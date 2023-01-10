ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Woman charged in death of son, 5, in northeast Columbus

By Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RWrV0_0k9AlyiO00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – A woman has been charged in the death of her five-year-old son in northeast Columbus, according to Columbus police.

Police responded to a call Monday from Nationwide Children’s Hospital, stating the child had been pronounced dead at 12:52 p.m.

While interviewing the child’s mother, Saado Mohamed Adam, 44, police learned the boy had been sick for several weeks, was not eating regularly, and had not been walking since November, according to court records.

Saado Mohamed Adam

Adam told police she did not provide medical services for her son because she “heard voices that told her not to take her son to the doctor,” court records state.

According to court records, a doctor with Nationwide Children’s told police the boy appeared to be from “prolonged starvation or massively inadequate feeding.”

Adam was arrested Tuesday and is facing a felony child endangerment charge. Police said additional charges may be filed after consulting the county prosecutor’s office.

Adam appeared in court Tuesday and was released on bond. Her next scheduled court appearance is Jan. 19.

Columbus police said the department will be requesting additional charges pending a meeting with the prosecutor’s office.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKBN

Two suspects turn themselves in for death of Columbus infant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman turned themselves into jail on Friday after being charged in the death of an 8-month-old boy. Kyrios March Jr., 24, and Savanna Dawn Dawson, 23, came to the Perry County Jail on Friday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The pair was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio family sues bars for wrongful death

The video above shows a press conference held by the family’s attorney regarding their lawsuit. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Short North business has been accused of acting negligently and recklessly when two of its employees fatally attacked a 37-year-old man outside its establishment. In a wrongful death lawsuit filed on Friday, the family of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Two Suspects in Columbus Homicide Arrested in Perry Co.

Two suspects in a Columbus homicide were taken into custody in Perry County on Friday. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said deputies assisted the Columbus Police Homicide Division with the apprehension of Savanna Dawson and Kyrios March. Sheriff William Barker said authorities responded to two location in southern Perry...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus gunshot victim recovering after emergency surgery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman is recovering from several gunshot wounds to the chest after a shooting yesterday in the South Side neighborhood of Columbus. On Thursday at 1:30 p.m. Columbus police were called to the 600 block of Frebis Avenue on reports of a shooting. Officers found a 35-year-old woman who had reportedly […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Woman killed, 2 juveniles injured in South Linden crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was killed and three other people were injured in a crash in the South Linden neighborhood Friday morning. Just before 12:40 a.m., the Columbus Division of Police said a woman was driving north on Cleveland Avenue toward East 17th Avenue in a 2013 Ford F-150. At the same time, a man and a woman were heading south on Cleveland Avenue in a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 seriously injured in south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in south Columbus Thursday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of South 17th Street at 1:30 p.m. Police say one person, who is described as being male, was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.
COLUMBUS, OH
whbc.com

Accused Columbus Baby Kidnapper Pleads Guilty on Indy Charges

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (1480 WHBC and ONN) – The Columbus woman accused of kidnapping twin babies while they were strapped in their mother’s car last month was in an Indiana courtroom facing charges on Wednesday. Nalah Jackson got two months in jail for spitting on a police officer in...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Couple charged in death of 8-month-old boy surrenders, after nearly 48 hours on the run.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The couple wanted in the death of the woman’s infant son is now in custody. Columbus police confirmed Savanna Dawson, 23, and Kyrios March Jr., 24, turned themselves Friday morning in Perry County. They are charged with murder in connection with the death of eight-month-old Marquell Smith, who died Monday night at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man charged with arson for Hilltop fire

Man charged with arson for Hilltop fire. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3vV8Vbp. Man charged with arson for Hilltop fire. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3vV8Vbp. Emergency medicine residency applications down at …. There is some concern among those who work in emergency medicine that not as many people are interested in pursuing that specialty of...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man shot, killed in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is dead after police said he was shot in Chillicothe. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, Jennoro Juan Elmore Jr., 23, was found Tuesday afternoon on North Plaza Boulevard suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center, where he later died. Police said […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC Today two charged in death of infant

Shooting leaves person in critical condition in Karns …. A shooting left one person critically injured on Thursday in Columbus' Karns Park neighborhood. With the cost of just about everything rising these days, Dianne Glaser said she could use some extra cash. So, a message about a grant opportunity from a Facebook friend came at the perfect time.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man sentenced to 12+ years for drug trafficking

CLEVELAND (WCMH) — A 24-year-old Columbus man will spend the next 12 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty in a drug trafficking case in northern Ohio. Patrick A. Anaya was sentenced on Jan. 6 after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Vandals attack downtown Chillicothe business

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local business belonging to one of Chillicothe’s most respected community members was vandalized Wednesday evening. It happened around 7 p.m. near the downtown area. Officers responded to LS Everything In Sports at 133 West Main Street on an activated burglar alarm. Upon arrival, officers...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

48K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy