ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CO

Missing at-risk senior from Lakewood

By Nick Fischbach
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yEcmo_0k9AlSfG00

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Lakewood police are requesting assistance in locating an at-risk missing person.

Patricia Dilworth, 69, has been missing since Thursday, Jan. 5 around 5 p.m. according to Lakewood police. Police report that she suffers from mental and health disabilities, adding that her family is very concerned for her safety.

According to police, Dilworth was last seen near S. Teller Street and W. Alameda Avenue. She was wearing a gray sweater, jeans and a cream jacket. Dilworth is 5 feet 2 inches tall and around 110 pounds. She has short gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 911 or Lakewood police at 303-980-7300.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

Deputies capture furry trespasser at Lakewood Kohl's

LITTLETON, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) apprehended a longtime trespasser at the Kohl's off South Kipling Parkway. A ringtail cat had made its way inside the Lakewood store and spent the last three weeks in the shoe department eating ceiling tiles and shoe boxes, according to JCSO.
LAKEWOOD, CO
KDVR.com

Six arrested in connection to shooting in Greeley

Three suspects were juveniles and three were adults. Three suspects were juveniles and three were adults. Denver's weather will dry out and heat up for the next few days with another chance for snow moving in on Sunday. Thief caught on camera stealing Kia. A family, in unincorporated Jefferson County,...
GREELEY, CO
KDVR.com

Officer promoted 3 years after being found drunk on duty

An Aurora Police Department officer was not only not fired after he was found drunk and passed out in his unmarked patrol car in 2019, but now he has received a promotion. Officer promoted 3 years after being found drunk …. An Aurora Police Department officer was not only not...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Meth contamination discovered inside Englewood Civic Center restrooms

The City of Englewood has temporarily closed the library, north Civic Center lobby and second-floor restrooms due to meth contamination. This comes a week after Boulder's library reopens following the discovery of meth contamination in its bathrooms. The City of Englewood has been following the closure of the Boulder library after testing there showed exhaust vents with levels above state thresholds for methamphetamine contamination.The city proactively tested the restrooms and other surfaces in the Englewood Public Library. The restrooms on the second floor of the Englewood Civic Center were also tested.Test results in the restrooms exceeded state thresholds for methamphetamine contamination. Other...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy