ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

2 cars fall into Chatsworth sinkhole

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SP7yO_0k9Alo8M00

CHATSWORTH (CNS) - Two cars fell into a sinkhole tonight in Chatsworth, trapping two people, authorities said.

The incident was reported about 7:20 p.m. at 11414 Iverson Road, where one car toppled on top of the other in the hole, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Because the roadway was completely compromised, authorities said it could not support emergency vehicles, so firefighters were sliding ladders down to help the two trapped motorists.

The roadway was deemed unpassable to traffic and was closed.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Los Angeles

Work Continues on Chatsworth Storm Sinkhole That Swallowed Two Cars

A damaged stretch of road in Chatsworth remains closed due to an expansive sinkhole that swallowed two vehicles during this week's torrential rainfall. The sinkhole on Iverson Road, just south of the 118 Freeway northeast of Los Angeles, developed late Monday night as rain drenched Southern California for hours. Estimated at about 40 feet deep, the hole extends across both lanes on the road near the freeway overpass.
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsnationnow.com

Los Angeles sinkhole that swallowed 2 cars continues to grow

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Crews with the Los Angeles Department of Public Works have been working around the clock to stabilize part of Iverson Road, just south of the 118 Freeway, in Chatsworth, after heavy rains Monday night caused a sinkhole. The sinkhole, which continues to grow, is estimated...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Car plows into restaurant in Sierra Madre

A crash was captured on camera after a car plows into a restaurant in Sierra Madre.Sierra Madre Police say the crash happened at 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday at a restaurant called 'The Only Place in Town,' located at 110 West Sierra Madre Boulevard.  The car was heading south on Auburn Avenue when the driver barreled into the protective k-rails outside the patio of the restaurant, keeping the vehicle from reacting the patio of the restaurant.In the video you see the car crash into the patio, nearly hitting two people walking nearby.  Traffic was diverted around the intersection of Auburn Avenue and Sierra Madre Boulevard while crews cleaned up the mess left behind.A passenger in the car was taken to the hospital, but no major injuries were reported.
SIERRA MADRE, CA
CBS LA

Chatsworth sinkhole swallows 2 vehicles; 4 people escape

Two people were rescued by firefighters and two others got themselves out after driving their vehicles into a sinkhole in Chatsworth Monday night.The sinkhole opened up on Iverson Road south of Zaltana Street, where Iverson runs just beneath the 118 Freeway, at about 7:20 p.m. Monday.First, a car drove into the opening, then a pickup truck. Two people in the truck got themselves out before firefighters arrived. They were not injured.Two people in the car were reportedly trapped when the truck landed on top. Los Angeles Fire Dept. crews used a ladder over the hole and dropped a firefighter down...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC San Diego

Massive Los Angeles Sinkhole Swallows 2 Vehicles, Passengers Rescued

Two people trapped in a car that was swallowed by a large sinkhole were rescued Monday night in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Chatsworth as an unrelenting winter storm caused havoc in Southern California. Firefighters responded at about 9:30 p.m. to the 11400 block of Iverson Road. Firefighters found two...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Three Rescued From Tesla That Crashed Into Pool in Pasadena

Two adults and a 4-year-old child were rescued from a Tesla that crashed into a pool Tuesday in Pasadena. A photo shared by the Pasadena Fire Department showed the Tesla submerged in the pool at the residence in the 700 block of West California Boulevard. Authorities responded at about 9 a.m. to the unusual scene near a middle school.
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

Tesla with 3 people inside crashes into Pasadena pool

Three people were inside a Tesla as it crashed into a pool in Pasadena Tuesday morning.One of passengers included a child, according to the Pasadena Fire Department.Authorities said it happened in the backyard of a home located in the 700 block of West California Boulevard near South Grand Avenue and La Loma Road.The Pasadena Fire Department said the driver of the Tesla hit the accelerator instead of the break, driving through a wall and then into a pool.it is unknown if there were any injuries.
PASADENA, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu bracing for heavy rain, wind, hazardous road and beach conditions

Surrounding parks announce period closures, and safety specialists caution residents and visitors to move slowly through canyons and PCH Due to widespread heavy rain, heavy surf, and strong gusty wind across areas of Southern California, including Malibu, The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch and Beach Hazards across LA County.  Leo Carrillo State […] The post Malibu bracing for heavy rain, wind, hazardous road and beach conditions appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Two People Rescued From Water-Stranded Vehicle

Two people were rescued from inside their vehicle by first responders Monday night after becoming stranded in fast moving water in Santa Clarita.  At around 6:37 p.m. first responders received reports of the need for a water rescue at Hasley Canyon Road and Del Valle Road according to Captain Sampang with the L.A. County Fire ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Man found dead in Hollywood film school parking garage

A man was found dead in the Los Angeles Film School’s parking garage in Hollywood. Police responded at about 2 a.m. Thursday, and the body of a man was found in the 6300 block of Sunset Boulevard next to a gray 2020 Nissan Kicks. The crossover had significant front-end damage and had deployed its airbags. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Giant boulder crushes man’s car in Malibu

A driver remains shaken up after narrowly escaping a falling boulder that completely crushed his vehicle in Malibu on Tuesday. The incident happened along a hillside in the 20000 block of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu  The vehicle’s owner, Mauricio Henao, feels very lucky to be alive. Henao was sitting in his driver’s seat just […]
MALIBU, CA
Dylan Barket

Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern California

A viral video has shown the LA river raging for the first time in a long time. The Los Angeles River, also known simply as the LA River, is a major waterway that runs through the city of Los Angeles and several other municipalities in Southern California. The river is roughly 51 miles long and drains an area of over 834 square miles. Recently, Southern California has experienced unprecedented rains that have causing what you see in the video above.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

One Hospitalized After Rollover 14 Freeway Crash

One person was hospitalized after a rollover 14 Freeway crash on Tuesday afternoon. At about 3:27 p.m. Tuesday, emergency responders received reports of a traffic collision involving overturned vehicles on the northbound 14 Freeway just south of Golden Valley Road, according to Esteban Benitez with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “We had one patient ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
South Pasadena News

METRO L-Line Accident | Train Collides with Fallen Tree in South Pasadena

SOUTH PASADENA: At about 10:00pm Monday night during a heavy rainstorm, the Metro L-Line (Gold) commuter train collided with a large eucalyptus tree that had fallen across and over the tracks. We’re awaiting updates on possible injuries to passengers. There were no other vehicles involved. The incident occurred roughly 200′...
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy