Local Jazz Ensemble with Five Sax Players Blows the Roof Off the BOP STOP
If you’re a jazz fan who loves the sound of sax and the music the instrument creates you’ll want to be at the BOP STOP Thursday to catch the Cleveland-based Black Dog Octet. Of the eight musicians who make up the ensemble, five of them play saxophone: Brad...
New Heights Arts Show Features Work by Visual Artists/Musicians
Sun 1/15 @ 2:30-5PM Heights Arts in Cleveland Heights kicks off the year with a pair of shows opening this weekend. Dual Duel, curated by its Exhibitions Community Team, is a group show featuring artists who are also musicians. Team member Dave King, who coordinated the show, says, “There are...
moCa’s BOUND Art Book & Zine Fair Returns Live, This Time at the Pivot Center
Sat 1/14 @ 11AM-5PM The BOUND Art Book & Zine Fair, sponsored by moCa Cleveland, is back in person but with a new location: future Ink Graphics at the Pivot Center for Art, Dance and Expression on the near west side. The event brings together artists, designers, authors and publishers...
Never Say Dive to Bring Craft Cocktails to Classic Old Brooklyn Tavern
'We want to do the best cocktails we can possibly do but serve them in a really approachable environment.'
Local Actor Peter Lawson Jones Hosts Benefit Screening of his Latest Film, Starring Tom Hanks
Shaker Heights’ native Peter Lawson Jones was widely known in Northeast Ohio for his career in politics, running on the ticket for Ohio lieutenant governor in 1994, serving in the state legislature, and as a Cuyahoga County Commissioner from 2002-2010, a job he lost when a county charter issue in 2009 abolished the county commission.
Cleveland Artist Dale Goode Spotlighted in HEDGE Gallery Show
Fri 1/20 @ 5-8PM The art world — like the world in many fields — always seems to be looking for the next hot young thing, the “30 under 30” or “25 under 25.” Fresh faces just out of art school are touted on websites, in magazine pages and even in galleries, often ones unready for such attention.
With an Expanding Portfolio of Restaurants and Bars, Will Hollingsworth Talks Buildings & Food and a Hospitality Race to the Middle
“Real estate developers are building restaurants in this town and that’s not good because it creates cynicism"
Bay Village boy, 8, wins USA BMX National Championship
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- It all began when a neighbor in Bay Village raised funds with middle school students to help them build a small skate park. Little Huck Kurinsky began riding his Huffy bike around at that park at age 3. Little by little, the skate park began to grow on Huck. Soon, he tried jumping his bike -- mainly over curbs -- and honing those skills until he was 5, according to his dad, Keir Kurinsky.
Medina celebrates season with Winter Foodie Fest
MEDINA, Ohio -- Main Street Medina invites community members and visitors to venture into the chilly weather for the first-ever Winter Foodie Fest, where one can warm up with comfort food, hot drinks and desserts. “This is a time of year where people typically like to stay in, and we...
NEWS: 2022 Cleveland Critics Circle Theater Awards Announced
For more than 50 years, the CCC has provided support and recognition for professional theaters in our community and for the talented individuals who create and stage their productions. Each year, the Cleveland Critics Circle (CCC) honors outstanding local productions as well as select performers, directors, designers, and playwrights. Eligible plays include those staged by Cleveland-area professional theaters during the 2022 calendar year.
Sale of Turkeyfoot Golf Links south of Akron preserves course and might mean more for Portage Lakes area
NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio – A New Franklin native is on course to make his community a place more people can enjoy after his purchase of a historic golf course in the Portage Lakes area south of Akron. Tim Adkins, a Portage Lakes businessman, recently paid $8.5 million for the...
Major concerts are skipping Cleveland this year
Some of the world's biggest music acts, from Taylor Swift to Ed Sheeran, are bypassing Cleveland in 2023. Why it matters: Cleveland, home of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, may no longer be the concert force it once was. Driving the news: When Swift announced her Eras Tour...
Area Museums & Cultural Institutions Offer Special MLK Day Programming
With schools and government offices closed Monday January 16 for the celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday and legacy, you’ll find a lot going on, including museums not typically open Mondays opening their doors for special activities and many offering free admission. The Maltz Museum is...
Plans to turn Detroit-Superior Bridge streetcar corridor into 'park in the sky'
Within the next 2-3 years, newly elected Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne hopes to reopen the streetcar corridor of the Detroit-Superior Bridge as a year-round "park in the sky."
Cleveland Pierogi Week returns: Where to find the best deals
CLEVELAND — Calling all pierogi lovers!. The 2nd annual Cleveland Pierogi Week is back, kicking off on Monday, Jan. 30, and running through Sunday, Feb. 5. Anyone can visit the participating locations during the week and enjoy a minimum of three pierogis for $8 or add on a Market Garden Beer for $13.
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is not meant to be comprehensive!). If you're on the westside, you should check out this place in Cleveland's Cudell neighborhood. Customers enjoy the enchiladas, which can be filled with either ground beef, shredded beef, or chicken (they can also be made vegetarian). Patrons especially enjoy having their enchiladas topped with the restaurant's delicious mole. Other popular dishes include the chile relleno (many customers say it's among the best they've ever had) and the delicious chicken soup, which also has rice, pieces of avocado, and pico de gallo.
Stay Warm Inside at Walkabout Tremont
The January theme for the monthly Walkabout Tremont is “Winter Warmer which means all the action will be inside the neighborhood’s restaurants, bars, galleries and shops, with the street stuff mostly dormant until spring (You might find one or two intrepid street musicians outside but don’t count on it.)
Three fantastic places to get a great breakfast in Akron
When you want a good breakfast in town, most people mention Fred's Diner or Molly Browns. But those are just two of the many options you have in town. There are so many more. Here are three great places you need to try for breakfast.
First Look: Colossal Cupcakes Opens Cafe as Second Downtown Location
Open now, the company's third location has expanded offerings, including breakfast sandwiches and specialty coffees, in the Aecom Building. By Dillon Stewart. As Colossal Cupcakes owner Kelly Kandah opened her third location and second spot downtown this month, she felt triumphant. But it’s been a journey to get here, for...
