Woman found decapitated outside Houston, husband under arrest
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Waller County man is under arrest after the Waller County Sheriff’s Office says his 21-year-old wife was found decapitated. Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday evening, and KPRC-TV reports the woman was found dead in a house the couple lived in northwest of Houston.
CAPTURED: Boyfriend accused of murdering Alief ISD teacher in domestic violence incident arrested in Louisiana, police say
SHREVEPORT, La. – A man accused of murdering a beloved Alief ISD teacher in Sugar Land during a domestic violence incident was arrested in Louisiana Wednesday, according to the Sugar Land Police Department. Sugar Land police responded to reports of a shooting Saturday at 9:50 p.m. in the 1100...
Texas Cop Running For Mayor Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Boyfriend
Robin Williams' campaign for mayor centers on police reform.
Houston police searching for 2 men, 4 women believed to have set up man leaving gym
The 20-year-old was approached by the four women as he was leaving a Planet Fitness. He agreed to drive them to the east side where he quickly noticed things were not right.
Houston taqueria customer who killed masked robber breaks silence
A man who shot and killed a masked robber at a southwest Houston taqueria last week has broken his silence. Juan L. Guerra Jr., an attorney representing the 46-year-old man, whom police have not named, released a statement on his client's behalf on Wednesday that includes more details about the shooting, which was captured in a surveillance video from inside the restaurant that has since been widely shared on social media.
$15K bond: Missouri City police officer running for Houston mayor charged for alleged assaults of boyfriend using police baton, taser
MISSOURI CITY, Texas – A Missouri City police officer who is running to be Houston’s next mayor was arrested Tuesday after being charged with continuous violence against the family, court records show. Robin Williams, 32, was arrested by Harris County Precinct 7 Deputy Constables while off-duty and meeting...
Police officer running for Houston mayor accused of beating boyfriend with baton, court documents say
HOUSTON — A Missouri City police officer faces allegations of domestic violence stemming from two incidents in which she is accused of using her baton and Taser on her boyfriend, according to court documents. According to court documents, Robin Williams, 32, is charged with assault – continuous family violence....
Daniel Galindo reported missing in Brazoria County
PEARLAND, Texas - A search is underway in Brazoria County for a missing 38-year-old man with mental disabilities, authorities say. Daniel Galindo was reported to have last been seen around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of County Road 48 in the Pearland area. According to the Brazoria County...
2 suspects wanted, charged for stabbing man multiple times in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Two suspects are wanted after police say they stabbed a man last month in southeast Houston. Jack Dean Hairston, 37, and Justin Edmond Salton, 36, are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Dec. 22, Houston police responded to reports of a stabbing at 10910...
‘I’m kind of ready to go’: Former Missouri City safety officer accused of hiring men to kill wife speaks out ahead of execution
HUNTSVILLE, Texas – Texas death row prisoner Robert “Bob” Fratta spoke out in an interview with a member of the organization Death Penalty Action ahead of his scheduled execution Tuesday. Fratta, who is set to be executed at 6 p.m. in Huntsville, Texas, is accused of hiring...
A set-up: Man ambushed, shot in east Houston after giving women ride from Planet Fitness, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was set up, ambushed, and shot in east Houston while giving a group of women a ride Thursday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD and HFD responded to reports of a gunshot victim in Clinton Park. Police said...
Top leader resigns at Harris County jail amid overcrowding, deaths
The top leader at the Harris County jail is resigning as the jail struggles with a high inmate population and faces two notices of non-compliance from the state.
Cop-turned-killer Robert Fratta executed for hiring teenage hitman to kill his wife in 1994
The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals lifted the injunction by a Travis County judge that was based on claims the state is using expired drugs. Former Missouri City police officer Robert Fratta was executed Tuesday, making him the first person in the state of Texas to be executed in 2023.
Bond set at over $1M for man charged in possible road rage shooting that left pregnant woman, unborn baby dead in September, docs show
Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting death of a pregnant woman following a possible road rage shooting in north Harris County in September. Keylin Daveyon Hollins, 20, is charged with capital murder in the death of 20-year-old Jennifer Hernandez, according to court documents. Hernandez’s unborn baby also did not survive.
Wanted felon arrested, charged after assaulting deputy investigating disturbance, Pct. 4 says
HOUSTON – A man was taken into custody and charged after allegedly assaulting a deputy who responded to a disturbance call, according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office. On Jan. 8, deputies responded to the 10800 block of FM 1960 Road W in reference to a disturbance....
Man already serving probation now charged with murder after 1 killed, 1 injured in two separate robberies in midtown, police say
HOUSTON – A man who is already serving probation for aggravated assault has now been linked to two more violent offenses, one which left a man dead. Emerson Hernandez, 25, has been charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in two separate incidents that happened early last year.
