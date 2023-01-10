ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOPD arrest suspect accused of stealing air conditioning units

By Raeven Poole
 2 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — A man is behind bars after a reported burglary in the Leonadis neighborhood, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The NOPD says on Saturday (Jan. 7) just after 10 a.m., officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at a home 8200 block of Green Street, allegedly stealing air condition units.

Group of four wanted, accused of Algiers vehicle theft

Officers arrested, 38-year-old Danny Holmes, while still inside the residence. During a search, they found a pipe cutter on Holmes and two air conditioning units on the floor next to him.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact a Second District detective at 504-658-6020 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

