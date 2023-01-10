ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP source: Marlins, Cueto agree to 1-year deal with option

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins and right-hander Johnny Cueto have agreed on a deal that guarantees him $8.5 million for 2023, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday. That includes a $2.5 million buyout if the Marlins do not exercise a club...
San Francisco Giants could have creative solution for first base

The San Francisco Giants find themselves in need of a first baseman. They may have found an unexpected option at the position in free agency. According to Hector Gomez, the Giants are interested in Gary Sanchez. Considering that Sanchez is the top catcher left in free agency, and the Giants do have a former top prospect in Joey Bart behind the plate, this would seemingly be an odd match.
Marlins to sign Johnny Cueto

Johnny Cueto, one of the top remaining MLB free agents available regardless of position, has agreed to a deal with the Marlins, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. Cueto is guaranteed $8.5 million, according to Craig Mish of SportsGrid, and Miami has a club option for 2024. Fascinating!. The Marlins...
Giants Twitter reacts to Belt's reported Blue Jays contract

Brandon Belt's time with the Giants appears to be over, as the 12-year MLB veteran reportedly agreed to a one-year, $9.3 million free-agent contract with the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. The San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser reported that the deal is expected to be announced Tuesday. Belt, one of...
