(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The tranquil weather of the last few days will be replaced by more inclement weather tomorrow into Friday. A strong low pressure system out of the far west has moved across the country, and will affect us with all rain Thursday into Thursday evening. As the low passes, colder air will change the rain to snow after midnight Thursday night. This will change the rain to snow showers.

ERIE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO