Missing at-risk senior from Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Lakewood police are requesting assistance in locating an at-risk missing person.

Patricia Dilworth, 69, has been missing since Thursday, Jan. 5 around 5 p.m. according to Lakewood police. Police report that she suffers from mental and health disabilities, adding that her family is very concerned for her safety.

According to police, Dilworth was last seen near S. Teller Street and W. Alameda Avenue. She was wearing a gray sweater, jeans and a cream jacket. Dilworth is 5 feet 2 inches tall and around 110 pounds. She has short gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 911 or Lakewood police at 303-980-7300.

