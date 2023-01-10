Read full article on original website
getthecoast.com
FWB City Council votes to sell Fairgrounds property to Okaloosa, keeping it public use
On January 10, 2023, the Fort Walton Beach City Council discussed the future of the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds property on Lewis Turner Boulevard and agreed to sell the property to Okaloosa County. The 40-acre property was originally purchased by the City of Fort Walton Beach for around $4 million. Years...
defuniakherald.com
DeFuniak Springs City Council announces top candidates for city manager position
The DeFuniak City Council held its regular meeting on Jan. 9, 2023, at the Walton County Courthouse. Council member Josh Sconiers was absent. A proclamation was made honoring the 135th Anniversary of the Walton-DeFuniak Library. It was formally opened on Dec. 20, 1887, as a result of the efforts of the Ladies Library Association and Alice Fellows was the first paid librarian.
niceville.com
Three Niceville City Council members face no opposition in election
NICEVILLE, Fla. — Three members of the Niceville City Council have been reelected without opposition, according to the Okaloosa County Supervisor of Elections Office. Niceville City Council members Bill Schaetzle, Group 1, Abner Williams, Group 3, and Cathy Alley, Group 5, will each serve a four-year term as a result of running unopposed.
WJHG-TV
Panama City to spend $175K for forensic audit after director arrested
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - City leaders have voted on a contract with Warren Averett for a forensic audit, as part of a lengthy investigation into Former Panama City Director Michael Johnson who was charged with money laundering of $100,000. The contract includes a description of the scope and firm...
DeSantis and Florida Cabinet eye 12,000+ acres land conservation deals
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet next week will consider a series of proposed land deals that include preserving more than 12,000 acres in Northwest Florida and keeping three ranches from future development. During a meeting Tuesday, DeSantis and the Cabinet will decide whether to...
WJHG-TV
Governor Stone Progress
Amongst the rubble of a fire a diamond in the rough was found.
New townhomes coming to Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Construction is booming throughout Bay County, and more is about to begin in north Panama City. On Tuesday morning Panama City commissioners approved a new zoning map to designate land on Airport Road to mixed-use. “We have some concept plans at the moment,” McNeil Carroll Engineering President Sean McNeil said. […]
WJHG-TV
Big Announcement coming at Legacy Golf Club
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A major announcement is scheduled to take place at Legacy Golf Club Thursday morning. Last year, the course previously known as Holiday Golf underwent a rebranding and name change. Developers are keeping the announcement under wraps for now, but NewsChannel 7 was told it will...
WJHG-TV
Walton County Tourism Department hosting job fair to keep up with tourism demand
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panhandle is quickly becoming one of the top vacation destinations in the country. To keep up with the tourism demand, the Walton County Tourism Department is hosting a Hospitality and Service Industry job fair. “In 2021, we brought in over 5 million visitors,” Nicole...
Lifesaving medical transport coming to Walton Co.
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County first responders said they can’t wait any longer on Healthmark Regional Medical Center in DeFuniak Springs. The hospital temporarily shut down for maintenance in March and never reopened. That left the area without an emergency room. They said if they’re going to have to transport patients longer distances, […]
WJHG-TV
Panama City Fire Department kicks off live fire training drills
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Firefighters with the Panama City Fire Department are putting their skills to the test with live fire training drills. The drills took place at the Panama City Training Academy near West 20th Court and Beck Avenue. The training is required by the State of Florida to keep in compliance with National Standards and entails scenario-based learning.
Bay Co. Courthouse construction continues
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — For months people visiting the Bay County Courthouse have struggled with parking. Originally, the renovated parking lot was supposed to be open at the beginning of the year. Unfortunately, it’s not ready yet, forcing visitors and employees to park across the street. Bay County Chief Infrastructure Officer Keith Bryant said […]
WJHG-TV
Georgia man arrested in Bay Co. for stealing vehicle, leading deputies on chase
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials say Lee is at a local hospital getting checked out. Arrest and charges will follow after his medical attention. A man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle and leading deputies on a chase. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said its Bay Real-Time...
waltonoutdoors.com
Health advisory issued for Morrison Springs
Jan. 11, 2023 – A Health Advisory is issued on January 11, 2023, for Morrison Springs. The Advisory is issued based on the criteria for fecal indicator bacteria. This should be considered a potential health risk to the bathing public and swimming is not recommended. Samples taken are above the public health threshold for fecal indicator bacteria. Water quality exceedances are based upon the US Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) recommended standard of no more than 61 Enterococci CFU/100mL, or 235 E. coli CFU/100mL in any single sample. Sample results for January 10, 2023, indicate 87.25 Enterococci CFU/100mL.
WJHG-TV
Adopt Bonnie the bunny from the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bonnie is a two-year-old floppy-haired domestic rabbit who is looking for her forever home. Bonnie ended up at Lynn Haven Animal Shelter, but she is ready to be the perfect new snuggly addition to a loving family. She prides herself on being easy to manage...
WJHG-TV
30A businesses looking to hire ahead of busy season
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many businesses across the county have been facing staffing challenges for the past year, from high turnover to finding qualified employees. While some share those struggles, many employers along County Road 30A in south Walton County said they are generally doing well. “We are definitely...
WJHG-TV
Rams clobber Arnold on hardwood Monday
WJHG-TV
Color of the year with Midlife Moxie
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The color of the year is viva magenta!. Host of the Midlife Moxie podcast, Gail Scott, shares with viewers great ways to style this bright and lively color in the new year. Be on the lookout for this happy color all year long.
WJHG-TV
One dead after shooting at gentlemen’s club
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is dead after a shooting at the Gold Nugget Gentlemen’s Club in Panama City. As of 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, Panama City Police are on the scene investigating. The club is located at U.S. 98 and Drummond Avenue in Panama City. Panama...
WJHG-TV
Suspect dead after shooting in Lynn Haven home
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Wednesday morning, Bay County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the man who was shot Tuesday morning at a home on North Bay Drive in the College Point area of Bay County. Aaron Mravic-Lollie, age 23, was shot when the homeowner confronted him, they...
