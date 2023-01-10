2 cars fall into Chatsworth sinkhole

CHATSWORTH (CNS) - Two cars fell into a sinkhole tonight in Chatsworth, trapping two people, authorities said.

The incident was reported about 7:20 p.m. at 11414 Iverson Road, where one car toppled on top of the other in the hole, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Because the roadway was completely compromised, authorities said it could not support emergency vehicles, so firefighters were sliding ladders down to help the two trapped motorists.

The roadway was deemed unpassable to traffic and was closed.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok