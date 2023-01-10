ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah Supreme Court to hear redistricting lawsuit

By Chin Tung Tan
ABC4
ABC4
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r7HGf_0k9AoBnW00

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) — The lawsuit regarding the state’s allegedly unconstitutional congressional redistricting process is heading to the Utah Supreme Court.

The Campaign Legal Center , a nonprofit government watchdog group, said on Monday, Jan. 9, that the Supreme Court has taken up the lawsuit challenging Utah’s allegedly gerrymandered congressional redistricting map.

League of Women Voters, Mormon Women for Ethical Government accuse Utah lawmakers of gerrymandering

A group of plaintiffs including the League of Women Voters and Mormon Women for Ethical Government filed a lawsuit against the Utah State Legislature, Utah Redistricting Committee and other lawmakers, accusing them of ignoring recommendations by an independent commission and adopting their own map.

After taking up the case, the Supreme Court also reinstated the claim that the Legislature illegally repealed Proposition 4, which the lower court had previously dismissed.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

ABC4 Daily News

The Campaign Legal Center, League of Women Voters of Utah and Mormon Women for Ethical Government issued the following statement on Monday:

“Regardless of which court hears our case, the facts remain the same. Utah’s legislature gerrymandered their congressional map to lock in power and undermined the will of voters in the process. We look forward to defending Utahns’ constitutional rights at the state supreme court so every vote counts equally and every voice is heard.”

In 2018, Utah voters passed an initiative to create Proposition 4 , also known as Better Boundaries, which established the Utah Independent Redistricting Commission designated to take the lead in formulating statewide redistricting plans.

In 2020, the Utah legislature overruled the proposition by passing S.B. 200 . The redistricting amendments “rescinded critical Proposition 4 reforms” and gave the Legislature the power to “reject Commission’s impartial maps for any reason or no reason at all and with no explanation,” the lawsuit says.

The Campaign Legal Center said the new amendment allowed the Legislature to disregard the Commission’s research and create its own “extreme partisan gerrymandered map.”

In 2021, the Legislature formed its own twenty-member Legislative Redistricting Committee. The lawsuit alleges the LRC conducted a “closed-door” mapmaking process and did not explain or publish the criteria that guided its redistricting decisions.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week

The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Michigan Supreme Court justice apologizes to fellow justice

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan Supreme Court justice apologized to a fellow justice Monday for harshly criticizing her hiring of an ex-convict to serve as a law clerk. Justice Richard Bernstein issued a statement saying he apologized to Justice Kyra Harris Bolden in person at the Hall of Justice and that she accepted his apology. “I regret overstepping Justice Bolden’s hiring process and should not have disturbed her ability to lead her Chambers,” Bernstein said. Bolden had hired Pete Martel, 48, who served 14 years in prison after robbing a Flint-area store and shooting at police officers, The Detroit News reported. He was released in 2008, changed his life and obtained a degree from Wayne State University law school.
MICHIGAN STATE
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
WGMD Radio

DE Supreme Court Justice to Step Down after Nomination by President Biden to US Third Circuit Court of Appeals

Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves has informed Governor John Carney that she will step down from the bench in early February of 2023. She plans to accept her nomination by President Biden to the U-S Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Montgomery-Reeves received U-S Senate confirmation on December 12th. She served on the Delaware Court of Chancery from 2015 to 2019 when she was elevated to the Delaware Supreme Court.
DELAWARE STATE
RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Independent

US appeals court blocks ban on rapid-fire 'bump stocks'

A Trump administration ban on bump stocks — devices that enable a shooter to rapidly fire multiple rounds from semi-automatic weapons after an initial trigger pull — was struck down Friday by a federal appeals court in New Orleans.The ban was instituted after a sniper using bump stock-equipped weapons massacred dozens of people in Las Vegas in 2017. Gun rights advocates have challenged it in multiple courts. The 13-3 ruling at the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of appeals is the latest on the issue, which is likely to be decided at the Supreme Court.It’s a firearm issue that involves...
TEXAS STATE
Ballotpedia News

South Carolina Supreme Court rules 3-2 that the state’s abortion ban is unconstitutional

On Jan. 5, 2023, the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled 3-2 that the state’s six-week abortion ban, known as the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, was unconstitutional. Signed in February 2021, the law banned abortion once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks. The bill was blocked from taking effect in March 2021 but became effective after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the U.S. Constitution does not grant the right to an abortion, overturning Roe v. Wade, in June 2022.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Half of US now lets people carry guns with no license

With the start of the new year, Alabama officially allows people to carry concealed guns without a license, meaning some form of “constitutional carry” has now been enacted in half of all states. Alabama now allows people to carry a loaded, concealed handgun – or transport one in...
ALABAMA STATE
ABC4

ABC4

23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy