VIDEO: Attempted burglary caught on camera at Karat Patch Jewelers

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — An attempted burglary at Karat Patch Jewelers was caught on surveillance video. WKRG News 5 obtained footage from an employee.

Mobile Police said they were called to the store on Hillcrest Road at around 4:15 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9 in reference to a burglary alarm.

Through an investigation, officers said the front door of the store was damaged by gunshots by an unknown suspect.

Police said the suspect did not enter the building. This remains an ongoing investigation.







In the surveillance footage provided to News 5, you can see a man dressed in all black with a white hood and what appears to be a black ski mask walk past the front door of the store then turn around fires into the front door cracking the glass.

Another camera angle shows the man trying to crack the glass with his gun and then firing another shot into the glass door. The man walks away then comes back and tries to bash the window before giving up and walking away.

