Great Barrington — In 2015, plans were presented by 79 Bridge Street Realty to convert the former Searles School into an 88-room hotel. The company is owned by Chrystal and Vijay Mahida, who own several hotels in Berkshire County. The controversial plans for the hotel were approved by the Selectboard back in February 2016. However, little to no progress has been made on the project since its unveiling.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO