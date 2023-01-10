Read full article on original website
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyOmaha, NE
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Department of Corrections arrested for allegedly providing state-issued cell phone to inmateEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in KansasEdy ZooOmaha, NE
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Omaha, NebraskaBryan DijkhuizenOmaha, NE
KETV.com
'They need a safe space': $5 million renovation begins at Holy Name Field House
OMAHA, Neb. — The Hope Center is part of a big project with Holy Name School. They cut the ribbon on a $5 million renovation at the Field House Monday night. The Holy Name Field House is filled with memories but right now also with buckets hanging from ceilings, ripped-up tile and cracked floors. It's ready for a facelift.
KETV.com
Children's Hospital announces plans for new facility in west Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Children's Hospital announced Thursday plans to expand with a new facility in west Omaha. The new pediatric ambulatory facility, which will be located near 204th and Harrison streets, is expected to open in spring 2024. Children's said the facility, which will be two stories and 60,000...
KETV.com
KETV NewsWatch 7's Giving Wednesday supporting United Way of the Midlands
OMAHA, Neb. — KETV’s Giving Wednesday helps kick off the United Way of the Midland’s 100th year helping our community. Donate Now: Giving Wednesday - United Way of the Midlands (unitedwaymidlands.org) KETV’s Giving Wednesday is proud to partner with United Way of the Midlands as they kick...
fox42kptm.com
Looking for a job? Two upcoming job fairs offering part-time and full-time positions
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Two upcoming job fairs are offering part-time and full-time opportunities in the healthcare and education fields, according to press release from the fairs. A virtual job fair will take place on Thursday, January 12 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This job fair is aimed...
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Omaha, NE. - Omaha is the largest city in Nebraska, and one of two principal cities (along with Council Bluffs, IA) to anchor a metro area with a population of nearly 1 million residents.
News Channel Nebraska
Superintendent sends school-wide message regarding life skills scandal
NEBRASKA CITY- Nebraska City School Superintendent Mark Fritch issued a second statement Tuesday regarding the life skills scandal at the Nebraska City High School. Fritch made his first statement earlier in the day. Fritch said the school is aware of the allegations that have been made against staff members. Fritch:...
WOWT
Pottawattamie County launches Beaver Bounty program
A local task force is combating the growing prevalence of fentanyl in Omaha. Sage Brothers resolution approved; names could be added to Vietnam Wall. Three Nebraska brothers are closer to having their names added to the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. Nebraska lawmakers introduce six-week abortion ban. Updated: 3...
KETV.com
New Ralston Schools superintendent focusing on student achievement numbers
RALSTON, Neb. — The newly-appointed Ralston Schools superintendent said he wants to almost exclusively focus on getting student achievement numbers up when he starts the job this summer. "As a district, we've got a lot of different initiatives and things that we've added on here over the last few...
iheart.com
The Square Apartments Approved For 30th And Leavenworth In Omaha
(Omaha, NE) -- A four-story apartment building is coming to Omaha's Leavenworth neighborhood. Tuesday night the city council approved The Square apartments at 30th and Leavenworth. The Square will feature 73 units ranging in price from $1,188/month for a studio to $1,973 for a two-bedroom. Construction is set to start in April and the apartment is scheduled open in July of 2024.
KETV.com
University of Nebraska announces first steps in search for new UNL chancellor
LINCOLN, Neb. — University of Nebraska president Ted Carter announced Tuesday that the national search for University of Nebraska-Lincoln's next chancellor is underway. Ronnie Green, UNL's current chancellor, announced last month his plans to retire in June 2023 — he'd spent seven years in the role. Carter said...
doniphanherald.com
Behavioral health care access would expand under bill proposed by Lincoln senator
The patient payment format for certain nonprofit behavioral health care providers would change dramatically under a bill in the Nebraska Legislature that advocates say would expand access to timely, quality care across the state. The bill, called the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic Act, would allow providers that offer a...
iheart.com
This Is Omaha's Best Barber Shop
Nothing can ruin a day like getting a bad haircut. It just throws everything out of whack. But finding a hair stylist or barber that really knows your hair while also knowing exactly how to execute the perfect cut can be like finding a straight razor in a hair stack.
News Channel Nebraska
Pottawattamie County to pay hunters for beaver kills
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Pottawattamie County will pay you to kill beavers. According to the Pottawattamie County government, on Tuesday the Board of Supervisors approved a motion to adopt the “Beaver Bounty Program.”. The program is used in other counties in Iowa and allows hunters to be paid...
etxview.com
Exploring the mystery of Ponca Hills' history
OMAHA -- Ponca Hills still is one of Omaha’s most picturesque outskirts. One of its least known, too. Its history has been rarely chronicled, which adds to its cloak of mystery. What has transpired in the area northwest of the Mormon Bridge on Interstate 680?. It was home for...
News Channel Nebraska
Water rights advocates oppose Auburn's latest move to protect Little Nemaha River
AUBURN – Two dozen water rights advocates crowded Auburn’s city council meeting Monday in opposition to proposed changes in the wellhead protection ordinance. The changes would require proposed water users to obtain a permit from the city’s Board of Public Works before applying to the state Department of Natural Resources for irrigation or manufacturing uses.
WOWT
Lincoln Corrections Center supervisor arrested
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska Department of Corrections staff member was arrested today by the State Patrol. Kelly Surrounded, a behavioral health practitioner supervisor at the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, provided use of a state-issued cell phone to an incarcerated person. Nebraska state law classifies the conveyance of...
klkntv.com
‘It is the most cruel thing:’ Mom of Nebraska City student details abuse allegations
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The mother of a special-needs student at Nebraska City High School is speaking out about allegations of abuse. So far, one teacher has been charged with felony child abuse of the student, and two paraprofessionals are charged with misdemeanor child abuse. Jennifer Egri, the mother...
fox42kptm.com
American Red Cross seeking blood donations, offering major incentive to give
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - This month is National Blood Donor Month. To encourage people to roll up their sleeves, the American Red Cross and the National Football League are teaming up to offer something they hope you take advantage of. If you donate at any time this month, you'll automatically...
KETV.com
Familiar Omaha bakery closing over ingredient costs
OMAHA, Neb. — Tuesday marked five years of business for a Benson cookie company, Baked After Dark. But unfortunately, it will also be their last. The owner says with the high price of ingredients they just can't keep going anymore. Frosting their infamous cinnamon rolls and scooping up cookies,...
WOWT
Nebraska Medicine cafeteria leaves $49k tip for lunch
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When Debby Durham stopped at an outpatient lunch counter at Nebraska Medicine late last month, she didn’t check the receipt -- but American Express noticed the bill and sent her a text. “It said, ‘You have a charge of $49,445′,” said customer Debby Durham....
Comments / 1