Related
Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos
Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
Margot Robbie Has Spoken Out After Facing Huge Backlash For That Unscripted Kiss With Brad Pitt And Clarified That They Established Their “Boundaries” Beforehand
“It’s a movie that really pushes boundaries in a lot of ways.”
Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes
Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
Brad Pitt Is Dating Paul Wesley’s 29-Year-Old Ex—He’s Already ‘Smitten’ With Her
Gwyneth. Jen. Angelina. Brad Pitt’s dating history needs no introduction. With more than 30 years as an actor, Pitt—who’s starred in films like The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Fight Club and Ocean’s Eleven—has spent more than three decades wooing women in Hollywood. (He didn’t hold the title of People’s Sexiest Man Alive twice for nothing.) But who have been Pitt’s girlfriends (and wives) over the years? Of course, as one of the most well-known celebrities in the world, most of us know a few members of Brad Pitt’s dating history. There’s his first wife Jennifer Aniston. There’s his second wife...
Golden Globes: Spielberg wins big; 'Elvis' Austin Butler shouts out Brad Pitt and Jennifer Coolidge bleeped
Brad Pitt was nominated by the Hollywood Foreign Press for best supporting actor at the 2023 Golden Globe awards in Beverly Hills after star-studded red carpet.
thedigitalfix.com
People are convinced Chris Pine thinks Hugh Grant married Daniel Craig
Chris Pine has gone viral several times in recent months – for reasons that are very hard to explain to those who are not ‘terminally online.’ The press tour for Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling ended up being a whole thing – from Pine seemingly disassociating in one interview, to allegedly being spit on by Harry Styles during the Venice premiere. And now, Pine has gone viral once more – for a tiny little moment in an interview with Collider.
Elle
Jake Gyllenhaal Said His Crush Made It Hard to Film Love Scenes With Jennifer Aniston
In 2002, Jake Gyllenhaal starred across from Jennifer Aniston in The Good Girl, a movie about two lovers, with Aniston playing an unhappily married woman having an affair with her younger co-worker. There are quite a few intimate scenes in the film, and in an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Gyllenhaal was asked about what it was like filming them with Aniston.
Colin Farrell Takes Time Out of His Golden Globes Speech to Rave About Presenter Ana de Armas
"I just thought you were extraordinary," Farrell told Armas, for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde Colin Farrell may have won the award for best actor in a musical or comedy at the 2023 Golden Globes, but he started his speech with a rave about presenter Ana de Armas. "I just thought you were extraordinary," Farrell told Armas — who was nominated for best actress in a motion picture drama for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde — before accepting his award. "I cried myself to...
Brad Pitt Recalls Crashing a Wedding While Making Mr. and Mrs. Smith: 'They Were Okay with It'
Brad Pitt and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie starred together in 2005's Mr. and Mrs. Smith One couple got the surprise of their lives thanks to Brad Pitt. In 59-year-old Pitt's cover interview for W Magazine's Best Performances issue published Monday, the Babylon actor revealed that he once crashed a wedding party while he and ex-wife Angelina Jolie filmed their 2005 movie Mr. and Mrs. Smith back in 2003. "I have crashed a wedding party," Pitt told the outlet during a wide-ranging conversation about his new movie, his breakout role...
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
Here's Proof Brad Pitt Was the Life of the Party at the 2023 Golden Globes
The party doesn't start until Brad Pitt walks in. While the Babylon star didn't score a Golden Globe nomination for his role as Jack Conrad in the period epic, it didn't stop the 59-year-old from being the life of the party at the 2023 ceremony. (For a complete list of Golden Globe winners, click here.)
Austin Butler Thanks Elvis Presley in Golden Globe Acceptance Speech: “I Love You So Much”
Austin Butler won the Golden Globe for best performance by an actor in a motion picture – drama for his performance in Elvis and thanked Elvis Presley, himself, in his acceptance speech. “You were an icon and a rebel, and I love you so much,” said Butler at the end of his speech, where he thanked director Baz Luhrmann, co-star Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington for “championing me when you did not have to.” (Washington and Butler worked together in the Broadway revival of The Iceman Cometh, and Washington called Luhrmann to vouch for Butler.)More from The Hollywood ReporterGolden Globes: Winners...
wmagazine.com
Margot Robbie Dials Up the Chaos
Star power, that hard-to-define magic possessed by a handful of humans, is something Margot Robbie has in abundance. In Babylon, she channels every ounce of it in her portrayal of Nellie LaRoy, a silent-film actor at the center of a messy, decadent era in Hollywood. Here, Robbie talks about how connected she felt with the role—and how disconnected she feels from her astrological sign.
Colin Farrell was convinced his critically loathed 2004 film 'Alexander' would be an Oscar winner: 'I felt so much shame'
The actor looked back on hiding out at a ski resort for three days after the awful reviews for the Oliver Stone movie came out.
‘The Banshees of Inisherin,’ ‘The Fabelmans,’ Steven Spielberg, Colin Farrell, Michelle Yeoh big movie winners at 2023 Golden Globes
Steven Spielberg and his semi-autobiographical feature “The Fabelmans” and the comedy “The Banshees of Inisherin” stole the show at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards Tuesday night, with Spielberg winning for best film drama and best director and “Banshees” earning three statues: for best musical/comedy, best screenplay for Martin McDonagh and lead musical/comedy actor for Colin Farrell in a ceremony that otherwise honored diversity, particularly in the acting races. “The Fabelmans” won out in film drama over “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Elvis,” “TAR” and “Top Gun: Maverick,” while “Banshees” took the top trophy for best musical/comedy over favorite “Everything Everywhere All...
Zendaya Thanks the Golden Globes After Best Actress Win: "So Sorry I Wasn't Able to Be There"
Zendaya is officially a Golden Globe winner! Even though she couldn't attend the Jan. 10 ceremony to pick up her best actress in drama trophy herself, she's still honored to have won. On Tuesday night, the "Euphoria" star shared a black and white photo of her character, Rue, on Instagram alongside a heartfelt message to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
Why Stars Like Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Paulson and Charlize Theron Are Backing Andrea Riseborough in ‘To Leslie’
The stars are coming out for Andrea Riseborough’s turn in Michael Morris’ indie drama To Leslie. Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron, Sarah Paulson and Edward Norton have hosted screenings, with more recent showings booked by Gwyneth Paltrow and Courteney Cox. After Paltrow’s screening, attended by the likes of Demi Moore along with Morris and Riseborough in attendance, the Goop founder called it a “masterpiece of a film” and went so far as to say that the title star should win “every award there is and all the ones that haven’t been invented yet.” More from The Hollywood ReporterNAACP Image Awards 2023:...
ETOnline.com
Zendaya Reacts to Golden Globe Win for Best Actress in a Drama Series for 'Euphoria'
Zendaya can finally add a Golden Globe statuette to her name!. The two-time Emmy winner earned her first Golden Globe on Tuesday for her lead role as Rue Bennett in HBO's Euphoria, taking home the award for Best Actress in a Television Series -- Drama. The 26-year-old actress beat out...
Tom Cruise, Michelle Williams, 'Glass Onion' snubbed in 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations
Oscar hopefuls Olivia Colman and Jennifer Lawrence were shut out when the Screen Actors Guild Awards announced its 2023 nominations on Wednesday.
Angela Bassett or Jamie Lee Curtis could make SAG Awards history
Over the course of 27 years, a total of 16 individuals have each received solo and cast Screen Actors Guild Awards for a single film, with the most recent case having involved “CODA” supporting actor Troy Kotsur. This year, Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”) and Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) appear primed for a dual face-off in the Best Supporting Actress and Best Ensemble categories, and either could plausibly take both prizes. If one of the sexagenarians does become the 17th entrant on said list, she will be the oldest performer in the group by a...
