Amazon's a little tired from fulfilling all your Christmas deliveries, so let's cut it some slack after looking at this fairly light schedule of new Amazon Prime Video releases in January. Billion-dollar corporations need a rest, too! This weekend sees the release of the second and final season of Hunters, TV's best show about a secret society hunting down Nazis in the 1970s. Later this month, Jennifer Lopez gets her rom-com on in Shotgun Wedding, in which she plays a bride whose wedding gets taken hostage by pirates, and I am not even making a joke here. And already out is The Rig, a Scottish supernatural thriller about a mysterious fog that overtakes an isolated oil rig and its crew.

9 DAYS AGO