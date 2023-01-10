Read full article on original website
Man Sprays Homeless Woman with Water to Force Her to Move and Refuses to ApologizeMaya DeviSan Francisco, CA
Everything You Need To Know About The Next Round Of Rain And When We'll See Sunny Days AgainVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
Steph and Ayesha Curry announce plans to create 150 libraries in Oakland to help improve childhood literacyJalyn SmootOakland, CA
San Francisco Giants Lose Former All-StarOnlyHomers
Video shows San Francisco man spraying water on homeless womanRobert J HansenSan Francisco, CA
Giants’ Brandon Belt farewell will make fans teary-eyed
Brandon Belt recently signed with the Toronto Blue Jays. Belt, who is a San Francisco Giants’ former All-Star and fan-favorite, received a farewell from the team on Twitter. “Thank you, Brandon Belt, for 12 seasons in Orange and Black.”. Belt was an All-Star in 2016. He also played a...
Red Sox Seeking Multiple Middle Infielders; Here Are Three Strong Free-Agent Fits
The Boston Red Sox are in desperate need of middle infielders, these three players would make a lot of sense.
Why Belt’s dozen years with Giants should be remembered fondly
It was less than a week before the end of his 12th big league season and a few minutes after he had finished taping a wide-ranging interview with the other Brandon. The ballpark was empty and silent, and Brandon Belt took a moment to stand on the top step of the dugout and look around.
AP source: Marlins, Cueto agree to 1-year deal with option
MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins and right-hander Johnny Cueto have agreed on a deal that guarantees him $8.5 million for 2023, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday. That includes a $2.5 million buyout if the Marlins do not exercise a club...
San Francisco Giants could have creative solution for first base
The San Francisco Giants find themselves in need of a first baseman. They may have found an unexpected option at the position in free agency. According to Hector Gomez, the Giants are interested in Gary Sanchez. Considering that Sanchez is the top catcher left in free agency, and the Giants do have a former top prospect in Joey Bart behind the plate, this would seemingly be an odd match.
Miami Marlins' 2023 Projected Pitching Rotation After Signing Johnny Cueto
The Miami Marlins added a valued veteran starting pitcher to their young rotation Tuesday morning, agreeing to terms on a one-year, $8.5 million contract with free agent Johnny Cueto. After signing Cueto, here's a look at the Marlins' projected pitching rotation for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
Dodgers Rumors: LA Has Traded for a New Shortstop Option
The former Dodger is back and ready to deliver as a productive hitter.
Marlins to sign Johnny Cueto
Johnny Cueto, one of the top remaining MLB free agents available regardless of position, has agreed to a deal with the Marlins, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. Cueto is guaranteed $8.5 million, according to Craig Mish of SportsGrid, and Miami has a club option for 2024. Fascinating!. The Marlins...
Giants Twitter reacts to Belt's reported Blue Jays contract
Brandon Belt's time with the Giants appears to be over, as the 12-year MLB veteran reportedly agreed to a one-year, $9.3 million free-agent contract with the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. The San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser reported that the deal is expected to be announced Tuesday. Belt, one of...
Belt’s wife sends emotional goodbye to Giants after Jays deal
It’s the end of an era for Giants baseball. Brandon Belt’s 12-year tenure in the Bay officially came to an end Tuesday when the Blue Jays announced they agreed to a one-year contract with the first baseman. The deal reportedly is worth $9.3 million. As difficult as it...
Eric Hinske joins Mets as assistant hitting coach
Eric Hinske is joining the New York Mets as assistant hitting coach in manager Buck Showalter's staff, Eric Chavez is switching to bench coach and Dom Chiti is becoming bullpen coach.
Anonymous scout rips Yankees, praises hires of Brian Sabean, Omar Minaya
The New York Yankees introduced an unforeseen pivot point in their offseason this week when they hired both Brian Sabean and Omar Minaya to front office advisory roles no one knew were vacant. When Sabean comes calling and begs for you to find a place for his championship scouting pedigree,...
Richard Sherman disappointed 49ers don't get to humiliate Packers yet again
"In 2019, we took them behind the woodshed. Green Bay doesn't have a good track record playing the 49ers in the playoffs."
