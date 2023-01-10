ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Georgia dominated scoreboard, statistics in convincing CFP title game victory

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — They were too Dawg-gone good. The University of Georgia’s 65-7 victory against Texas Christian on Monday night was the most one-sided performance in the history of the College Football Playoff National Championship game. Statistics do not lie. The top-ranked Bulldogs (15-0) dominated the scoreboard and...
ATHENS, GA
Photos: Golden Globes 2023 red carpet

Golden Globes 2023 red carpet BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Heidi Klum attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Two adults, 4-year-old child rescued after Tesla drives into pool

PASADENA, Calif. — Three people were rescued by good Samaritans after their vehicle drove into a California pool. The Pasadena Fire Department shared a photo showing the white tesla at the bottom of a pool. In the caption, the fire department said that the Tesla’s driver hit the accelerator instead of the brake, sending the car through a wall and into a pool.
PASADENA, CA

