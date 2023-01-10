this is why the system's not working none of them are getting disbarred they're just doing anything and getting away with it
Why in the hell did she tank her case with such a rediculous statement? If I was her client I would ask for an immediate recuceule of council and go for inadequate counseling!!!! That lawyer may have 20 cases,BUT when your trial date comes up...the whole world goes blank and the only thing that is on your mind is your clients life. You hold your clients deepest,darkest seekers,Tharp she has taken years to build up the courage to tell, and you're going to BLOW IT UP IN 2 SECONDS BECAUSE YOU CAN'T CONTROL YOURSELF IN COURT!?!?! I HOPE THAT THEY TAKE AWAY HER LICENSE TO PRACTICE LAW, SHE'S GOT NO BUSINESS BEING IN A COURTROOM UNLESS IT'S UNDER OATH GIVING TESTIMONY,AND THEN I'D BE SUSPICIOUS..... 🕯❤MY PRAYERS TO THAT YOUNG LADY WHO FOUGHT AGAINST THE ODDS OF FAMILY AND FRIENDS AND PERSUDE JUSTICE!!! I HOPE THAT THEY GIVE YOU ANOTHER DAY IN COURT WITH A DIFFERENT ATTORNEY!!! STAY STRONG ANGEL 🕊🕯💞🕊
And this is what we've got as a judicial system in Minnesota...it's not jut Hennepin county, look at Anoka county,SHERBURN County, The stories that come out of there are MIND BLOWING!!!! AND I'M NOT JUST TALKING ABOUT CRIMINAL CASES, I'M TALKING ABOUT THE FAMILY COURT SYSTEM... YOU GET ONE JUDGE FROM BIRTH UNTIL THEY ARE 18, THAT WAY NO OTHER JUDGE CAN SEE YOUR CASE AND SAY THAT'S NOT RIGHT,THAT'S NOT FAIR, THAT IS PARENT ALIENATION!!!! I HAVE SEE IT DONE !!! NO DRUGS,NO ALCOHOL, NO ABUSE, NO MARRIAGE, BUT THE FATERS FAMILY HAS MONEY AND ONE IS A COP IN ANOKA COUNTY....
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
