ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasanton, CA

Pleasanton family escapes falling 100-foot tree that broke through windows, roof during storm

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jyaB1_0k9ArGxY00

During the past week's storms, trees falling onto homes has been a huge concern around the Bay Area. Last week, a falling tree killed a child in Sonoma County . On Saturday, a tree crashed through a home in Castro Valley , pinning a man to his couch.

On Sunday, crews worked to remove a 100-foot tree that fell on Gary Vennarucci's house.

"Honestly, it was by the Grace of God that we got out of our house alive. I think my father-in-law is watching over us. He recently passed away from lung cancer. And he was always concerned for our safety with the trees around our house," says an emotional Vennarucci.

VIDEO: 'We're living a nightmare': Family mourns 2-year-old killed by falling tree during bomb cyclone

The aunt of 2-year-old Aeon, nicknamed Goldie, says he was an infectiously happy child, loved to dance, and always knew how to put a smile on the faces of his loving family. Click for a link to the family's GoFundMe.

As he explains, it happened fast - all within 20 minutes. The winds started to pick up around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. He went out front to see if everything was okay.

"The second I walked to the front of the house to go look at the front, that's when I heard my wife scream, 'It's coming down!' She went to our sons room and covered him. And then I went and grabbed my daughter, taking a knee, to make sure it wasn't on my head," he says.

His photos captured the aftermath: branches broke through the windows and though the roof. He says the right side of his house is totaled.

"Called 911. Pleasanton Fire showed up and they let us know that the house was not structural sound any more. Turn off the electricity. Shut off the gas. And evacuate as soon as possible due to the amount of weight on the roof," Vennarucci says.

VIDEO: First responders rescue Castro Valley man pinned under eucalyptus tree that crashed through house

Tense moments in Castro Valley as neighbors watched firefighters rescue a man pinned under a massive eucalyptus tree that fell into his house.

Victor Ghavamzadeh owns East Bay Tree Service, which came out to clear the tree. He says his crew has been busy with storm clean up. He says the ground is saturated, so roots aren't holding. With more rain this week, he expects it could get worse.

"We have had an unprecedented amount of rain, so the ground is so saturated, everything is just topping over now. So, a lot of these trees that are older and mature, that have survived for a long time, have never seen rain like this before," says Ghavamzadeh.

VIDEO: Video shows homes, highways near Gilroy flooded following major storm

Parts of Highway 101 south of Gilroy is closed following a major storm that swept through the Bay Area, police said. SKY7 video shows the storm's impact as homes and highways are flooded.

Vennarucci says these are heritage trees, so by law, they are limited with what they do to them.

But once the tree is cleared, there is another big issue the family faces. They have to tarp the roof to prevent flooding from the coming rain, which is likely to begin Sunday night.

"There (are) multiple holes in the roof, coming through the ceiling. Plus other areas of the roof has holes. The rain water was coming in, and that's the number one concern right now," says Vennarucci.

MORE: Get help during extreme weather emergencies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0k9ArGxY00

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

2 men found dead in Sonoma County house after tree falls

SEA RANCH, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were found dead inside a house nestled in a picturesque forest near the Sonoma County coast. It’s unclear how long the men had been deceased inside the Sea Ranch house on Spinnaker Close before their bodies were found by a tree trimming crew on Wednesday. “A tree crew […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Storm-damaged roadway in Castro Valley has neighborhood cut off

CASTRO VALLEY -- Storm damage has cut off a neighborhood in Castro Valley for days after part of a roadway collapsed into a swollen creek and repairs won't be happening anytime soon.Record amounts of rain have caused serious road damage across some 20 sites in Alameda County. One of the most significant areas is on A Street in Castro Valley, where a portion of the road collapsed into San Lorenzo Creek when a retaining wall failed during the heavy rain over New Year's weekend. It effectively closed a major thoroughfare from Hayward to Castro Valley. "You can see the whole street...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Rosa Whole Foods evacuated due to fire

(KRON) — A Whole Foods store in Santa Rosa has been evacuated due to a fire, according to a tweet from the Santa Rosa Fire Department. Santa Rosa firefighters are on the scene of the fire at the store in Coddingtown Center. The fire involved the store’s HVAC unit and roofing materials. This is a […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Belmont mobile home community displaced due to flooding

SAN MATEO CO., Calif. (KRON) – People who live in the Belmont Mobile Home Community are still dealing with the aftermath of the New Year's Eve storm. Heavy rain on New Year's Eve caused major flooding in San Mateo County. Water reached as high as four feet at the Belmont trailer park neighborhood, flooding several […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Sinkhole shuts down SR-92 in San Mateo County

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — As of 3 a.m. Thursday, Highway 92 between Upper Skyline Boulevard and Pilarcitos Creek Road in San Mateo County was closed indefinitely morning in both directions due to emergency roadwork. The Pacifica Police has warned drivers that this closure may increase the amount of commuters coming through Pacifica during […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Los Gatos driver injured by falling tree

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) — A pickup truck driver was injured when a large tree fell in Los Gatos during Tuesday’s windy storm. The tree smashed through the hood of the truck and shattered the windshield. “Driver sustained minor injuries and is okay,” the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department wrote. Los Gatos Boulevard between Highway […]
LOS GATOS, CA
The Almanac Online

'I can’t hold my breath any longer:' Local man survives harrowing experience trying to rescue his dog from Stevens Creek

When water-loving 2-year-old black lab was swept away in the rushing current, his owner jumped in after him. A Mountain View man who jumped into Stevens Creek in an attempt to save his dog last week said he feels lucky to be alive, and he urges the community to learn from his experience and steer clear of local waterways impacted by the storm.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Ukiah woman dies inside submerged vehicle; 2 found dead in Sea Ranch

FORESTVILLE, Sonoma County -- The storm death toll continued to climb Wednesday as a woman was found dead inside a vehicle submerged in Forestville and investigators were trying to determine if the cause of death of two people in Sea Ranch was weather-related.The Santa Rosa Press Democrat  reported that the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office was investigating the cause of death of two people whose bodies were found in a house at The Sea Ranch.Deputies discounted earlier reports that a large tree had toppled into house. No other details were immediately available.Meanwhile, the Sheriff's Office said a person called 9-1-1 at...
FORESTVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Tower collapses in San Jose after being hit by tree, thousands without power

Trees topple transmission tower in San Jose, homeless residents nearly crushed. Thousands of residents in San Jose are still without power after a transmission tower and power lines in the Willow Glen area were destroyed by falling trees early Tuesday morning. A homeless man living in a nearby encampment describes nearly being crushed, but escaping.
SAN JOSE, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
74K+
Followers
10K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy