Inglewood, CA

Georgia football will open 2023 favored to win third-straight national championship

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
 2 days ago
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Georgia fans might have a message for the rest of college football: Get used to it.

At least, if the oddsmakers are correct with their read on the immediate future of the sport, per Sportsbetting.ag.

The Bulldogs, fresh off a 15-0 season and 65-7 win over TCU in the CFP Championship Game on Monday night at SoFi Stadium, are the odds-on favorites to win yet another title.

It seems unthinkable a team could win three national championships in a row, but Georgia’s CFP Championship season in 2022 was deemed unlikely by many after the team lost an NFL-record 15 players in the draft.

The Bulldogs certainly seem to have a workable schedule, as their non-conference games are against UT-Martin, Ball State, UAB and Georgia Tech.

