and playwrights. Eligible plays include those staged by Cleveland-area professional theaters during the 2022 calendar year.
CLEVELAND, OH
Axios

Major concerts are skipping Cleveland this year

Some of the world's biggest music acts, from Taylor Swift to Ed Sheeran, are bypassing Cleveland in 2023. Why it matters: Cleveland, home of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, may no longer be the concert force it once was. Driving the news: When Swift announced her Eras Tour...
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Area Museums & Cultural Institutions Offer Special MLK Day Programming

With schools and government offices closed Monday January 16 for the celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday and legacy, you’ll find a lot going on, including museums not typically open Mondays opening their doors for special activities and many offering free admission. The Maltz Museum is...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Pierogi Week returns: Where to find the best deals

CLEVELAND — Calling all pierogi lovers!. The 2nd annual Cleveland Pierogi Week is back, kicking off on Monday, Jan. 30, and running through Sunday, Feb. 5. Anyone can visit the participating locations during the week and enjoy a minimum of three pierogis for $8 or add on a Market Garden Beer for $13.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Mexican Food in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is not meant to be comprehensive!). If you're on the westside, you should check out this place in Cleveland's Cudell neighborhood. Customers enjoy the enchiladas, which can be filled with either ground beef, shredded beef, or chicken (they can also be made vegetarian). Patrons especially enjoy having their enchiladas topped with the restaurant's delicious mole. Other popular dishes include the chile relleno (many customers say it's among the best they've ever had) and the delicious chicken soup, which also has rice, pieces of avocado, and pico de gallo.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Stay Warm Inside at Walkabout Tremont

The January theme for the monthly Walkabout Tremont is “Winter Warmer which means all the action will be inside the neighborhood’s restaurants, bars, galleries and shops, with the street stuff mostly dormant until spring (You might find one or two intrepid street musicians outside but don’t count on it.)
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

First Look: Colossal Cupcakes Opens Cafe as Second Downtown Location

Open now, the company's third location has expanded offerings, including breakfast sandwiches and specialty coffees, in the Aecom Building. By Dillon Stewart. As Colossal Cupcakes owner Kelly Kandah opened her third location and second spot downtown this month, she felt triumphant. But it’s been a journey to get here, for...
CLEVELAND, OH

