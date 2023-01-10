ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
2urbangirls.com

Detectives seek public’s help solving homicide in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. – Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to solve the killing of a man who was gunned down in the Compton area in October. Cristian Flores-Padilla, 25, of Compton, was shot about 11:25 p.m. Oct. 14, 2022, in the 2300 block of East El Segundo Boulevard, and he died at the scene, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
COMPTON, CA
CBS LA

Police seeking public assistance locating suspect in fatal shooting in Compton

The Los Angele County Sheriff's Department is seeking public help in identifying a suspect or suspects in a fatal shooting that occurred in Compton back in October of 2022. According to a press release, the shooting occurred back on Oct. 14 at around 11:30 p.m., when the victim, Cristian Flores-Padilla, 25, was leaving a family gathering. As he was walking in the 2300 block of East El Segundo Boulevard, he was approached by two male suspects that were reportedly with a larger group of people. They believe he was shot by one of the two suspects, who then fled from the...
COMPTON, CA
foxla.com

Family asking for public's help in solving murder of young Compton man

LOS ANGELES - Detectives and family members are asking for the public's help in solving the murder of 25-year-old Cristian Flores-Padilla. Flores-Padilla was shot and killed in Compton on October 14, 2022. Just before 11:30 p.m. that night, he left a family gathering and walked north to El Segundo Boulevard,...
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man charged in connection with homicide in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – An ex-con was charged Wednesday with murder and other counts stemming from a man’s shooting death in Long Beach less than a week before Christmas. Seth Gomes, 33, is facing one count each of murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Man found shot to death in South Los Angeles, suspects at large

Authorities are searching for the suspects involved after a man was found shot to death in South Los Angeles in October. The victim was identified as Cristian Flores-Padilla, 25, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. On Oct. 14, deputies responded to reports of an injured person on the 2300 block of East El Segundo […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Teen reported missing in Antelope Valley

LANCASTER, Calif. – A 13-year-old boy last seen in Lancaster was reported missing, authorities said Wednesday. Curtis Davion Pearson was last seen at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Marion Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau. Curtis is black, 5...
LANCASTER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

L.A. man re-arrested for transporting drugs

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from L.A. has been rearrested after a Fresno County Judge ended the “zero dollars emergency bail rule” policy according to the Fresno County Sheriffs Office. On January 3, 2023, detectives say they were patrolling I-5 and Highway 33 and conducted a vehicle stop. Officials say during the stop their […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

24-year-old woman charged with attempted murder in Riverside County

A 24-year-old woman from Indio has been arrested and is accused of attempted murder, officials with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said. On Jan. 8, just after 2 a.m., deputies responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon at a motel in the 78100 block of Varner Road in an unincorporated area of Palm Desert, according to a RCSD news release.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Stabbing outside Metro station in Downtown LA leaves one wounded

Police are investigating a stabbing that left one person wounded on Wednesday. According to Los Angeles Police Department investigators, the incident occurred at around 5:40 p.m. near the Metro Red Line platform on 7th Street and Flower Street. One person was hospitalized and remains in critical condition. According to the victim's family, the victim, a 13-year-old, had just ridden the Red Line home from school with his 14-year-old cousin when they were approached by a man at a Chik-fil-A near the station.After a conversation, in which the victims were reportedly asked where they were from and what gang the two were part of,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Deputies shoot, kill man outside bank near Valencia Town Center mall

A man was shot and killed by at least one Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy in the Valencia neighborhood of Santa Clarita Wednesday night. The shooting at about 10:45 p.m. happened at 24000 Valencia Blvd., according to a release from the LASD. That address corresponds with a Chase Bank near the Westfield Valencia Town Center […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Mother Pleads for Public's Help in Finding Son's Killer

Detectives in Compton are looking for new clues to help solve the murder of a young man that took place in October. The murder took place on a busy street in Willowbrook in the middle of the night. Investigators hope the time that's passed will help someone come forward with...
COMPTON, CA
goldrushcam.com

Deputies Arrest San Pedro Woman Suspected of Smuggling Drugs into Los Angeles County Jail - Find Fentanyl, Heroin, and 3 Pounds of Methamphetamine

January 12, 2023 – The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported the following information. On Friday, January 6, 2023, at approximately 12:00 A.M., OCTF detectives were conducting surveillance at an undisclosed location, due to information received that inmates in the Los Angeles County jails were conspiring to smuggle illegal narcotics into the jails.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man stabbed near DTLA Metro train station, suspect escapes custody

LOS ANGELES – One man was stabbed by another man near the 7th Street/Metro Center Station Wednesday and the suspect who was handcuffed escaped custody. The stabbing occurred around 5:40 p.m. at the intersection of 7th and Flower streets, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Melissa Podny. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed by Sheriff deputies in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. – An allegedly knife-wielding man who was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies at the same Santa Clarita intersection where a woman was found stabbed to death a few hours earlier was identified Monday as the boyfriend of the female victim. Sheriff’s deputies identified the suspect...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man fatally shot in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Police sought the public’s help Monday to find the gunman who killed a man in Long Beach. Jaevion Tasby, 30, of Long Beach, was shot at about 9:55 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Daisy Avenue, and he died at a hospital, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man charged with running down toddler in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 26-year-old Westminster man was charged with a misdemeanor Tuesday for allegedly fatally striking a 3-year-old pedestrian while driving without a license. Marco Antonio Decastilla was charged with a misdemeanor count of vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence and was ticketed for driving without a license,...
WESTMINSTER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy