Earl D. Molden
Earl Molden, age 71 of rural Appleton, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, in Mercy One Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa. Visitation for Earl Molden will be held Thursday, January 12, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Appleton, MN.
Robert “Bob” Banken
Robert “Bob” Banken, age 80 of rural Appleton, Minnesota, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023, in Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Visitation for Bob Banken will be held Saturday, January 14, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Appleton, MN.
Billie-Marie Helen Osterman
Billie Osterman, age 47 of Cyrus, Minnesota, passed away Monday, January 9, 2023, at Essential Health in Fargo, North Dakota. Visitation for Billy Osterman will be held Friday, January 13, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Pedersen Funeral Home in Morris, MN. Funeral services for Billie-Marie Osterman will...
Danielle Lee Sagissor
Danielle Sagissor, age 51 of Wheaton, Minnesota, passed away Sunday January 8, 2023 at her home. Visitation for Danielle Sagissor will be held Thursday, January 12, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Wheaton, MN. Visitation will continue from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m....
Spicer, Montevideo residents injured in Wednesday morning collision
Residents of Spicer and Montevideo were injured when their vehicles collided on an icy road in Chippewa County Wednesday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 11, Timothy Coredon Lucas, age 60, of Spicer, was driving a Toyota Corolla westbound on Highway 7. At about 9:14 a.m., near 50th Ave. SE, his vehicle collided with a westbound Volkswagon Beetle being driven by Allesondra Joan Kulberg, age 23, of Montevideo.
4 hurt in 3 local crashes Wednesday
(Granite Falls MN-) Icy roads yesterday morning caused several crashes in the area. The state patrol says:. At 9:11 a.m. a pickup and a car collided at the intersection of Highway 23 and Chippewa County Road 8, east of Granite Falls. The car collided with the pickup as it was turning onto County Road 38, and the driver of the car, 67-year-old Manuel Cardiel of Cottonwood was taken to the Granite Falls Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Is This Minnesota Town Really The ‘Most Unusual’ In The Entire State?
I really hate being sucked into something online, wondering if the answer that I am thinking is right, only to be let down by what the answer is. That was kind of what happened when I came across an online list that states it has the 'most unusual' town in every state. So, of course, I had to see what town was listed in Minnesota. Having lived here pretty much my entire life there are plenty of options for towns that could be called 'most unusual'. Autoreviewhub.com listed Kensington Minnesota, up in Douglas County as the most unusual, really? So what made it the 'most unusual' in Minnesota?
Woman Killed, Two Injured in Rural Western Minnesota Crash
Montevideo, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash in rural western Minnesota claimed the life of a 19-year-old woman and injured two other people Saturday morning. The State Patrol incident report says Hailey Berghuis of Clara City, MN died after the minivan she was driving collided with an SUV on Hwy. 7 at an intersection in Chippewa County shortly before 10 a.m. She was taken to a funeral home following the crash.
Four hurt, two critically, in alcohol involved crash in Big Stone County
(Graceville MN-) Four people were hurt, 2 critically, in a two vehicle crash near Graceville Sunday morning. The state patrol says it happened at 1:05 a.m. on Highway 28 at 770th Avenue, about 3 miles west of Graceville in Big Stone County. A pickup, driven by 68-year-old Maynard Arndt of Graceville, and an SUV driven by 32-year-old Mary Warhol of Sisseton South Dakota, were both westbound on Highway 28 when they collided. The state patrol says alcohol use on the part of Arndt was a factor in the crash. He suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Graceville Hospital. Warhol and passenger 4-year-old Tate Warhol suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the Graceville Hospital. 5-year-old passenger Lyla Locke suffered life threatening injuries and was taken to Sanford Hospital. The state patrol says no one in either vehicle was wearing a seatbelt.
Another winter storm bearing down on the state of Minnesota
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Alexandria, Morris, and Long Prairie from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say 2 to 6 inches of snow is possible. Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Glenwood, Benson, St. Cloud, and...
