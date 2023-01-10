ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri City, TX

KTSA

Woman found decapitated outside Houston, husband under arrest

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Waller County man is under arrest after the Waller County Sheriff’s Office says his 21-year-old wife was found decapitated. Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday evening, and KPRC-TV reports the woman was found dead in a house the couple lived in northwest of Houston.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
cbs19.tv

Sheriff: Woman found decapitated in Texas home

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — A woman was found decapitated in a small home in a wooded, rural area of Waller County Wednesday, according to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office. She has been identified as Anggy Diaz, 21. Her husband, Jared James Dicus, has been charged with her murder, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry confirmed.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
Houston Chronicle

Houston taqueria customer who killed masked robber breaks silence

A man who shot and killed a masked robber at a southwest Houston taqueria last week has broken his silence. Juan L. Guerra Jr., an attorney representing the 46-year-old man, whom police have not named, released a statement on his client's behalf on Wednesday that includes more details about the shooting, which was captured in a surveillance video from inside the restaurant that has since been widely shared on social media.
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

WOMAN FOUND DECAPITATED INSIDE WALLER CO. HOME; HUSBAND IN CUSTODY

The Waller County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a 21-year-old woman’s body was found decapitated inside a home Wednesday afternoon. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded after 4:30 p.m. to a home in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Boulevard, west of Magnolia. Inside, they discovered the woman’s body.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Daniel Galindo reported missing in Brazoria County

PEARLAND, Texas - A search is underway in Brazoria County for a missing 38-year-old man with mental disabilities, authorities say. Daniel Galindo was reported to have last been seen around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of County Road 48 in the Pearland area. According to the Brazoria County...
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Bond set at over $1M for man charged in possible road rage shooting that left pregnant woman, unborn baby dead in September, docs show

Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting death of a pregnant woman following a possible road rage shooting in north Harris County in September. Keylin Daveyon Hollins, 20, is charged with capital murder in the death of 20-year-old Jennifer Hernandez, according to court documents. Hernandez’s unborn baby also did not survive.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man already serving probation now charged with murder after 1 killed, 1 injured in two separate robberies in midtown, police say

HOUSTON – A man who is already serving probation for aggravated assault has now been linked to two more violent offenses, one which left a man dead. Emerson Hernandez, 25, has been charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in two separate incidents that happened early last year.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

