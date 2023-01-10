Read full article on original website
Related
7 best new movies to watch this week on Netflix, Hulu and more (Jan. 9-15)
The biggest movies of the week include Rob Lowe, truly topical horror, arguments between parents and fighter pilots.
toofab.com
Top 10 Most Watched Netflix Shows Ever, As Of 2022
Fans have spent billions of hours streaming some of these shows!. While Netflix used to be tight-lipped about its streaming numbers, in recent years, they've become more transparent about their behind-the-scenes stats. And in 2021, they introduced a brand new way of calculating their series' popularity. The streaming giant now takes a look at the total number of hours a show was viewed in the first 28 days after its premiere, instead of analyzing household views.
Hidden Gems: The 4 Most Underrated Shows Streaming on Netflix
From 'Daybreak' to '1899,' here are four of the most underrated shows streaming on Netflix right now. Check out what you're missing.
‘Wednesday’ Leaving Netflix? No, the Show Isn’t Heading to Prime Video
Fans of Netflix’s Wednesday need not be afraid of the series disappearing from the service in a snap snap. New reporting seems to clear up all the rumors about the hit series jumping from Netflix to another service. These rumors began in December when The Independent theorized that since Amazon bought MGM, the studio behind Wednesday, the series’ future would lie on Prime Video, Amazon’s streaming service, rather than Netflix. Thanks to some new reporting, that seems as likely as Wednesday becoming a brand ambassador for Lisa Frank. What’s On Netflix did some sleuthing, including speaking to undisclosed industry sources, and deduced...
7 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount and more (Dec. 23-26)
Our guide on what to watch this weekend, including Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Top Gun: Maverick and Emily in Paris season 3
Is ‘M3GAN’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Get ready for another movie about a creepy killer doll. Created by King of Horror James Wan (The Conjuring, Insidious), M3GAN is coming to theaters this week. Starring Allison Williams (Get Out) and Violet McGraw (The Haunting of Hill House), this horror flick follows an artificial intelligence doll that’s supposed to act as a child’s best friend, but after being gifted to 8-year-old Cady (McGraw) following the death of her parents, eventually goes on a violent rampage, killing everyone in the way of her friendship with the child.
‘1923’ Fans Frustrated, Unable To Find Episodes on Amazon Prime Video
The Yellowstone prequel series 1923 is hotly anticipated by fans of the franchise, and they’re steaming about not finding it on Amazon Prime. The new show stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford as Cara and Jacob Dutton, the matriarch and patriarch of the family. The series dropped Sunday, December 18 on Paramount+. According to Paramount, the show is about “the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.”
Android Headlines
Amazon has 13 Streaming Services on sale for just $1.99/month
STARZ: $1.99 (normally $8.99) AMC+: $1.99 (normally $8.99) Paramount+ Ad-Free: $1.99 (normally $9.99) VIX+: $1.99 (normally $6.99) Britbox: $1.99 (normally $6.99) PBS Kids: $1.99 (normally $5.99) Noggin: $1.99 (normally $7.99) History Vault: $1.99 (normally $4.99) Lifetime Movie Club: $1.99 (normally $3.99) PBS Documentaries: $1.99 (normally $3.99) PBS Living: $1.99 (normally...
TVGuide.com
New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies (January 2023)
Amazon's a little tired from fulfilling all your Christmas deliveries, so let's cut it some slack after looking at this fairly light schedule of new Amazon Prime Video releases in January. Billion-dollar corporations need a rest, too! This weekend sees the release of the second and final season of Hunters, TV's best show about a secret society hunting down Nazis in the 1970s. Later this month, Jennifer Lopez gets her rom-com on in Shotgun Wedding, in which she plays a bride whose wedding gets taken hostage by pirates, and I am not even making a joke here. And already out is The Rig, a Scottish supernatural thriller about a mysterious fog that overtakes an isolated oil rig and its crew.
5 bingeable TV shows streaming free on Amazon Freevee
There are now so many streaming services that you likely couldn’t name them all if you tried. For example, did you know that Amazon launched a free, ad-supported streaming service in January 2019 called IMDb Freedive before changing its name to IMDb TV just five months later and then rebranding it to Amazon Freevee last April?
Shudder Debuts ‘Sorry About The Demon’ Trailer; ‘You Can Live Forever’, ‘Falling Higher: The Story Of Ampage’, ‘They Wait In The Dark’ Acquisitions – Film Briefs
EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has an exclusive trailer and poster for the horror-comedy Sorry About the Demon, written and directed by Emily Hagins (V/H/S), which is slated to premiere on Shudder on January 19. The film world premiering at FrightFest 2022 follows the brokenhearted Will (Jon Michael Simpson), who after being dumped by his girlfriend Amy (Paige Evans), is offered a massive house at a very low rent. The catch is that the restless spirit haunting the place needs a human sacrifice and the prior owners must find one or else their young daughter is toast. So, Will must figure out how to...
HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ Is an Astounding Survival Story — and a Major Moment in TV
Whether you’re sifting through advance reviews or reading this only after all nine episodes have aired, by now, dear reader, you’ve surely heard a number of superlatives tied to HBO’s “The Last of Us.” Someone is bound to have labeled it the “best video game adaptation ever made,” especially after the aptly snooty New Yorker story that preceded the program’s release. Another critic or influencer or what not has likely ranked it among the “best zombie shows,” or at least a timely successor to “The Walking Dead,” which just ended a few months ago. Still a different writer taking a...
IGN
How to Watch The Conjuring Movies in Chronological Order
You'd think it would be enough for filmmaker James Wan (Furious 7, Aquaman) to have two hugely successful horror franchises under his belt — with Saw and Insidious (both co-created with writing partner Leigh Whannell). But then he also went and created The Conjuring, which since its debut in 2013 has produced eight films in total, grossing over $2 billion at the box office.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, January 12
You wouldn't want to challenge Jack Ryan in hand-to-hand combat, and you clearly wouldn't want to challenge him on Prime Video's Top 10, either. On Thursday, Jan. 12, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan still leads the Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies list. The action series has been in the No. 1 spot since it was released just before Christmas, and it isn't going anywhere yet. It's still followed by Jurassic World Dominion and The Rig, with the only movement on the list coming in the form of The Peripheral, which moves back up a spot to No. 7.
‘Glass Onion’ Now the Fifth Most-Watched Netflix Movie Ever
For the third straight week, Glass Onion was the biggest film on Netflix despite receiving very stuff competition from another star-studded murder mystery new to the service. That was The Pale Blue Eye, a new thriller from Crazy Heart director Scott Cooper that stars Christian Bale as a detective working a case at West Point in the 1830s, where he’s joined in his investigation by a young cadet named Edgar Allan Poe (played by Harry Melling). The two films were almost neck-and-neck on the weekly most-watched movies chart. Netflix users watched 44.3 million hours of Glass Onion, while they watched 42.9 million hours of The Pale Blue Eye. That’s more than the other eight movies on the weekly most-watched list put together.
HBO Max's 'Velma' Is a Reimagined Origin Story — Is It Suitable for Kids?
Spoiler alert: This article contains minor spoilers for Episode 1 of Velma. In the wise words of critically acclaimed filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, "Animation is cinema. Animation is not a genre for kids, it's a medium." We wholeheartedly agree with this sentiment since there is more animated content targeted toward adult audiences than ever, including the brand-new HBO Max series Velma.
When will Avatar 2 be available on Amazon, Netflix, and Disney Plus?
Nobody should be surprised that Avatar: The Way of Water turned out to be a massive blockbuster. The movie made nearly $1.75 billion as of this writing, which is another post-pandemic box office record. It’s still more than a billion dollars shy of Avatar’s $2.92 billion box office take, but The Way of Water still has time to make up some of that difference. And if you’re waiting for Avatar 2 to hit streaming services like Disney Plus, Netflix, Amazon, or HBO, then make yourself comfortable. You’re in for some extra waiting.
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, January 12
If it feels like The Circle is just always on, you're sort of right. But that's probably because the reality competition is still incredibly popular, and it's currently dropping new episodes of its fifth season weekly. After falling off for a few days, it re-enters the TV chart at No. 4 today, while the second season of Ginny & Georgia still sits undisturbed at No. 1. Over on the movies list, The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker, the true crime documentary with the grabbiest title ever, rises to No. 1.
How to Watch ‘Velma': Where Is the Adult ‘Scooby-Doo’ Series Streaming?
Since “Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?” premiered as a Saturday morning cartoon on CBS back on September 13, 1969, it has become a staple of pop culture –the Mystery Machine, the insatiable Great Dane and the small-scale conspiracies that undoubtedly involve a villainous landowner and a rubber mask, have appeared in a variety of television series, movies (on the big and small-screen) and other miscellaneous media.
IGN
Netflix Adds Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge to iOS and Android
Tribute Games’ beat-em up title Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is available to play on your mobile phone if you have a Netflix subscription. The latest in the TMNT franchise is available to play as a mobile exclusive on Android and iOS for Netflix subscribers. The game is inspired by the hit animated series from 1987 and popular arcade games such as Turtles in Time.
Comments / 0