PASADENA, Calif. — Three people were rescued by good Samaritans after their vehicle drove into a California pool. The Pasadena Fire Department shared a photo showing the white tesla at the bottom of a pool. In the caption, the fire department said that the Tesla’s driver hit the accelerator instead of the brake, sending the car through a wall and into a pool.

PASADENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO