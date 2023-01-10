Read full article on original website
yourdailylocal.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Erie at Warren Boys’ Basketball Thursday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Erie at Warren boys basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 12. Brian Hagberg and Kris Bunk will be on the call from the Joseph A. Massa gymnasium at Warren Area High School. The game will be available on YourDailyLocal.com...
yourdailylocal.com
Eisenhower Matmen Power Past Union City
UNION CITY, Pa. – Eisenhower got five pins and two forfeits in a 48-15 win over Union City. Ryan Chambers (121), Cole Kellogg (139), Derek Childs (145), Tucker Lindell (160), and Benji Bauer (189) all got pins for the Knights, while Brok English got a 5-3 decision at 215 and Griffin Williams a 10-8 decision at 114.
yourdailylocal.com
Eisenhower Grapplers Fall to Falconer
FALCONER, N.Y. – Falconer won four matches via pin a 46-21 win over Eisenhower. Dalton Caldwell (172), Gabe Lundmark (118), Riley Best (132), and Austin Chase (145) all won by fall for Falconer. Falconer also got two wins by decision, one by major decision and two by forfeit. For...
yourdailylocal.com
Youngsville Grapplers Fall to Titusville
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Titusville won five bouts by pin in a 57-12 win over Youngsville. Gavin Donaldson (145), Landen Wolfkiel (152), Jonathan Miller (160), Kameron Mong (189), and Burke Hancock all won by fall for the Rockets. Ian Mancuso won by fall at 133 for Youngsville.
yourdailylocal.com
Cambridge Springs Girls Down Youngsville
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Hailee Rodgers led a balanced effort with 15 points as Cambridge Springs earned a 66-23 Region 2 win over Youngsville. Makenzie Yanc had 14 points and 10 assists for Cambridge Springs, while Finley Rauscher added 11 points and Jordyn Wheeler 10 points. Sydney Zillhaver also had...
yourdailylocal.com
Pieces of the Past: Celoron Park
There was a major manufacturer on First Ave. in Jamestown in the late 1800s. They made worsted wool and men’s suits. The two sons weren’t all that interested in making clothing. One started a trolly business, the other a boat service on Chautauqua Lake taking patrons to the...
wesb.com
Two Charged After Gel Pellet “Shootings”
Two former Pitt-Bradford students are facing charges after a series of gel pellet “shootings” in Bradford. 18-year-old Mackenzie Alexis Barnes of Jackson Center and 19-year-old Elizabeth Chaffee of Sandy Lake allegedly fired an Orbeez gun, designed to shoot gel pellets, out of the window of a moving car on multiple occasions from November 7th through November 10th.
Staff member shake-up at Erie Playhouse leads to new leadership
A shake-up of staff members at the Erie Playhouse leads to new leadership. According to a news release, Kate Neubert-Lechner, executive of the playhouse, announced her resignation to the board of directors last week. Additionally, the youth theater and education director, Domenic Del Greco, has also announced his resignation. While their replacements are being sought […]
No ice fishing, but steelhead fishermen seeing success
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — This winter has been a wild ride. Temperatures toward the end of December (which marked the beginning of winter, according to calendars) dropped dramatically into negative-digit highs. That froze pipes in homes and businesses. It ran up electricity bills. It was enough to freeze over the creeks. That cold snap now feels to […]
erienewsnow.com
4 New Dunkin' Locations Coming to Erie Area
Four Dunkin' locations are coming to the Erie area, the franchisee announced Thursday. DALRT Inc. will open a Harborcreek Township location at 4203 Buffalo Rd. near Parker Ave. this spring. Cement has been poured throughout the interior, the rough plumbing and electrical is complete, and framing work is set to...
yourerie
Hit of winter Thursday night into Friday
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The tranquil weather of the last few days will be replaced by more inclement weather tomorrow into Friday. A strong low pressure system out of the far west has moved across the country, and will affect us with all rain Thursday into Thursday evening. As the low passes, colder air will change the rain to snow after midnight Thursday night. This will change the rain to snow showers.
yourdailylocal.com
Board Approves Special Exception, Paving the Way for Dunkin’ to Come to North Warren
WARREN, Pa. – The Warren County Zoning Hearing Board approved a petition for special exception on Wednesday, paving the way for a Dunkin’ to come to North Warren. Drive-thru restaurants require a special exception, an additional layer of review, which Warren County Deputy Planning Director Michael Lyon said was just simply part of the process.
‘Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled Tour’ tickets now on sale
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Tickets are now on sale for an international comedian making a stop in Erie. American ventriloquist and stand-up comic Jeff Dunham is stopping in Erie to perform his new show, “Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled”, at the Warner Theatre on May 4, and tickets are now available. Tickets go on sale starting Monday, […]
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold in Erie
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A $1 million winning ticket from the Pennsylvania Lottery was sold in Erie. It’s one of four top prize winners from the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. According to numerous reports, that ticket was sold at Lucky’s Food Mart in the 700 block of State Street in Erie. The drawing happened Saturday […]
Body of Ripley, NY man found in truck in North East woods
Police continue to investigate after a body was found in North East Sunday morning. Police were called to the 12,000 block of E. Main St. in North East on Sunday, Jan. 8 after the body of a man was discovered inside a truck deep in the woods. It was determined that the victim was 54 […]
Man with ‘Pizza Bomber’ connections dies in WA state
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man who is believed to be the final key figure of Erie’s notorious Pizza Bomber case recently died. Floyd Stockton Jr. was 75 years old when he died on Aug. 10 in Washington State. Stockton allegedly was involved in planning the August 2003 crime which led to the death of Brian Wells, […]
WFMJ.com
Police ID teen in fatal Pymatuning Twp. crash
Pymatuning Township Police have released more information about a traffic crash that claimed the life of a teenager. Police say 14-year-old Chance Dawson was riding in the back seat of a car that ran a red light at North Hermitage Road and Reynolds Industrial Park Road Friday night. Another vehicle...
Mega Millions surpasses $1 billion, Erie community eager to buy tickets
The Mega Millions jackpot is more than $1 billion and with Tuesday night’s drawing approaching, customers are buying their tickets. It’s the game’s third-largest prize at $1.1 billion. Local convenience stores are seeing more business this week with more customers interested in purchasing Mega Millions tickets. The manager of one downtown store said that just […]
Police identify body found in Edinboro Lake
Authorities continue to investigate after finding the body of a woman in Edinboro Lake. According to the Erie County Coroner, the body of a woman in her 40s was found in the water in Edinboro Lake off of Route 99 in Edinboro, Erie County around 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. Pennsylvania State Police have identified […]
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Has One of the Snowiest Cities in the U.S.
If you aren’t a fan of snow, then many areas of Pennsylvania are not the place for you. The Keystone State gets lots of snow each winter season, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Pennsylvania has one...
