FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?Chibuzo NwachukuAddis, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little VillageM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Project allows officers to give drivers vouchers for free light repairs instead of a ticket
Stopped for a busted light? Instead of a ticket, Baton Rouge might give you help fixing it.
Body found near Baton Rouge fairgrounds identified
Florida Boulevard bank site sold to car wash company for $900,000
Members of the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council are looking to dig their teeth into the crime issue in Baton Rouge.
South Louisiana’s Rescue Rehome Repeat critically low on pet food
MISSING: Officials looking for missing Addis teen
Pedestrian hit and killed at Florida N. Beck
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards
18-wheeler catches fire on I-10
Deputy shot herself when firing at dog, EBRSO says
Couple found dead in home off O'Neal Lane
Body found on Airline Highway near Baton Rouge fairgrounds investigated as ‘probable homicide’
BRPD investigating after two shot while inside vehicle on Yaun Drive
Fire destroys home in West Baton Rouge Parish
CRIME STOPPERS: Officials searching for burglar who broke into Council on Aging building.
LSUPD attempting to identify person who allegedly stole food delivery car
St. George Fire Department recruiting; Sign up to become a firefighter and EMT
‘Just kill me, please’ – Man begs to be killed before La. trooper fatally shoots him
Baton Rouge group home escapee arrested in St. Bernard in U-Haul theft
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0