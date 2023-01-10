Jan. 11, 2023 – A Health Advisory is issued on January 11, 2023, for Morrison Springs. The Advisory is issued based on the criteria for fecal indicator bacteria. This should be considered a potential health risk to the bathing public and swimming is not recommended. Samples taken are above the public health threshold for fecal indicator bacteria. Water quality exceedances are based upon the US Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) recommended standard of no more than 61 Enterococci CFU/100mL, or 235 E. coli CFU/100mL in any single sample. Sample results for January 10, 2023, indicate 87.25 Enterococci CFU/100mL.

WALTON COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO