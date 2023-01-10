ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Bay, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

Child, crossing guard hurt in crash near Orlando school

ORLANDO, Fla. – A child and a crossing guard were taken to the hospital after a crash near the Academic Center for Excellence in Orlando on Thursday, according to the Orlando Police Department. Police said a vehicle hit the pair at the intersection of Parramore Avenue and Livingston Street....
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Man killed in shooting near Orange County jail

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting that happened close to the Orange County jail and public works building late Wednesday night. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened near the intersection of John Young Parkway and Lalchandani Way close at 9:29 p.m. Later, investigators learned a man in his 20s who had been shot was driven to Kaley Street and Division Avenue.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando man, 32, killed in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old Orlando man died on Wednesday after troopers said he made a lefthand turn directly in front of another car. Troopers said the man, driving a 2012 Nissan Versa, attempted to make a lefthand turn onto West Oak Ridge Road near Harbourt Avenue when he turned in front of another car.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Man shoots woman during fight in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man shot a woman during a fight Wednesday night in Orlando, police said. The shooting was reported around 8:45 p.m. on Columbia Street, west of John Young Parkway. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said officers were called to the scene and learned...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Shooting on Columbia Avenue

A woman was shot on Columbia Avenue around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday. That is when the Orlando Police Department responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of Columbia Avenue. Police say it was a result of a fight that ended in a man shooting a woman. The victim is in stable condition, and the suspect has been arrested.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Arrest made in recent Florida robberies of USPS mail carriers, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was arrested Wednesday in connection to three robberies of Floridian U.S. Postal Service letter carriers in October 2022, according to federal court records. Darius Capers was arrested by federal authorities, records show. A complaint filed Tuesday a U.S. postal inspector detailed how Capers was...
TAMPA, FL
click orlando

Car fire creates delays on SR-408 in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A car fire is creating delays in the westbound lanes of State Road 408 in Orlando. Orlando police said officers responded to the vehicle fire Tuesday afternoon on SR-408 at Crystal Lake Drive, near Conway Toll Plaza. [TRENDING: Can your employer track you? Man fired after...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man in his 20s dies after being shot in Orlando, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County deputies say a man is dead following a shooting in Orlando. Deputies responded to the intersection of Lalchandani Way and South John Young Parkway late Wednesday night about a shooting. A short time later, deputies were told that a man in his 20s who had been shot was driven to Kaley Street.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Orange County deputies seek help identifying man found dead

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies are trying to identify a man found dead near Mall at Millenia last month. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the man was found by a van near 37th Street and Gardenia Avenue, north of The Mall at Millenia. Deputies said there were no signs of foul play and they would like to notify the man’s family of his death.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy