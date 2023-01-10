LOS ANGELES — Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of rock icon Elvis Presley, was rushed from her home to the hospital Thursday, her mother said. "She is now receiving the best care," Priscilla Presley wrote on social media. "Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time."

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO