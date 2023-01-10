ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas readies for governor’s inauguration, ball

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be sworn in as the state’s first female governor on Jan. 10.

Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders to reappoint Labor Department secretary

Inauguration Day will kick off with a prayer and worship service in the morning followed by the swearing-in ceremony at the state capitol and the Governor’s Ball which will happen at the State House Convention Center.

KNWA/FOX24 will air the inauguration at noon on Jan. 10.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders lays out vision for Arkansas, her administration in speech to lawmakers

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders addressed members of the Arkansas General Assembly, sharing her vision for the state, after taking her oath of office Tuesday morning at the state capitol. Covering expected themes, it established the same priorities that were at the fore during her campaign: Jobs, safe streets and education reforms focusing on choice.
Gov. Sanders on Firsts, Priorities

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is the first woman to be elected governor of Arkansas. Just before her inauguration, she talked with Roby Brock, from our partner Talk Business and Politics, about education. Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
Arkansas lawmakers to discuss petition rules, daylight saving time

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas lawmakers plan to discuss possible new restrictions to where petitions can be circulated. The House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee were slated to discuss the two bills, among others, in their first meeting of the year. However, both discussions were postponed. HB1025 would...
Arkansas Human Services nominee called quick learner, “unflappable” leader

Kristi Putnam entered Kentucky state government in 2016 as an executive assistant in the state’s Cabinet for Health and Family Services, but she was really “an ambassador without a portfolio,” Kentucky Youth Advocates executive director Terry Brooks said. “It was one of those [roles] where you knew she was brought in to sort of be […] The post Arkansas Human Services nominee called quick learner, “unflappable” leader appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Organizations get creative in battling Arkansas’s food insecurity

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Martin Luther King Day is on Jan. 16 and several organizations across Arkansas are gearing up for the National Day of Service. Starting Monday, organizations, including Engage Arkansas, are asking people to leave non-perishable food items in any old newspaper dispensers to help fight hunger across the state.
