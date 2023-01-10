Read full article on original website
ValueWalk
Proposed Child Tax Credit From Nebraska To Give Up To $1,000
Nebraska families could soon be able to claim a child tax credit if a new proposal is approved. A new bill introduced in the state legislature on Wednesday calls for a child tax credit of up to $1,000 from Nebraska that covers about 81% of the state’s children. State...
WOWT
Abortion by the numbers in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As the fight over abortion continues in Nebraska, 6 News took a closer look at the most recent abortion data from the state. Currently, abortions in the state are allowed for up to 20 weeks, but Nebraska State Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston, alongside several other Republican senators, are hoping once again to change that.
WOWT
Child tax credit bill proposed in Nebraska Legislature
6 News is looking into abortion in Nebraska by the numbers and just how many procedures are performed in the state. Drought conditions persist across Nebraska, western Iowa. As we go into the second half of winter, Nebraska's drought appears to be persisting and getting worse. Omaha fire crews battle...
nebraskaexaminer.com
State’s mental health providers tout ‘transformational’ bill aiding development of community clinics
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s mental health providers are touting a “transformational” proposal to establish federally certified behavioral health clinics in communities across the state. State Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln on Tuesday introduced a bill to aid the development of at least six such clinics in Omaha,...
siouxlandnews.com
Proposed bill could change how Nebraskans vote
LINCOLN, Neb. — A bill to structure Voter ID in Nebraska was introduced this week in the legislature. The bill as it stands Wednesday could cancel fees to acquire IDs and could largely eliminate voting by mail. An exception could be made for those who show they can’t make...
doniphanherald.com
Behavioral health care access would expand under bill proposed by Lincoln senator
The patient payment format for certain nonprofit behavioral health care providers would change dramatically under a bill in the Nebraska Legislature that advocates say would expand access to timely, quality care across the state. The bill, called the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic Act, would allow providers that offer a...
3 News Now
Proposed bill looks to ban abortions in Nebraska after fetal cardiac activity is detected
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Efforts to ban abortions in Nebraska have been largely unsuccessful in recent years. Last session, a trio of bills that would limit abortion in different capacities were all indefinitely postponed after lengthy filibusters but anti-abortion legislators believe this year could be the year to pass more restrictions.
WOWT
New Nebraska anti-abortion bill seeks ban at six weeks
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - One week into the new legislative session, and many senators are picking up where they left off last year: Abortion is back on Nebraska’s legislative agenda. State Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston was joined by several Nebraska lawmakers in the capitol rotunda Wednesday morning for...
norfolkneradio.com
Regular reviews of Medicaid eligibility resuming
LINCOLN - Regular review of Medicaid eligibility will be resuming in Nebraska following recent passage of federal legislation. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Medicaid members have kept Medicaid coverage even if no longer eligible. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, starting March 1st, each...
nebraskanewsservice.net
Nebraska has a waiting period before felons can vote, here’s what that means
The ACLU handout sent out en masse prior to the 2022 general election in Nebraska came with a simple message to encourage previously incarcerated people to check their voting eligibility. “KNOW YOUR RIGHTS”. With ballot initiatives impacting voter ID and the minimum wage, Nebraskans were given the opportunity to voice...
klkntv.com
Gov. Pillen picks Nebraska’s US senator Thursday, one republican says ‘It smells bad’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Governor Jim Pillen is expected to announce former Senator Ben Sasse’s replacement Thursday morning. We’ve known from the start that former Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts was in the running and earlier this week several other applicants were revealed. This all started back in...
1011now.com
“Human trafficking does not discriminate”: NE highlights resources for victims, prevention efforts
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Human trafficking is a tough issue to talk about. It’s seen across the nation and right here in Nebraska and Lincoln. In January, government officials, law enforcement, and non-profits are working to bring awareness. According to the state, 13 defendants were convicted of sex trafficking...
foodservicedirector.com
Universal free meals bill introduced in Nebraska
All students in Nebraska would be guaranteed free meals at school under a new bill introduced by State Senator Machaela Cavanaugh. The Hunger-Free Schools Act would provide free breakfast and lunch at school to all students daily, regardless of their family income. Funding for the meals would come from the state’s general fund.
KETV.com
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services investing $26 million for child care programs
LINCOLN, Neb. — Related coverage above: New incentives looking to help Nebraska child care providers. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services plans to invest $26 million into child care programs. They want to increase access to good, quality care through a grant program funded by the Coronavirus...
klkntv.com
Billboards target Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen for hog farms
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A group of physicians out of Washington, D.C., is targeting Nebraska’s new governor with a trio of billboards. The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is criticizing Gov. Jim Pillen, saying factory farms like his have a negative impact on the environment. The phrase on...
3 News Now
Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers annual Condition of the State on Tuesday
DES MOINES, Iowa (KMTV) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivered the annual Condition of the State address Tuesday night from Des Moines, ahead of her official second-term swearing-in ceremony Friday. Reynolds pointed out progress, like Iowa's journey to becoming the state with the fourth-lowest income tax rate in the...
iheart.com
Nebraska Prison Employee Arrested
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says an employee faces criminal charges. Corrections says the Nebraska State Patrol arrested 57-year old Kelly Surrounded at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln. The department says Surrounded is accused of providing use of a state-issued cell phone to an incarcerated person, violating state statute. Surrounded...
kios.org
Bill Would Cap Insulin Cost In NE
A bill introduced in the Nebraska Legislature would take a page from some other states and the federal government to cap the monthly cost of insulin in the state. The bill introduced Friday by state Sen. Tom Briese, of Albion, would cap insulin costs of those privately insured in Nebraska to $100 per month. Similar caps ranging from $100 a month to as low as $25 a month have been passed in a number of other states, including Connecticut, Colorado and Illinois. This month, Medicare recipients will see their insulin costs capped at $35 per month as part of the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law last year.
1011now.com
Nebraska Gov. Pillen to announce Senate appointment
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen will announce his pick for Nebraska’s next Senator on Thursday morning. His office issued a news release Wednesday saying the announcement would take place at 9 a.m. Thursday. Watch tomorrow’s livestream on our website, in our apps, and on our Facebook page....
nebraskaexaminer.com
Proposed LGBTQ legislation is workforce recruitment tool, says Nebraska senator
LINCOLN — Among bills introduced Monday in the Nebraska Legislature are two intended to ensure rights of the LGBTQ community. Legislative Bill 169, introduced by Sens. Megan Hunt and John Fredrickson, both of Omaha, would prohibit discrimination based upon sexual orientation and gender identity. The bill would update the...
