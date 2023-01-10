Read full article on original website
'Chrisleys Knows Best' stars denied bond ahead of their Florida prison time
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video in this story is from a previous report. Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were denied bond Tuesday ahead of their prison time in Florida, court records show. The stars of "Chrisley Knows Best" are in the process of trying to appeal their bank fraud and tax evasion conviction and sentencing.
Three dogs rescued from South Carolina fighting ring ready for adoption
KENNEBUNK, Maine — The Animal Welfare Society (AWS) in Kennebunk has taken in three dogs rescued by the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) from an alleged dog fighting ring in South Carolina. HSUS rescued 275 dogs in total in September 2022, a news release from AWS said...
'Freedom to Buy': New Florida bill could stop credit card companies from labeling gun purchases
FLORIDA, USA — Newly sworn-in Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson unveiled his first legislative proposal on Tuesday, which could prevent credit card companies from tracking firearm and ammo purchases in Florida. Simpson made the announcement for the "Florida Arms and Ammo Act" in a Brevard County gun shop alongside Zephyrhills...
Tampa Bay area restaurants open doors to 'Dementia-Friendly Dining'
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Some Tampa Bay-area restaurants are adding patience and inclusivity to the menu through a Florida organization offering a unique dining experience. It’s called “Dementia-Friendly Dining,” and it’s working to bring a bit of normalcy to the lives of those living with Alzheimer’s and other memory-related illnesses.
