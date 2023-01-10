Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortuneAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Saturday Across Portions of Southern California, Including Los Angeles and Surrounding ZonesSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
Football World Is Not Happy With Georgia's 2023 Schedule
Georgia football is currently putting the finishing touches on a dominant victory over TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship. With the win, the Bulldogs secure their second national title in a row, becoming the first team to go back-to-back since Alabama in 2011-12. Georgia is 29-1 over the last two seasons.
TCU Player's Postgame Quote About Georgia Is Going Viral
Georgia dominated TCU in Monday night's 62-7 National Championship victory. The Horned Frogs had no answers for a Bulldogs offense that averaged 8.2 yards per play. TCU, meanwhile, coughed up three turnovers with just 188 total yards. While Kirby Smart's squad stood tall at SoFi Stadium, TCU ...
Kirby Smart details funny text exchange with Mark Richt before national title game
LOS ANGELES — Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has a unique relationship with the man he replaced, Mark Richt, given that Smart was an assistant at Georgia under Richt back in 2005. Smart shared after Monday’s national title game victory that he reached out to Richt earlier that day and that Richt had quite the message for Smart and the Bulldogs.
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's how many times a team has won three straight national championships
ATHENS, Ga. — Well, Georgia has won their second straight national championship -- and boy did they do it in grand style. A 65-7 win over TCU had Bulldog fans celebrating in the streets of Athens, Atlanta and Los Angeles. Now, those same fans have their eyes set on a third-straight title.
Texas High School Football Players Sent To Hospital After Coach Made Them Do 400 Pushups In An Hour
We all know there are psychotic high school football coaches out there that will treat players like t-total dawg sh*t, just because they’re only focused on wins and losses, and not their players on a personal level. And we all know that in the state of Texas… football is...
It's Raining Inside SoFi Stadium During the College Football National Title Game
It's raining inside SoFi Stadium during the CFB National Championship.
Lisa Marie Presley rushed to Southern California hospital
LOS ANGELES — Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of rock icon Elvis Presley, was rushed from her home to the hospital Thursday, her mother said. "She is now receiving the best care," Priscilla Presley wrote on social media. "Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time."
'Rick and Morty' co-creator Justin Roiland faces felony domestic violence charges
Justin Roiland, the star and co-creator of the animated comedy series “Rick and Morty,” has been charged with felony domestic violence in Orange County, California, in connection with a 2020 incident, according to a criminal complaint filed in May 2020 by the Orange County District Attorney. He appeared in court Thursday for a pre-trial hearing.
NBC News
