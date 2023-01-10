ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California faces floods, mudslides as powerful storms wallop the state

By Addy Bink
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Evocz_0k9Alzb700

(NEXSTAR) – Tens of thousands of Californians remain without power Monday as residents face flooding and mudslides as the latest in a series of powerful storms walloped the state.

Evacuation orders were issued for those living in and around the city of Montecito in Santa Barbara County, Nexstar’s KTLA reports . The area, scarred by recent wildfires, received nearly six inches of rain over 12 hours, according to the National Weather Service.

Dramatic images reveal impact of storms across Bay Area

Parts of El Dorado, Sacramento , and Ventura counties were also placed under mandatory evacuation orders Monday.

In Ventura County, more than a dozen people were rescued from a homeless encampment near the Ventura River after heavy rains soaked the region. None needed to be transported to the hospital, Ventura Fire Department officials told KTLA .

At least 14 deaths have been confirmed in connection to these storms, including a 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters in San Luis Obispo County. The search for the boy was called off Monday afternoon because of the current and rising water levels of the nearby Salinas River.

In Sacramento, three people – two of which were in tents – died after trees fell on them, Nexstar’s KTXL reports . A man in the nearby Mendocino County died in a traffic accident while helping with storm cleanup over the weekend.

In addition to widespread rain, Californians face strong winds, mudslides , and even a potential tornado, according to the NWS.

What is a Pineapple Express and how does it impact California?

In Northern California, several districts closed schools while the California Highway Patrol shared video of large boulders skidding down hillsides to block state roads.

Photos from across the state show flooded streets and fields, mudslides, washed-out wharves and roads, and, near San Francisco, surfers .

Northbound lanes of U.S. 101, a key coastal route, were closed , along with several other highways and local roads. A large, muddy slide blocked both lanes of southbound Highway 17, a key but windy route into Santa Cruz from the San Francisco Bay Area. Vehicles were turned back at the summit as crews arrived to clean up.

The National Weather Service warned of a “relentless parade of atmospheric rivers” — long plumes of moisture stretching out into the Pacific that can drop staggering amounts of rain and snow. The precipitation expected over the next couple of days comes after storms last week knocked out power to thousands, flooded streets, and battered the coastline.

President Joe Biden issued an emergency declaration Monday to support storm response and relief efforts in more than a dozen counties, including Sacramento, Santa Cruz and Los Angeles.

California snowpack soars to nearly 200% of normal

The first of the newest, heavier storms prompted the weather service to issue a flood watch for a large portion of Northern and Central California, with 6 to 12 inches (15 to 30 centimeters) of rain expected through Wednesday in the already saturated Sacramento-area foothills.

The storms won’t be enough to officially end California’s drought , but they have helped.

Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, expects a break in the rain after Jan. 18.

“That is my best guess right now, which is good because it will give the rivers in Northern California, and now in Central California, a chance to come down,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Rep. Porter, other California Democrats prep for crowded Senate race

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – The California Senate race is nearly two years away and sitting Senator Dianne Feinstein hasn’t announced if she will seek re-election. But other Democrats are already preparing to run. With the midterm elections barely behind us, Congresswoman Katie Porter announced she’s running for senate in 2024 and promises to take on Wall […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
WNCT

After surgery and holidays, Cooper returning to public stage

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has been recovering from recent outpatient knee surgery, which was performed during what is commonly a low ebb for public events for the chief executive. Cooper underwent a partial knee replacement surgery during the holidays, said Jordan Monaghan, a spokesperson for the governor. The governor’s office […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WNCT

BBB of ENC announces top scams reported in 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. – Better Business Bureau Serving Eastern North Carolina has released its list of top scams reported during 2022. These scams were reported to BBB Scam Tracker in its service area throughout last year: 1. Online Purchasing Scams Online purchasing scams were by far the most common scam in the area in 2022. These […]
WNCT

Cooper bans apps like TikTok, WeChat on state devices

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order Thursday prohibiting the use of certain phone apps and websites on state devices. This includes computers and mobile phones. The order develops a 14-day policy that prohibits using TikTok, WeChat and other potential apps on state agency information technology systems in a manner that […]
WNCT

Sinema sees approval sink among Democrats, spike among Independents

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s party switch from Democratic to Independent has hurt her approval rating with the first group and helped it with the second, according to a new Morning Consult survey. The poll, published on Thursday, found that only 30 percent of registered Democratic Arizona voters approve of the job Sinema is doing as […]
ARIZONA STATE
WNCT

DeSantis fields growing criticism from fellow 2024 Republicans

Potential Republican presidential candidates and their allies are stepping up attacks on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as he emerges as the early front-runner for the GOP’s 2024 nomination. In recent days, DeSantis has found himself on the receiving end of criticism from fellow GOP heavy hitters, like South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and New Hampshire […]
FLORIDA STATE
WNCT

New health guidelines offer guidance on childhood obesity, measures to correct it

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Recently released guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics are the first of its kind, now supporting evidence-based recommendations for the treatment of childhood obesity. Past recommendations were opinion-based, said Dr. David Collier, professor of Pediatrics and Health Disparities at East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine and director of ECU […]
WNCT

Applications for Golden LEAF Colleges and Universities Scholarship are open

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. -– The Golden LEAF Colleges and Universities Scholarship application window is now open for the 2023-2024 academic year. Applications are available at CFNC.org. A total of 215 awards will be offered to first-time recipients from qualifying rural and economically distressed counties. Applications are due March 1. The awards are valued at $14,000 […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WNCT

2 Troopers involved in Ronald Greene case will not receive paychecks while on administrative leave, officials say

UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 12, 2023, officials announced that Louisiana State Troopers Lt. John Clary and Kory York will not receive a paycheck while on administrative leave after charges were brought into the 2019 Ronald Greene case. The deceision comes after the troopers were initially placed on paid leave in December 2022. […]
LOUISIANA STATE
WNCT

‘Life-changing’: North Carolina man plans to help grandchildren with $1 million lottery win off forgotten ticket

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Terry Peace, of Waynesville, won $1 million from a forgotten ticket in his wife’s purse, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “My wife found it in her pocketbook,” Peace said. “I guess when she initially reached in to check the tickets, she just missed that one.” Peace, 65, does […]
WAYNESVILLE, NC
WNCT

Huckabee Sanders targets critical race theory in executive order

In one of her first moves as governor of Arkansas, Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued an executive order that targets the teaching of race in classrooms, requiring the state to review its policies to snuff out what she says is teaching that would “indoctrinate students with ideologies” such as critical race theory. Critical race theory is […]
ARKANSAS STATE
WNCT

These 4 House Republicans have called for George Santos to resign

Editor’s note: Rep. Nick LaLota (R-N.Y.) is calling on Santos to resign. His quotation in an earlier version of this story was mis-transcribed. Four House Republicans are calling on Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) to resign from Congress amid revelations that the first-term lawmaker misrepresented parts of his résumé and biography. The quartet — all of whom […]
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
WNCT

WNCT

41K+
Followers
29K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy