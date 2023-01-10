ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell, KS

Russell Police Department locates alleged shooting suspect

By Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
 2 days ago

RUSSELL, Kan. (KSNW) — The Russell Police Department was looking for an alleged shooting suspect who is said to be “armed and dangerous.” He has since been located.

According to the RPD, Russell County 911 Communications received a call at 2:28 p.m. Monday for the report of a shooting in the 1300 block of N. Fossil St.

Upon arrival, officers found a 45-year-old man with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man was taken to an area hospital and later flown to a Wichita trauma center. According to the RPD, the man remains in critical condition.

An investigation was initiated, and a suspect was developed.

The City of Russell asked for the public’s assistance in locating the 47-year-old male suspect, who allegedly fled from the scene in a pickup truck.

Carr brothers move a step closer to death penalty

The RPD said that the suspect was “considered armed and dangerous.”

According to the City of Russell , the suspect was apprehended on Tuesday, Jan. 10, “without incident.”

If you have any information about this case, the RPD asks you to please contact Senior Police Officer Trevor Musgrove or Police Officer Scott McAdoo.

The investigation is still ongoing. No further information is being released at this time.

KSN News

KSN News

