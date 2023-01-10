Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
9-year-old boy stabbed to death by his 12-year-old sister, police say
TULSA, Okla. – A 12-year-old girl is in custody after fatally stabbing her 9-year-old brother. “All homicides are tragic, but the 2nd homicide of 2023 in Tulsa shows a definitive societal problem,” Tulsa Police Department Chief Wendell Franklin tweeted. Police responded to a call for a stabbing just...
news9.com
Couple Accused Of Setting Home On Fire Arrested
Tulsa fire investigators have arrested a couple accused of setting fire to their home and filing an insurance claim on it. According to documents, Charley Marks and his girlfriend, Ageliki Koliastasis, set the home near East Pine Street and North Sheridan Road on fire in December of 2022 and left without calling 911.
Oklahoma To Execute Death Row Inmate Scott Eizember For 2003 Murder Of Creek Co. Couple
The State of Oklahoma will execute death row prisoner Scott Eizember on Thursday morning, 20 years after he murdered a Creek County couple leading to the largest manhunt in state history. The family of AJ and Patsy Cantrell have been fighting for justice for two decades and they say they...
KTUL
Owasso police search for suspect accused of making threats at restaraunt
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of making threats at a local restaurant. OPD says the individual allegedly made threats of bodily injury against a juvenile and also threatened mass casualties. OPD asks if you have...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thief steals from Jenks dispensary
JENKS, Okla. — Jenks police are searching for a thief after a dispensary was robbed Wednesday morning. Witnesses say the man walked into the “You Suck Vape Shop” around 11:30 a.m., shoved the employee, and stole items. Surveillance footage captured the man get inside a Dodge Ram...
KTUL
Neighbors battle club over loud music in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The color of the Midnight Rodeo building happens to be exactly what residents see when you ask them about the club behind their homes. NewsChannel 8 asked a resident who lives near the club what they would like to see happen. "A physical relocation," said...
Home of Broken Arrow murder-suicide demolished
The house where Broken Arrow police say a murder- suicide involving 2 adults and six children took place has been demolished.
KTUL
Man arrested after burglarizing business in north Tulsa, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has been arrested after burglarizing a business in north Tulsa, according to the Tulsa Police Department. TPD says it responded to a burglary call at a business near Pine and Harvard at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. The business owner watched on their security cameras as the suspect ransacked the business, stealing money and other items from around the store.
News On 6
Authorities Contain Fire At Tulsa Apartment Complex
First responders have an apartment fire under control after smoke was seen pouring out Wednesday morning. Fire crews fought the flames at the Casablanca Apartments near 61st and Peoria. Tulsa firefighters were able to quickly put the fire out and they say no one was hurt. The say most of...
Silver Alert Issued For Missing 74-Year-Old Man Last Seen In Stillwater
A Silver Alert has been issued by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for a missing 74-year-old man who was last seen in Stillwater on Wednesday night. OPH issued the alert on behalf of the Stillwater Police Department. According to police, 74-year-old Franklin Kendrick was last seen around 9 p.m. near North...
abc17news.com
12-year-old in custody in Oklahoma for fatally stabbing 9-year-old brother while parent slept upstairs, police say
A 12-year-old girl is in custody in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after fatally stabbing her 9-year-old brother, according to police. The child is being held in a Tulsa juvenile detention facility, according to a Tulsa Police news release. Officers responded to a stabbing late Thursday night, the release said. When officers arrived,...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Second threat made against Bartlesville school, police believe they are separate
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A teenager is facing charges after Bartlesville police say he made threats against Central Middle School. It’s the second threat made against the campus in just one week. A 14-year-old was arrested Tuesday after posting threats against the school on social media. Investigators do not...
KTUL
Tulsa County deputies arrest man accused of stealing copper for second time in a year
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa County deputies arrested a man accused of stealing copper this week. Deputies say the suspect, Matthew Thomas Sipek, was arrested for the same crime in April of 2022. This time, deputies responded to a burglary call at a wrecking company near South 48th West...
KOKI FOX 23
TFD contains large fire in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) contained a blaze at a vacant building in east Tulsa on Tuesday night. TFD’s Public Information Office Andrew Little said TFD was called to the fire, near Admiral and Memorial, just before 8:15 p.m. Little said two buildings were damaged,...
KTUL
Man arrested after stealing cigarettes, running from officers on bike, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man after he stole cigarettes and assaulted a clerk at a gas station in south Tulsa before fleeing from officers on a bike, police say. TPD says it responded to a convenience store near 71st and Riverside for an...
TPD’s flock safety cameras lead to recovery of nearly $1m in stolen property
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Flock Safety automated license plate reader network alerts officers when a suspect’s vehicle is in the area. “We’ve deployed the first 25 we’ve used where we have a lot of violent crime occurring,” said Tulsa Police Department Captain Jacob Johnston. “It’s been a force multiplier for us, to say the least,” Johnston said.
Four defendants face felony charges after alleged gunfight leads to teen’s death
TULSA, Okla. — Four defendants face felony charges due to a deadly July shooting. An alleged gun fight caused the death of 18-year-old Serenity McAdoo. Taylon Orr, Ronyelle Overstreet and Isaac Harvey will head to district court facing murder charges. The judge said that could be any degree of murder and will be decided later after an intense review of evidence, including security video.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Suspect uses mother’s name during arrest, says stolen truck was borrowed
TULSA, Okla. — A woman has been arrested after Tulsa police say she was caught with several grams of marijuana inside a stolen truck. Officers were notified about a stolen truck near Apache and Peoria on Sunday, thanks to the department’s Flock Safety System. The stolen truck was...
news9.com
OHP Dive Team Recovers Truck From Fort Gibson Lake
Osage SkyNews 6 was overhead as dive teams pulled an old truck out of Fort Gibson lake on Wednesday. The Mayes County Sheriff's Office says sonar showed there was a car underwater, so he requested help from the highway patrol to pull it out. The sheriff says many people believe...
1600kush.com
Teen driver accused of attempting to elude Cushing police
(Cushing, Okla.) — An arrest warrant has been issued in Payne County for a Carney teenaged truck driver accused of attempting to elude Cushing Police Officer Heather Snow from Main Street and Howerton into Lincoln County while speeding and narrowly missing hitting 19 other vehicles shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day.
