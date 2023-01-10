Read full article on original website
Berkshire Hotel project at former Searles School may go forward this year
Great Barrington — In 2015, plans were presented by 79 Bridge Street Realty to convert the former Searles School into an 88-room hotel. The company is owned by Chrystal and Vijay Mahida, who own several hotels in Berkshire County. The controversial plans for the hotel were approved by the Selectboard back in February 2016. However, little to no progress has been made on the project since its unveiling.
Eight Town Regional School District Planning Board receives state grant
Berkshire County — In late December, the Eight Town Regional School District Planning Board received a $125,000 grant from the state’s Division of Local Services Community Compact program. The intent of the program is to provide financial support for municipalities and school districts that are exploring initiatives for efficiency, which includes regionalization.
Home tests, new variant brings uncertain times with pandemic
Berkshire County — Public health official Jill Sweet from the Tri-Town Health Department believes that residents should be concerned about the COVID variant XBB.1.5. According to the World Health Organization, the variant was originally detected in October and, due to its prevalence, infection cases have increased in the United States.
Welcome to the two sides of democracy
According to the local media, approximately 20 citizens peacefully participated in a protest on January 6, in Pittsfield. No one was arrested. Peaceful protests are still allowed in some areas of our country. At almost the same time that the protests in Pittsfield were taking place, a single woman, who...
BITS & BYTES: Susan Strickler film screening; Gelatin plate printmaking workshop; Snowshoe walk at Bidwell House Museum; January Berkshire Green Drinks; Debby Applegate author talk; Winter watercolor workshop at BBG
Special screening of Susan Strickler’ “The Vow From Hiroshima. Millerton, N.Y. — Director Susan Strickler will share her new film The Vow From Hiroshima, presented by the Salisbury Forum, on Sunday, January 15th at 10:30 a.m. The screening of the film with a Q & A to follow will be at The Moviehouse in Millerton, N.Y. Doors will open at 10 a.m.
BITS & BYTES: Ghost tours at Ventfort Hall; I/O Festival performances at Clark Art; Art-making for preschoolers; Columbus the elephant presentation; Drawing workshops with Collette Hurst
Falls Village, Conn. — The David M. Hunt Library in Falls Village will host three consecutive Saturday afternoon workshops in watercolor florals with artist Collette Hurst on January 14, 21, and 28 from 1 to 3 p.m. Students will create colorful, textured paintings of buds, blossoms, and foliage in a class presenting watercolor basics covering materials and supplies, composition, and techniques including color mixing, brushstrokes, washes and shading.
Sacha Griggs Jordan, 44, formerly of Great Barrington
Sacha Griggs Jordan, 44, of Georgia, formerly of Great Barrington entered into eternal peace on July 13, 2022. She was surrounded by her family. Sacha was struck by a car while crossing a road, and after five days in the hospital, she left this earth no longer in pain. Sacha...
