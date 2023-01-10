Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
Detectives seek public’s help solving homicide in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. – Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to solve the killing of a man who was gunned down in the Compton area in October. Cristian Flores-Padilla, 25, of Compton, was shot about 11:25 p.m. Oct. 14, 2022, in the 2300 block of East El Segundo Boulevard, and he died at the scene, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Police seeking public assistance locating suspect in fatal shooting in Compton
The Los Angele County Sheriff's Department is seeking public help in identifying a suspect or suspects in a fatal shooting that occurred in Compton back in October of 2022. According to a press release, the shooting occurred back on Oct. 14 at around 11:30 p.m., when the victim, Cristian Flores-Padilla, 25, was leaving a family gathering. As he was walking in the 2300 block of East El Segundo Boulevard, he was approached by two male suspects that were reportedly with a larger group of people. They believe he was shot by one of the two suspects, who then fled from the...
foxla.com
Family asking for public's help in solving murder of young Compton man
LOS ANGELES - Detectives and family members are asking for the public's help in solving the murder of 25-year-old Cristian Flores-Padilla. Flores-Padilla was shot and killed in Compton on October 14, 2022. Just before 11:30 p.m. that night, he left a family gathering and walked north to El Segundo Boulevard,...
2urbangirls.com
Man charged in connection with homicide in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – An ex-con was charged Wednesday with murder and other counts stemming from a man’s shooting death in Long Beach less than a week before Christmas. Seth Gomes, 33, is facing one count each of murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Daytime Hookah Lounge Shooting Leaves Victim Hospitalized
Valley Glen, Los Angeles, CA: A daytime shooting at a hookah lounge left one victim wounded around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday in the Valley Glen neighborhood within the San Fernando Valley. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to the shooting on 13000 block of Victory Boulevard where a gunshot victim was...
2urbangirls.com
Two juveniles detained in connection with DTLA stabbing near Metro station
LOS ANGELES – Police detained two juveniles Wednesday evening in connection with a stabbing near the 7th Street/Metro Center Station that left a 13-year-old in critical condition. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his stab wounds. His condition was reported as critical, according to KCAL9.
Man found shot to death in South Los Angeles, suspects at large
Authorities are searching for the suspects involved after a man was found shot to death in South Los Angeles in October. The victim was identified as Cristian Flores-Padilla, 25, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. On Oct. 14, deputies responded to reports of an injured person on the 2300 block of East El Segundo […]
orangeandbluepress.com
A Reckless Driver Killed Two Kids Blames Intersection – Should This Socialite Face Murder?
Two young brothers were killed by a speeding Mercedes engaged in a race with another driver. Mercedes driver blames the city’s failure to make the intersection safer as one of the primary causes of the boys’ death. The driver was a Hidden Hills socialite. The Two Young Brothers...
Person in handcuffs slips away from scene of shooting, stabbing involving teen victim in DTLA
As a teen swung a skateboard at LAPD officers, a person of interest in a shooting and stabbing in downtown Los Angeles managed to slip away while still wearing handcuffs.
2urbangirls.com
Teen reported missing in Antelope Valley
LANCASTER, Calif. – A 13-year-old boy last seen in Lancaster was reported missing, authorities said Wednesday. Curtis Davion Pearson was last seen at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Marion Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau. Curtis is black, 5...
L.A. man re-arrested for transporting drugs
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from L.A. has been rearrested after a Fresno County Judge ended the “zero dollars emergency bail rule” policy according to the Fresno County Sheriffs Office. On January 3, 2023, detectives say they were patrolling I-5 and Highway 33 and conducted a vehicle stop. Officials say during the stop their […]
KTLA.com
24-year-old woman charged with attempted murder in Riverside County
A 24-year-old woman from Indio has been arrested and is accused of attempted murder, officials with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said. On Jan. 8, just after 2 a.m., deputies responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon at a motel in the 78100 block of Varner Road in an unincorporated area of Palm Desert, according to a RCSD news release.
Stabbing outside Metro station in Downtown LA leaves one wounded
Police are investigating a stabbing that left one person wounded on Wednesday. According to Los Angeles Police Department investigators, the incident occurred at around 5:40 p.m. near the Metro Red Line platform on 7th Street and Flower Street. One person was hospitalized and remains in critical condition. According to the victim's family, the victim, a 13-year-old, had just ridden the Red Line home from school with his 14-year-old cousin when they were approached by a man at a Chik-fil-A near the station.After a conversation, in which the victims were reportedly asked where they were from and what gang the two were part of,...
Deputies shoot, kill man outside bank near Valencia Town Center mall
A man was shot and killed by at least one Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy in the Valencia neighborhood of Santa Clarita Wednesday night. The shooting at about 10:45 p.m. happened at 24000 Valencia Blvd., according to a release from the LASD. That address corresponds with a Chase Bank near the Westfield Valencia Town Center […]
NBC Los Angeles
Mother Pleads for Public's Help in Finding Son's Killer
Detectives in Compton are looking for new clues to help solve the murder of a young man that took place in October. The murder took place on a busy street in Willowbrook in the middle of the night. Investigators hope the time that's passed will help someone come forward with...
goldrushcam.com
Deputies Arrest San Pedro Woman Suspected of Smuggling Drugs into Los Angeles County Jail - Find Fentanyl, Heroin, and 3 Pounds of Methamphetamine
January 12, 2023 – The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported the following information. On Friday, January 6, 2023, at approximately 12:00 A.M., OCTF detectives were conducting surveillance at an undisclosed location, due to information received that inmates in the Los Angeles County jails were conspiring to smuggle illegal narcotics into the jails.
2urbangirls.com
Man stabbed near DTLA Metro train station, suspect escapes custody
LOS ANGELES – One man was stabbed by another man near the 7th Street/Metro Center Station Wednesday and the suspect who was handcuffed escaped custody. The stabbing occurred around 5:40 p.m. at the intersection of 7th and Flower streets, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Melissa Podny. The...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed by Sheriff deputies in Santa Clarita
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. – An allegedly knife-wielding man who was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies at the same Santa Clarita intersection where a woman was found stabbed to death a few hours earlier was identified Monday as the boyfriend of the female victim. Sheriff’s deputies identified the suspect...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man fatally shot in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Police sought the public’s help Monday to find the gunman who killed a man in Long Beach. Jaevion Tasby, 30, of Long Beach, was shot at about 9:55 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Daisy Avenue, and he died at a hospital, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
2urbangirls.com
Man charged with running down toddler in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 26-year-old Westminster man was charged with a misdemeanor Tuesday for allegedly fatally striking a 3-year-old pedestrian while driving without a license. Marco Antonio Decastilla was charged with a misdemeanor count of vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence and was ticketed for driving without a license,...
