Athens, GA

Georgia football instant observations as Bulldogs go back-to-back with 2023 National Championship

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rh1nG_0k9AnmIU00

LOS ANGELES — Georgia coach Kirby Smart made it very clear what was about to happen before Georgia played TCU in SoFi Stadium on Monday.

“We’re gonna hunt tonight,” Smart said.

Like Neil McCauley in Heat, Georgia settled all scores with extreme discipline. The Bulldogs scored on all six of their first-half possessions, forced three turnovers and hounded TCU all night.

It was a successful hunt indeed, as the Bulldogs took down their second consecutive national championship, beating TCU 65-7.

Georgia becomes the first program to accomplish such a feat in the College Football Playoff era. The Bulldogs are just the third team since the Kennedy administration to win back-to-back national titles.

When Smart was first hired at Georgia, the intent wasn’t just to win one national championship. It wasn’t even necessarily to dethrone Nick Saban and Alabama.

