Omaha, NE

KETV.com

'They need a safe space': $5 million renovation begins at Holy Name Field House

OMAHA, Neb. — The Hope Center is part of a big project with Holy Name School. They cut the ribbon on a $5 million renovation at the Field House Monday night. The Holy Name Field House is filled with memories but right now also with buckets hanging from ceilings, ripped-up tile and cracked floors. It's ready for a facelift.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Children's Hospital announces plans for new facility in west Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Children's Hospital announced Thursday plans to expand with a new facility in west Omaha. The new pediatric ambulatory facility, which will be located near 204th and Harrison streets, is expected to open in spring 2024. Children's said the facility, which will be two stories and 60,000...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

KETV NewsWatch 7's Giving Wednesday supporting United Way of the Midlands

OMAHA, Neb. — KETV’s Giving Wednesday helps kick off the United Way of the Midland’s 100th year helping our community. Donate Now: Giving Wednesday - United Way of the Midlands (unitedwaymidlands.org) KETV’s Giving Wednesday is proud to partner with United Way of the Midlands as they kick...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Superintendent sends school-wide message regarding life skills scandal

NEBRASKA CITY- Nebraska City School Superintendent Mark Fritch issued a second statement Tuesday regarding the life skills scandal at the Nebraska City High School. Fritch made his first statement earlier in the day. Fritch said the school is aware of the allegations that have been made against staff members. Fritch:...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
WOWT

Pottawattamie County launches Beaver Bounty program

A local task force is combating the growing prevalence of fentanyl in Omaha. Sage Brothers resolution approved; names could be added to Vietnam Wall. Three Nebraska brothers are closer to having their names added to the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. Nebraska lawmakers introduce six-week abortion ban. Updated: 3...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

The Square Apartments Approved For 30th And Leavenworth In Omaha

(Omaha, NE) -- A four-story apartment building is coming to Omaha's Leavenworth neighborhood. Tuesday night the city council approved The Square apartments at 30th and Leavenworth. The Square will feature 73 units ranging in price from $1,188/month for a studio to $1,973 for a two-bedroom. Construction is set to start in April and the apartment is scheduled open in July of 2024.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

University of Nebraska announces first steps in search for new UNL chancellor

LINCOLN, Neb. — University of Nebraska president Ted Carter announced Tuesday that the national search for University of Nebraska-Lincoln's next chancellor is underway. Ronnie Green, UNL's current chancellor, announced last month his plans to retire in June 2023 — he'd spent seven years in the role. Carter said...
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Behavioral health care access would expand under bill proposed by Lincoln senator

The patient payment format for certain nonprofit behavioral health care providers would change dramatically under a bill in the Nebraska Legislature that advocates say would expand access to timely, quality care across the state. The bill, called the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic Act, would allow providers that offer a...
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

This Is Omaha's Best Barber Shop

Nothing can ruin a day like getting a bad haircut. It just throws everything out of whack. But finding a hair stylist or barber that really knows your hair while also knowing exactly how to execute the perfect cut can be like finding a straight razor in a hair stack.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Pottawattamie County to pay hunters for beaver kills

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Pottawattamie County will pay you to kill beavers. According to the Pottawattamie County government, on Tuesday the Board of Supervisors approved a motion to adopt the “Beaver Bounty Program.”. The program is used in other counties in Iowa and allows hunters to be paid...
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
etxview.com

Exploring the mystery of Ponca Hills' history

OMAHA -- Ponca Hills still is one of Omaha’s most picturesque outskirts. One of its least known, too. Its history has been rarely chronicled, which adds to its cloak of mystery. What has transpired in the area northwest of the Mormon Bridge on Interstate 680?. It was home for...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Water rights advocates oppose Auburn's latest move to protect Little Nemaha River

AUBURN – Two dozen water rights advocates crowded Auburn’s city council meeting Monday in opposition to proposed changes in the wellhead protection ordinance. The changes would require proposed water users to obtain a permit from the city’s Board of Public Works before applying to the state Department of Natural Resources for irrigation or manufacturing uses.
AUBURN, NE
WOWT

Lincoln Corrections Center supervisor arrested

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska Department of Corrections staff member was arrested today by the State Patrol. Kelly Surrounded, a behavioral health practitioner supervisor at the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, provided use of a state-issued cell phone to an incarcerated person. Nebraska state law classifies the conveyance of...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Familiar Omaha bakery closing over ingredient costs

OMAHA, Neb. — Tuesday marked five years of business for a Benson cookie company, Baked After Dark. But unfortunately, it will also be their last. The owner says with the high price of ingredients they just can't keep going anymore. Frosting their infamous cinnamon rolls and scooping up cookies,...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska Medicine cafeteria leaves $49k tip for lunch

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When Debby Durham stopped at an outpatient lunch counter at Nebraska Medicine late last month, she didn’t check the receipt -- but American Express noticed the bill and sent her a text. “It said, ‘You have a charge of $49,445′,” said customer Debby Durham....
OMAHA, NE

