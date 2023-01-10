Read full article on original website
Related
Warehouse announced on 28 acres in First State Crossing
A developer has sold 28 acres in First State Crossing, a multiuse Claymont site that once housed a steel plant, and the buyer will build a 358,000-square-feet warehouse there. First Industrial Realty Trust is planning a rear-load facility with 68 dock door positions, a 40-foot clear height and parking for 241 trailers and 289 cars. The land is on the ... Read More
Delaware River Basin has enough groundwater to last decades
There’s enough groundwater in the Delaware River Basin to last at least until 2060 — even during dry years — according to a new report by the Delaware River Basin Commission. The Delaware River Basin provides drinking water for more than 13 million people across Delaware, Pennsylvania,...
a-z-animals.com
The Flag of Delaware: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
For hundreds of years flags have been flown as beacons of hope, as symbols of power, and as a way to represent history. They have many, many different designs and colors, and each one manages to be completely unique and distinctive in its own right. Although a lot of flags use shapes or even images of animals, there are some that depict a coat of arms, and one of these is the flag of Delaware. But just what is it representing and why is it so significant? Join us as we find out!
Four Maryland men charged with dog fighting in Delaware
Four Eastern Shore men were among those arrested after a dog-fighting ring was discovered at a Delaware home this weekend.
Cape Gazette
What’s Happening This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
Though it's been a rather mild winter so far, except of course for the big polar blast at the end of December, it is still January at the Delaware and Maryland beaches. Translation: there aren't a whole lot of events, festivals and gatherings to tell you about right now. There...
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Has One of the Snowiest Cities in the U.S.
If you aren’t a fan of snow, then many areas of Pennsylvania are not the place for you. The Keystone State gets lots of snow each winter season, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Pennsylvania has one...
Delaware Man Robs Woman Pumping Gas In Chesco: Police
A Delaware man sits in a Pennsylvania jail cell for robbing a Chester County woman while she fueled up, authorities say. The victim was standing near a pump at the Sunoco gas station at 8955 Gap Newport Pike in Avondale at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, when a man ran up and wrestled away her wallet, Southern Chester Regional Police said.
Cape Gazette
Outdoor cat houses to be given to colony caretakers Jan. 13
Humane Animal Partners, a statewide animal welfare organization with locations in Rehoboth Beach, Stanton/Christiana and Wilmington, is distributing 50 free outdoor cat houses for Sussex County cat colony caretakers. The cat houses will be available from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13, at at HAP’s Rehoboth Beach adoption...
14 dogs seized in Delaware dog fighting operation
SEAFORD, DE – A noise complaint to the Delaware State Police led law enforcement officials to an illegal dog fighting operation in Seaford on Sunday. The Delaware state police arrived at a home in the 26000 block of Lonesome Road in Seaford in regards to a noise complaint by a neighbor. When they arrived, they discovered multiple individuals at the residence actively engaged in a dog fighting event. At around 2 pm police arrived, later joined by the Delaware Division of Public Health’s Office of Animal Welfare division. Police arrested five individuals engaged in the dog fighting and OAW seized The post 14 dogs seized in Delaware dog fighting operation appeared first on Shore News Network.
delawarepublic.org
Debate on disabled veterans tax credit gives preview of disagreements about senior tax breaks
A House Education Committee discussion of a proposed tweak to a tax credit program on Wednesday offered a preview of coming debate over new or increased tax benefits for retirees. State Rep. William Bush’s (D-Dover) bill — the only revenue bill considered in the committee on Wednesday — would eliminate...
Cape Gazette
DNREC fines Pine Haven community owner
After a month-long investigation into reports of illegal wastewater discharge within the Pine Haven community near Lincoln, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control issued a notice of violation for wastewater violations to property owner Blue Beach Bungalows DE LLC and parent company Blue Water Development Corp. of Ocean City, Md.
3 firefighters hospitalized after multi-alarm fire in Delaware
PIKE CREEK, Del. (CBS) -- Three New Castle County firefighters are recovering in the hospital after they suffered multiple injuries battling a townhome fire. The fire happened just before 12 p.m. off the 3200 block of Champions Drive in Pike Creek.The three firefighters are expected to be OK.Neighbors helped evacuate people from their homes and tell CBS Philadelphia that they have never seen a fire that intense before.Cellphone shot by neighbor Norman Custis Sr. showed flames shooting out of a New Castle County townhome."It was so engulfed in flames," Custis said. "I never seen nothing like that up close"Firefighters from...
Cape Gazette
Gaia’s Organic Grocery opens on Forgotten Mile
Is there still a natural living and organic food store behind Bin 66 on the Forgotten Mile outside Rehoboth Beach? Yes, but it’s got a new name and new owners. Beginning with the turn of the calendar to 2023, Good Earth Market became Gaia’s Organic Grocery, and is now under the ownership of Kevin and Wendy Morris.
5 arrested for alleged dog fighting in Seaford, Delaware
The investigation happened over the weekend following a complaint of suspicious activity at a home in Seaford, Sussex County.
oceancity.com
Worcester County Commissioners Vote to Cancel Lease in West Ocean City for the Alyosha, a 50′ Sailboat
Buried in an innocuous looking agenda item, “Chief Administrative Officer: Administrative Matters,” on the Worcester County Commissioners Meeting Agenda for January 10, 2023 was Item #7: “Updates on the Ice Rink and Alyosha Agreement.” Little did anybody know, including the Lessee, Thrive Engineering, owner and operator of the Alyosha, that the majority of the members of the Worcester County Commissioners would soon vote to cancel their commitment to a 5 year lease of the slip in West Ocean City, a 5-year contractual agreement in place through 2024.
delawarebusinessnow.com
How we rank: Health spending, prosperity, workers comp
Delaware ranks a dismal third in one measure of health care spending. NiceRx have revealed the US states paying the most for healthcare, as well as the states where residents are paying the most for prescription medication and the most costly injuries and illnesses. You can view the full research...
NBC Philadelphia
4 Firefighters Hurt After Floor Collapses During Delaware Townhome Fire
Four firefighters were injured after the floor of a townhome collapsed during a fire in New Castle County, Delaware, on Thursday. The flames broke out late in the morning along the 3200 block of Champion Drive near Doral Drive in the Fairway Falls Townhouse community in Wilmington. “Soon as I...
wilmingtonde.gov
Mayor Mike Purzycki Appoints Donald Patton to Wilmington Learning Collaborative’s (WLC) Governing Council
The longtime educator will begin his 4-year term on Friday, January 13; Mayor thanks Governor Carney and school districts for bringing the WLC to fruition. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki said today he is pleased to announce the appointment of Donald B. Patton to serve as his representative on the newly formed Wilmington Learning Collaborative’s 12-member governing council. Patton, who was born and raised in Wilmington, is a former teacher and school principal with an extensive background in education as well as 20 years of experience working in corporate America. He currently serves a Member for the Christina School District Board. As a member of the WLC’s governing council, Donald Patton will help to oversee the executive director and a small administrative staff as well as be responsible for oversight of schools participating in the collaborative. As the Mayor’s appointee, Patton will serve a 4-year term beginning this Friday, January 13, 2023.
Cape Gazette
Unit 609. SOLD by Bill Cullin, #1 Selling Realtor at The Henlopen, The Premier Oceanfront Building In Rehoboth! Closed at: $1,625,000. Visit: TheHenlopen.com, on the first page of Google!
I have sold more units there than any other realtor or team combined in Delaware. I am not a team; I work directly with you. I provide you with unmatched marketing with additional online and print ads in publications such as the Cape Gazette, Washington Post, and Bethesda Magazine. No other realtor has the knowledge, experience, is as detail oriented or effective with well over 40 past transactions at The Henlopen, exceeding the volume of any team in Delaware. No other agent or team can represent you better!
4 Amazing Burger Places in Delaware
If you live in Delaware and you love to have a nice burger from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Delaware that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Comments / 1