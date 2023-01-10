Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Walking school bus aims to improve health and safety for Rock Co. community
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Public Health Department wants to make the school commute safer and healthier through a Walking School Bus program. The “Walking School Bus” consists of a school-approved, adult volunteer meeting students at a public location or meeting them near their homes on a walking route to and from their classes.
fortatkinsononline.com
Whitewater: BaristaCats Cafe opens
The Whitewater Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that BaristaCats Cafe, 135 W. Center St., has opened in Whitewater. The chamber was on-hand Tuesday to help the company with its opening by providing a ribbon-cutting ceremony. According to information released by the chamber, the Whitewater BaristaCats Cafe is Walworth County’s...
fortatkinsononline.com
fortatkinsononline.com
Whitewater: Co-op grocery reaches second of three-stage plan; location search underway
Members of a group calling itself the Whitewater Grocery Co., or “GroCo,” say they have reached several milestones as they work toward bringing a co-op or “community-owned market” to Whitewater. Seated Friday at the Irvin L. Young Memorial Library, Whitewater, three members of GroCo’s eight-member board...
fortatkinsononline.com
Scheuerell, Kline, Townsend advance within FCCU
Fort Community Credit Union (FCCU) has announced the promotion of three employees: Jeff Scheuerell, who will be assuming the role of chief experience officer; Josh Kline, who has been promoted to the position of chief financial officer, and Whitney Townsend, who is the company’s new director of business and community development.
High radon levels in one of every two Dane County homes, PHMDC says
MADISON, Wis. — Nearly half of Dane County homes tested for radon in the past three years had high levels of the gas, according to Public Health Madison & Dane County. Radon is a radioactive gas that seeps into homes from the ground. Kirk and Lindsay Mefford have made it their mission to inform and identify radon levels at homes...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Muskego father seeks kidney donor, 'begging at this point'
MUSKEGO, Wis. - A Muskego father is looking for a kidney donor and turning to the public for help. His disease has taken over his family's life. At 24 years old, all Andrew Bahr wants to do is provide for his family. In reality, his family is propping him up physically and mentally as they hope for the most generous of donations that could literally save his life.
One Wisconsin City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Diesel!
Diesel the dog is a big boy – staff at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County say he takes up more of the couch than they do!
DNR will be accepting reservations for accessible cabins at Wisconsin state park properties beginning Tuesday, Jan. 10.
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will be accepting reservations for accessible cabins at Wisconsin state park properties beginning Tuesday, Jan. 10. Applications can be mailed or dropped off at the state park, forest or recreational area you wish to reserve. Applications that are mailed must have a postmark of Jan. 10 or later to be accepted.
fortatkinsononline.com
fortatkinsononline.com
The Rev. Alan Robert Lindberg
The Reverend Alan Robert Lindberg, 88, was called home to be with the Lord on December 16, 2022 at Sienna Crest in Fort Atkinson, WI. Alan was born on February 28, 1934 to the late Edwin and Bertha Lindberg in Lincoln, Nebraska. He was united in marriage to Jane Doris Anderson on December 22, 1956 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Joliet, Illinois.
fortatkinsononline.com
Whitewater: Schanen announces candidacy for school board
Editor’s note: information below has been provided by a political candidate announcing his intention to run for office. Other candidates wishing to run for political office will have equal opportunity to announce their intensions. Brian Schanen, a resident of Whitewater, has announced his intention to run for a seat...
fox47.com
No injuries in Jefferson Co. residential fire
JEFFERSON, Wis. — No one was hurt following a fire at a residential home in Jefferson. Jefferson fire officials said the call came in around midnight Wednesday. The fire burned for a few hours and at least six departments were called in to assist in putting it out. Fire...
WATCH: Gary Cannalte thanks community for support following wife’s death
MADISON, Wis. — News 3 Now’s Gary Cannalte returns to the airwaves following the death of his wife Jean. He thanked viewers and the News 3 Now family for their support during the incredibly difficult period after her death. READ: Obituary for Jean Marty Jean died at home on Dec. 10 at the age of 59. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL...
empowerwisconsin.org
All Woke Up: Running Gibberish gets caught
MADISON — In Woke Land, liberals can identify as just about anything other than conservatives. Yet, there are a few more exceptions. Madison artist and activist Kay LeClaire found out it’s not cool to pose as a Native American. LeClaire also took on the Ojibwe name nibiiwakamigkwe. There...
fortatkinsononline.com
Marianne Radloff
Marianne Radloff, 86, of Fort Atkinson passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Sienna Crest surrounded by her loving family. Marianne was born on May 12, 1936 in Madison to Arnold “Dick” and Marion (Chadwick) Bendig. She grew up on Lake Koshkonong North Shore and graduated from Fort Atkinson high school in 1953. The following year, Marianne enrolled in beauty school and received her certificate in cosmetology. She also received her management license later on. Marianne started working at Dorothy’s Beauty Shop in Fort Atkinson and later at Jane’s Beauty Shop with her best friend. She finished her working career at the Robin’s Nest, after working there for over 20 years, and retired at the age of 72. After her retirement, she continued doing hair at local retirement homes. On September 8, 1956 Marianne married Eugene Radloff and together raised two sons, Scott “Rudy” and Mike.
actionnews5.com
Landlords accused of stealing woman’s dog; 2 charged
BRISTOL, Wis. (WKOW) - A Wisconsin dog owner whose beloved pet was allegedly stolen more than two months ago continues to search for him, amid both frustration and hope. Linnea Sandlin last saw Simon, the rat terrier she’s had for six years, on Halloween. She says last fall, her lease terms changed to ban pets, so she temporarily gave Simon to a friend to take care of him.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mandarin duck spotted at Milwaukee's South Shore Park
MILWAUKEE - A rare mandarin duck was spotted at South Shore Park in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood Wednesday, Jan. 11. The bird is typically found in parts of Asia. It drew people to the Lake Michigan shore, including FOX6's Gino Salomone. "It's a mandarin duck, and the only other place...
Large fire at John’s Disposal Services in Whitewater
Several departments responded to a fire at the trash yard John’s Disposal Services in Whitewater Sunday night.
