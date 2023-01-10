ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

10NEWS

'Chrisleys Knows Best' stars denied bond ahead of their Florida prison time

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video in this story is from a previous report. Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were denied bond Tuesday ahead of their prison time in Florida, court records show. The stars of "Chrisley Knows Best" are in the process of trying to appeal their bank fraud and tax evasion conviction and sentencing.
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Tampa Bay area restaurants open doors to 'Dementia-Friendly Dining'

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Some Tampa Bay-area restaurants are adding patience and inclusivity to the menu through a Florida organization offering a unique dining experience. It’s called “Dementia-Friendly Dining,” and it’s working to bring a bit of normalcy to the lives of those living with Alzheimer’s and other memory-related illnesses.
FLORIDA STATE

