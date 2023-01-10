ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Body found near Baton Rouge fairgrounds identified

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A body found Wednesday morning near the fairgrounds was identified by officials Thursday. The body was identified by the coroner’s office as Andromeda Kirkland-Walls. Kirkland-Walls’ body was found at 9:29 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 in the 15600 block of Airline Highway, according to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Florida Boulevard bank site sold to car wash company for $900,000

An Atlanta-based car wash operator has purchased the former Chase Bank branch at the intersection of Florida and Sherwood Forest boulevards for $900,000. A limited liability company set up by Mammoth Holdings purchased the property at 11311 Florida in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was JPMorgan Chase.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Members of the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council are looking to dig their teeth into the crime issue in Baton Rouge.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Members of the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council are looking to dig their teeth into the crime issue in Baton Rouge. “My thoughts with this committee is to have actionable items, if there is lack of enforcement for ordinances that we currently have, find out why,” said Councilwoman Jennifer Racca, District 12.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

MISSING: Officials looking for missing Addis teen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a missing teenage girl who has reportedly not been seen in a week. According to the sheriff’s office, Sulmi Mabita Espino Lopez, 16, was last seen by her legal...
ADDIS, LA
WAFB

Pedestrian hit and killed at Florida N. Beck

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit at N. Beck Street and Florida Blvd. According to officials the East Baton Rouge Coroner was called to the scene. Details are limited at this time and we will update this story once more information...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 11, 2023, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that Financial Crimes Detectives are asking for help from the public in locating two women suspected of stealing almost $1,000 in Chime cards from the Perkins Road Circle K.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

18-wheeler catches fire on I-10

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An 18-wheeler caught fire on I-10 West in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 12. It happened near Siegen Lane and forced the closure of the interstate. Emergency responders said no injuries were reported due to the fire. No other details were available.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Deputy shot herself when firing at dog, EBRSO says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says the deputy injured by a gunshot Tuesday is believed to have shot herself while firing at a dog latching onto her. The deputy was still in the hospital as of Wednesday but was doing okay, according...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Couple found dead in home off O'Neal Lane

BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead in their home after an apparent shooting in a suburban Baton Rouge neighborhood. Their bodies were found shortly before 12:30 p.m. on White Oak Trace Drive, off O'Neal Lane. Sources told WBRZ that the pair was a married couple, and it appeared they may have been dead for some time before they were found Monday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

LSUPD attempting to identify person who allegedly stole food delivery car

BATON ROUGE - Police are attempting to identify a person who allegedly stole a food delivery driver's vehicle from apartments on LSU campus. According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the person was seen stealing the vehicle from East Campus Apartments on New Year's Day. Officials said the car was left running while the driver delivered food to an apartment.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

