ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
defuniakherald.com

DeFuniak Springs City Council announces top candidates for city manager position

The DeFuniak City Council held its regular meeting on Jan. 9, 2023, at the Walton County Courthouse. Council member Josh Sconiers was absent. A proclamation was made honoring the 135th Anniversary of the Walton-DeFuniak Library. It was formally opened on Dec. 20, 1887, as a result of the efforts of the Ladies Library Association and Alice Fellows was the first paid librarian.
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
niceville.com

Three Niceville City Council members face no opposition in election

NICEVILLE, Fla. — Three members of the Niceville City Council have been reelected without opposition, according to the Okaloosa County Supervisor of Elections Office. Niceville City Council members Bill Schaetzle, Group 1, Abner Williams, Group 3, and Cathy Alley, Group 5, will each serve a four-year term as a result of running unopposed.
NICEVILLE, FL
WMBB

New townhomes coming to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Construction is booming throughout Bay County, and more is about to begin in north Panama City. On Tuesday morning Panama City commissioners approved a new zoning map to designate land on Airport Road to mixed-use. “We have some concept plans at the moment,” McNeil Carroll Engineering President Sean McNeil said. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Big Announcement coming at Legacy Golf Club

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A major announcement is scheduled to take place at Legacy Golf Club Thursday morning. Last year, the course previously known as Holiday Golf underwent a rebranding and name change. Developers are keeping the announcement under wraps for now, but NewsChannel 7 was told it will...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Lifesaving medical transport coming to Walton Co.

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County first responders said they can’t wait any longer on Healthmark Regional Medical Center in DeFuniak Springs. The hospital temporarily shut down for maintenance in March and never reopened. That left the area without an emergency room. They said if they’re going to have to transport patients longer distances, […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City Fire Department kicks off live fire training drills

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Firefighters with the Panama City Fire Department are putting their skills to the test with live fire training drills. The drills took place at the Panama City Training Academy near West 20th Court and Beck Avenue. The training is required by the State of Florida to keep in compliance with National Standards and entails scenario-based learning.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Bay Co. Courthouse construction continues

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — For months people visiting the Bay County Courthouse have struggled with parking. Originally, the renovated parking lot was supposed to be open at the beginning of the year. Unfortunately, it’s not ready yet, forcing visitors and employees to park across the street. Bay County Chief Infrastructure Officer Keith Bryant said […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
waltonoutdoors.com

Health advisory issued for Morrison Springs

Jan. 11, 2023 – A Health Advisory is issued on January 11, 2023, for Morrison Springs. The Advisory is issued based on the criteria for fecal indicator bacteria. This should be considered a potential health risk to the bathing public and swimming is not recommended. Samples taken are above the public health threshold for fecal indicator bacteria. Water quality exceedances are based upon the US Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) recommended standard of no more than 61 Enterococci CFU/100mL, or 235 E. coli CFU/100mL in any single sample. Sample results for January 10, 2023, indicate 87.25 Enterococci CFU/100mL.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Adopt Bonnie the bunny from the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bonnie is a two-year-old floppy-haired domestic rabbit who is looking for her forever home. Bonnie ended up at Lynn Haven Animal Shelter, but she is ready to be the perfect new snuggly addition to a loving family. She prides herself on being easy to manage...
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJHG-TV

30A businesses looking to hire ahead of busy season

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many businesses across the county have been facing staffing challenges for the past year, from high turnover to finding qualified employees. While some share those struggles, many employers along County Road 30A in south Walton County said they are generally doing well. “We are definitely...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Color of the year with Midlife Moxie

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The color of the year is viva magenta!. Host of the Midlife Moxie podcast, Gail Scott, shares with viewers great ways to style this bright and lively color in the new year. Be on the lookout for this happy color all year long.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

One dead after shooting at gentlemen’s club

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is dead after a shooting at the Gold Nugget Gentlemen’s Club in Panama City. As of 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, Panama City Police are on the scene investigating. The club is located at U.S. 98 and Drummond Avenue in Panama City. Panama...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Suspect dead after shooting in Lynn Haven home

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Wednesday morning, Bay County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the man who was shot Tuesday morning at a home on North Bay Drive in the College Point area of Bay County. Aaron Mravic-Lollie, age 23, was shot when the homeowner confronted him, they...
LYNN HAVEN, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy