Marianne Radloff, 86, of Fort Atkinson passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Sienna Crest surrounded by her loving family. Marianne was born on May 12, 1936 in Madison to Arnold “Dick” and Marion (Chadwick) Bendig. She grew up on Lake Koshkonong North Shore and graduated from Fort Atkinson high school in 1953. The following year, Marianne enrolled in beauty school and received her certificate in cosmetology. She also received her management license later on. Marianne started working at Dorothy’s Beauty Shop in Fort Atkinson and later at Jane’s Beauty Shop with her best friend. She finished her working career at the Robin’s Nest, after working there for over 20 years, and retired at the age of 72. After her retirement, she continued doing hair at local retirement homes. On September 8, 1956 Marianne married Eugene Radloff and together raised two sons, Scott “Rudy” and Mike.

FORT ATKINSON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO