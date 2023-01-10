Read full article on original website
Related
Class 6A boys basketball power rankings: Despite a couple of close calls, West Linn remains on top
We are just getting into league play in Oregon’s Class 6A, and the games are going to start getting very important. With more games against in-state competition, it’s going to get easier and easier to see how good some teams are against each other as the weeks go on.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Remains out Friday
Ingram (toe) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pistons, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports. The Pelicans recently expressed hope that Ingram would be able to return during the team's current five-game road trip, but Monday's game in Cleveland will be his final chance to do so before the team returns home to face the Heat on Wednesday. He hasn't suited up since Nov. 25, so it seems likely that he'll face a minutes restriction once he's cleared to return.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Pulls down 18 rebounds
Adams accumulated 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 135-129 victory over San Antonio. Adams and Jaren Jackson combined for 30 rebounds, but Adams was the driving force on the glass for a Memphis team that had to grind out a tight win over a combative Spurs team. With a career-worst 33 percent mark from the free-throw line on 2.9 attempts per game, Adams has been toxic in that particular area, but he retains higher value in points formats or in category leagues in which managers are punting free-throw percentage. His 11.5 rebounds per game are the best mark of his career by a full rebound and a half.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable to return
Murray exited Wednesday's contest against the Suns with a left ankle sprain and is questionable to return. Murray managed to score 16 points and dish out six assists across 25 minutes before leaving the hardwood. With the Nuggets up by a wide margin, Murray shouldn't be needed for the rest of the contest even if he is healthy enough to return. Bones Hyland will likely pick up a couple more minutes Wednesday if Murray stays sidelined.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Won't play Tuesday
Ayton (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton played 30 minutes during Sunday's loss to Cleveland and notched his third straight double-double during the matchup, but it appears he sustained an ankle injury during the contest as well. He'll sit out Tuesday with the issue, but his status for the second half of the Suns' back-to-back Wednesday in Denver remains unclear, though he can presumably be considered, at best, questionable. In Ayton's absence, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo and Dario Saric are candidates for increased playing time.
Loggers Still Searching for Offensive Consistency in Loss to Ducks
Toutle Lake: L. Dean 10, C. Thayer 6, P. Thayer 11, K. Dean 2, Cooper 4, K. Smith 12. Onalaska: Ikola 3, Haight 5, Talley 11, B. Sandridge 6, Berg 1. Shooting just 25% from the floor and turning the ball over 27 times, the Onalaska girls basketball team scrapped with Toutle Lake all game, but couldn’t string together enough good offensive possessions in a 45-26 loss Wednesday night at home.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Dominates glass with 18 boards
Jokic produced 21 points (10-15 FG, 1-3 FT), 18 rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 126-97 victory over the Suns. Jokic was well on his way to yet another triple-double by halftime with 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting to go along with nine rebounds and six assists. The reigning MVP added nine points, nine boards and three dimes in the third quarter, falling just one assist shy of notching his 12th triple-double of the season after sitting for all of the final period. Jokic posted game highs in rebounds (18) and assists (9) and has scored at least 20 points in eight of his last 11 contests.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Joe Ingles: Won't play Thursday
Ingles is out for Thursday's game versus the Heat due to left knee injury management. Ingles is likely sitting out Thursday's back-to-back for rest. Pat Connaughton, Jordan Nwora and MarJon Beauchamp are candidates to see extended minutes in his absence. Ingles should be good to go for Saturday's rematch with the Heat.
CBS Sports
Pacers' Myles Turner: Late scratch Wednesday
Turner will not play in Wednesday's matchup with the Knicks due to back spasms. Turner was slated to play and was listed in the starting lineup but will not suit up Wednesday due to back spasms. James Johnson will take his place in the starting five while Isaiah Jackson and Goga Bitadze are candidates to see more action with Aaron Nesmith (illness) and Oshae Brissett (hamstring) both sidelined. Turner's next chance to play will come Friday against Atlanta.
CBS Sports
LeBron James on who else could challenge for NBA's scoring record: Kevin Durant 'first one who comes to mind'
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is just a few hundred points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Once James hits that milestone (likely before the 2023 All-Star Game), the conversation will quickly turn to which players in the league might have a chance to one day get close to, or even surpass James' point production. When it comes to that topic, James has a few guesses of his own.
🏀 🎧 Salthawk Basketball teams both soar past the Eagles
MAIZE, Kan.—Both Hutch High Basketball teams continue to stay undefeated on the season as they traveled to Maize High School on Tuesday and came away with two victories. Hutch High Girls were victorious 39, Maize 20. The Hutch High boys won their contest 61-46 in the late game. Girls...
CBS Sports
Ranking candidates for college basketball's national player of the year: Purdue's Zach Edey leads tight race
Selection Sunday for the 2023 NCAA Tournament is just two months away as college basketball season hits the midway point with the national scene starting to take shape. While the meat of conference play still lies ahead, we've seen enough action to learn who the contenders are for some of the sport's individual awards, including national player of the year.
High school girls basketball: Notes and highlights from Tuesday’s games, including big region wins for Syracuse, Highland
High school girls basketball: Notes and highlights from Tuesday’s games, including big region wins for Syracuse, Highland
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Returns to practice
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Middleton (knee) practiced Tuesday, including significant 5-on-5 work, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. Middleton is still out for Wednesday's game versus the Hawks due to right knee soreness. However, his return to practice is a good sign that he will be available soon. While Middleton's next chance to suit up is Thursday's matchup with Miami, there is no set timetable for him to retake the court.
CBS Sports
Kevin Durant is out with another MCL sprain, but it's a different story for the Nets this season
NEW YORK -- Kevin Durant is sidelined with a sprained MCL, just like he was last January, but it's not exactly a same-story, different-year situation. This time, on the night that Durant got hurt, the Brooklyn Nets had a clean injury report. Last time, there were two rookies in the starting lineup and five players on the injury report, including Kyrie Irving, who was ineligible to play at Barclays Center because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Last time, Brooklyn lost 16 of 21 games after Durant's injury. Before and after the James Harden-Ben Simmons blockbuster trade, which happened during that stretch, the coaching staff had to cobble together a new rotation virtually every game. This time, the Nets are in a much less precarious position. The same guys who have been playing most of the minutes will continue to play most of the minutes, Brooklyn coach Jacque Vaughn said after practice Wednesday. The ones on the fringe of the rotation might get opportunities, but that will remain situational.
CBS Sports
Nerlens Noel to pay Klutch Sports' Rich Paul full commission on 2020 deal to settle legal dispute, per report
Nerlens Noel, Rich Paul and the Klutch Sports Group have agreed to settle their ongoing legal dispute, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Noel will now pay Paul his full commission on the $5 million salary he earned with the New York Knicks during the 2020-21 season and withdraw all pending legal proceedings related to the case, according to Charania.
CBS Sports
College basketball power rankings: UCLA up to No. 2, Alabama into top five; Texas and Marquette join the party
With college football's season completed, some casual sports fans will start engaging more with college hoops, even as the NFL playoffs dominate sports coverage for much of the next month. I started wondering, after Georgia's 65-7 evisceration of TCU in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship, about last-game letdowns in...
Comments / 0