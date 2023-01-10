ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

End of an era for Rodgers? TMJ4's Lance Allan discusses top Packers questions

 2 days ago
The end of the season and perhaps the end of an era for Aaron Rodgers and Randall Cobb as they entered the Packers tunnel after a disappointing loss Sunday night.

It is the Packers first losing season under Coach Matt LaFleur, but there is a lot of speculation on what is next for Rodgers. Will he go or will he stay? But not just him - there is questions surrounding big decisions for several key veteran players.

TMJ4's sports anchor Lance Allan sits @ The Table to answer the questions we have.

Watch his conversation with Shannon Sims and Charles Benson in the video at the top of this article.

