ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cohasset, MA

Social media impact on investigation into Ana Walshe’s disappearance

By Brea Douglas, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40GqkP_0k9AoJrK00

COHASSET, Mass. — Not only is the story of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe one of the most viewed on boston25news.com, but social media is constantly floating every possible theory out there.

On Monday night, Ana Walshe was trending now imagine police trying to determine what’s fact and what’s fiction. Boston 25 News spoke with an attorney about the social media impact on the investigation.

“It is a two-edged sword both a positive and a negative where it is very helpful to the police and on the other hand, there are a lot of people out there that are going to waste the police officer’s time,” says attorney Peter Elikann.

Attorney Peter Elikann has more than 35 years of experience as a criminal defense lawyer. He’s seen how police can get inundated with tips from people on social media, especially in high-profile cases like the disappearance of Ana Walshe.

“It’s unfortunate to the police that it is so time-consuming that they definitely have to wade through all the people who are wasting their time and making up stories and fantasizing about information,” says Ekilann.

Elikann says police still have to do their due diligence during the investigation.

“They kind of have to leave no stone unturned and consider every bit, every tip, every clue even the time wasters,” says Elikann.

Hop online and many people are pointing the finger at Ana’s husband after he was charged with misleading police in the investigation, but Elikann has seen first-hand how the suspect isn’t always who you think it is.

“You can’t rush to judgment on basically the first day. We’ve all seen many situations where it looks like they have the person nailed cold and then as time goes by more information comes out and we were all wrong,” says Elikann.

Elikann also says that sometimes people will use cases like the one in Cohasset to have their moment shine by providing false information so it’s another challenge for the police to deal with.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘He assumed a mantle of entitlement’: Family friend describes Brian Walshe’s scheming behavior

BOSTON — A longtime friend of Brian Walshe’s late father, a regarded Boston neurologist, is providing insight into Brian’s childhood and a pattern of scheming behavior. The friend, who does not want his name published, said he’s still stunned by the developing criminal case involving Brian despite what he’s seen over the course of decades.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Baby among 3 wounded in Worcester shooting

WORCESTER, Mass. — Three people, including a baby, were wounded in a shooting in Worcester late Wednesday night, law enforcement officials said. Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Harlem Street around 10:45 p.m. found a 25-year-old man, a 24-year-old woman, and an 11-month-old infant suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Worcester Police Department.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Attorney on Ana Walshe case: “Children need to be heard”

COHASSET, Mass. — So many people are worried about Walshe’s three young children, the oldest only 6 years old. This week the Department of Children and Families [DCF} confirmed the children are in state custody. That could mean they are either with a family member or in a foster care setting. DCF always looks for a kinship placement first.
COHASSET, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
143K+
Followers
151K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy