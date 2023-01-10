Read full article on original website
click orlando
Child, crossing guard hurt in crash near Orlando school
ORLANDO, Fla. – A child and a crossing guard were taken to the hospital after a crash near the Academic Center for Excellence in Orlando on Thursday, according to the Orlando Police Department. Police said a vehicle hit the pair at the intersection of Parramore Avenue and Livingston Street....
WESH
Man killed in shooting near Orange County jail
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting that happened close to the Orange County jail and public works building late Wednesday night. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened near the intersection of John Young Parkway and Lalchandani Way close at 9:29 p.m. Later, investigators learned a man in his 20s who had been shot was driven to Kaley Street and Division Avenue.
Orlando man, 32, killed in Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old Orlando man died on Wednesday after troopers said he made a lefthand turn directly in front of another car. Troopers said the man, driving a 2012 Nissan Versa, attempted to make a lefthand turn onto West Oak Ridge Road near Harbourt Avenue when he turned in front of another car.
Woman shot in Washington Shores neighborhood, Orlando police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police say a woman is recovering after a man shot her Wednesday night in Washington Shores. Around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to Columbia Street just west of John Young Parkway. At the scene, investigators said they determined that a fight between the two led to...
Arrested technician told victim he wanted to "jump her bones" during call
An AT&T technician has been arrested for attempting to sexually assault a woman during a service call inside of the victim's Brevard County home.
click orlando
Reprimanded Cocoa Beach officers ‘escalated’ arrest of man sleeping on bench
COCOA, Fla. – Before Jonathan Hosmer was pepper sprayed and restrained by his ankles, Cocoa Beach police say Officer Matt LaFleur was right to check on the 30-year-old after he fell asleep on a bench in front of the Tropics bar last summer. Body camera recorded Hosmer telling LaFleur...
click orlando
Man shoots woman during fight in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man shot a woman during a fight Wednesday night in Orlando, police said. The shooting was reported around 8:45 p.m. on Columbia Street, west of John Young Parkway. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said officers were called to the scene and learned...
WESH
Shooting on Columbia Avenue
A woman was shot on Columbia Avenue around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday. That is when the Orlando Police Department responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of Columbia Avenue. Police say it was a result of a fight that ended in a man shooting a woman. The victim is in stable condition, and the suspect has been arrested.
click orlando
Arrest made in recent Florida robberies of USPS mail carriers, officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was arrested Wednesday in connection to three robberies of Floridian U.S. Postal Service letter carriers in October 2022, according to federal court records. Darius Capers was arrested by federal authorities, records show. A complaint filed Tuesday a U.S. postal inspector detailed how Capers was...
click orlando
‘A story they can tell forever:’ Orlando officer helps deliver baby in car on I-4
ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando police officer on Tuesday helped deliver a baby in a vehicle along Interstate 4, according to the department. Officer Courtney Burke spoke with News 6 about her role in the delivery, saying she heard the calls for help but never expected what happened next.
click orlando
Car fire creates delays on SR-408 in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – A car fire is creating delays in the westbound lanes of State Road 408 in Orlando. Orlando police said officers responded to the vehicle fire Tuesday afternoon on SR-408 at Crystal Lake Drive, near Conway Toll Plaza. [TRENDING: Can your employer track you? Man fired after...
fox35orlando.com
Man in his 20s dies after being shot in Orlando, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County deputies say a man is dead following a shooting in Orlando. Deputies responded to the intersection of Lalchandani Way and South John Young Parkway late Wednesday night about a shooting. A short time later, deputies were told that a man in his 20s who had been shot was driven to Kaley Street.
Man in 20s shot in east Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s investigators say a man was shot in an east Orange County neighborhood Monday afternoon. Just before 2 p.m., deputies responded to Overdale Street near Donnybrook Park. At the scene, they determined that a man, in his 20s, went to a hospital for help...
click orlando
Mystery patient arrives at Orlando hospital, deputies ask for help identifying him
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Health is asking the public’s assistance identifying a patient currently at Orlando Regional Medical Center. Hospital officials said the patient was struck by a vehicle in a crash on Dec. 31 at 6:20 p.m. in the Colonial and Dorchester area and was transported to the hospital by Orange County Fire Rescue.
WPBF News 25
'Very troubling and traumatic': Suspect in Port St. Lucie crime spree threatened mother, 2 kids
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Treasure Coast man who apparently went on a one-man crime spree in Port St. Lucie for about one hour is behind bars. Walter Montgomery, 56, is facing several charges. According to police, on Saturday night, Montgomery approached a mother and her two children...
click orlando
Orange County deputies seek help identifying man found dead
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies are trying to identify a man found dead near Mall at Millenia last month. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the man was found by a van near 37th Street and Gardenia Avenue, north of The Mall at Millenia. Deputies said there were no signs of foul play and they would like to notify the man’s family of his death.
Coast Guard searching for missing man last seen in Vero Beach
The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies on Wednesday are searching for a missing 27-year-old man who was last seen in Vero Beach.
fox35orlando.com
Police: Resident beaten by 3 armed, masked men in violent home invasion at downtown Orlando high-rise
A violent home invasion was reported at a luxury high-rise in downtown Orlando. Police say someone called 911 saying three armed, masked men broke into a home and beat the resident inside before taking items.
Police Release Photo Of Suspect Who Carjacked Someone At Orlando Airport At Gunpoint
ORLANDO, Fla. – Police in Orlando need your help in catching an armed carjacking suspect from an incident that happened at the Orlando International Airport. According to police, on Monday, January 9th, at approximately 12:10 a.m., Airport units responded to Frontier Airlines curbside in reference
veronews.com
Investigation continues into skeletal remains found Friday near 49th Street
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — An investigation continues into the discovery of skeletal remains found Friday in a wooded area near 49th Street, authorities said. The body could possibly belong to a Vero Beach man – in his 30s – reported missing last year, Indian River County sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Joe Abollo said.
