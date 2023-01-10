ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Football World Is Not Happy With Georgia's 2023 Schedule

Georgia football is currently putting the finishing touches on a dominant victory over TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship. With the win, the Bulldogs secure their second national title in a row, becoming the first team to go back-to-back since Alabama in 2011-12. Georgia is 29-1 over the last two seasons.
ATHENS, GA
TCU Player's Postgame Quote About Georgia Is Going Viral

Georgia dominated TCU in Monday night's 62-7 National Championship victory. The Horned Frogs had no answers for a Bulldogs offense that averaged 8.2 yards per play. TCU, meanwhile, coughed up three turnovers with just 188 total yards. While Kirby Smart's squad stood tall at SoFi Stadium, TCU ...
FORT WORTH, TX
Lisa Marie Presley rushed to Southern California hospital

LOS ANGELES — Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of rock icon Elvis Presley, was rushed from her home to the hospital Thursday, her mother said. "She is now receiving the best care," Priscilla Presley wrote on social media. "Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time."
LOS ANGELES, CA
