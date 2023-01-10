Read full article on original website
Evansville firefighters respond to warehouse fire site on Garvin St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Firefighters responded to a patch fire on Thursday that broke out near the warehouse on Garvin Street that burned down on New Year’s Eve. Dispatch confirmed that crews were sent in response to a working fire near Tennessee and Garvin Streets. Officials told 14 News...
Deer in Cannelton has container stuck to his head
CANNELTON, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a push in Cannelton to save Jughead the deer. Residents tell us he’s been running around the Clifton Heights area for about a week with a container stuck to his head. They say nobody can get close enough to help him. Neighbors are...
Vehicle crashes into Henderson home
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Police and first responders were called to the 400 Block of Ray Street on Wednesday after reports of a vehicle hitting a home. The home was not occupied at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported by any parties involved. This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will […]
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - We are on alert for severe storms this morning. Authorities say a man has been arrested after driving a car into a house in Henderson. We’re told no one was inside the home at the time of the crash. A corrupted file is to blame for putting...
Vanderburgh Co. Commissioners approve funding for Arc of Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to approve $200,000 worth of funding for The Arc of Evansville on Wednesday. Officials say this funding will be used to support and underwrite the general welfare of developmentally challenged persons of all ages in the greater Vanderburgh County area.
Fire rekindles in Union Co.
WAVERLY, Ky. (WFIE) - The same house that caught fire Tuesday, caught fire again Wednesday morning. Officials confirm it rekindled and was fully engulfed when they arrived. The first fire broke out around 1 p.m. Tuesday at the home on Utley Utley Road. When our crews arrived on scene, they...
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - A murder trial is underway in Hopkins County. Dennis Stone Jr. is accused of shooting and killing a 30-year-old woman back in 2020. Police say he also shot her toddler. Police say an arrest has been made in a deadly hit and run. It happened back in August...
CenterPoint work on power lines delayed
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some work that was set to start Wednesday has been postponed until further notice. When it is rescheduled, Center Point Contractors will be performing maintenance on some of the powerlines at the intersection of North First Avenue and West Mill Road in Evansville. At certain times...
Jury finds Evansville man guilty after assaulting Circle K cashier
An Evansville man has been found guilty in a jury trial, after police say he assaulted a gas station clerk last year. James Payne was convicted of battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, and battery resulting in serious bodily injury. Payne also received a Habitual Offender enhancement.
One person injured in Evansville shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police are investigating a shooting that happened at the 600 block of Adams Avenue Monday evening. Investigators say there may have been several shooters or multiple guns involved. Police say shortly after the shots fired call, a man showed up a local hospital with a gunshot wound, but reportedly would […]
Dispatch: Crews respond to crash in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to a crash on Thursday afternoon. This happened near the intersection of Highway 1078 North and Highway 60 East. Dispatch told 14 News this is an accident with injuries. Officials say part of Highway 60 East...
Another person enters the Evansville race for mayor
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Caine Alexander Helmer has filed papers to run for Evansville mayor. Helmer plans to run as a Republican. Helmer says his three main platforms encompass mental health, affordable housing and education, with his secondary issues including improvements to the welfare system in the city and a desire to attempt to lower the cost of […]
Investigators determine cause of Garvin warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say they have concluded that the warehouse fire last week at 1400 North Garvin Street was caused by an electrical accident. A news release by the ATF states the investigation concluded over the weekend and an out-briefing was conducted this morning. Officials say the team reached its conclusion after an […]
1 dead after tree cutting incident in Daviess Co.
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead after a tree cutting incident Tuesday afternoon in Daviess County. According to a release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were sent to the scene of an incident south of Washington where a tree had fallen on a person. The man, identified as 71-year-old […]
Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library holds public meeting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thursday is the first board of trustees meeting with the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library after the public was upset by some comments made by Vanderburgh County councilmember James Raben. The meeting started at 4:30 p.m. The library encouraged the public to attend. Our Brady Williams will...
One person taken to hospital after crash in Gibson County
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash near Highway 168 and 550 East around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. The crash involved a pickup truck and a car. Officials with dispatch say a medical helicopter was called, but Sheriff Vanoven tells us one patient was driven to the hospital instead.
Papaw’s Poole Mill Restaurant reopening after water, fire damage
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Papaw’s Poole Mill Restaurant is officially set to reopen. This comes after the small business had to close for several months. First, they had a water leak in October and then a small electrical fire at the beginning of Dec., which forced them to close.
Viewers send early morning hail photos
(WFIE) - Severe weather moved through the Tri-State in the early morning hours of Thursday. During the storm, hail fell in several areas. We received photos from viewers in places like Clay, Kentucky, and Northern Vanderburgh County.
Evansville getting new 24/7 'Crunch Fitness' gym in former Marshalls building on east side
A new fitness facility is making its way to the east side of Evansville, Indiana. Officials with Crunch Fitness tell 44News that an Evansville location is opening at 306 N. Green River Rd., which formerly housed Marshalls department store. Crunch Fitness says the newly-renovated space was a $5 million project...
Large increase in downtown Evansville housing since 2018
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Downtown Evansville has seen a lot of change over the past five years. This includes more housing, more businesses, and more hotel rooms. Those with the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District say they have three main jobs: to attract businesses, to bring in people, and to keep downtown clean. They’re happy to say they’ve kept busy since starting work in 2018.
