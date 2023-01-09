Read full article on original website
Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival offers pleasures in many sizes and styles
The fifth Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival, billed as the largest fest of its kind in North America, takes place all over the city Jan. 18-29 and promises to be more diverse and exciting than ever. Puppet acts and artists representing 10 countries — Brazil, Canada, the Czech Republic, Finland,...
Hyde Park Bonfire Club selling merch, with some proceeds going to fight homelessness
The Hyde Park Bonfire Club, the merry band of regulars from neighborhood bars who gather at the Iowa Building in Jackson Park for food, beverages and camaraderie, is selling T-shirts. "What we're going to do is use some of the proceeds to help the homeless in the Hyde Park-Kenwood-Woodlawn area,"...
Invited in only to be shut out
When Joyce Brown was told the Invest South/West program was coming to her South Shore neighborhood, she and other residents did just what city officials told them to do — they started making their wish lists. Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s highly touted program plans to spend $750 million citywide in...
Murray Principal Greg Mason to retire at end of school year
After 30 years in education and 15 years as principal of Murray Language Academy, 5335 S. Kenwood Ave., Greg Mason is ready to retire. As he wraps up his tenure and prepares to step down at the end of June, the search for a new Murray principal is well underway.
Cedille CDs spotlight Chicago artists
In 1997 violinist Rachel Barton Pine recorded a path-breaking CD titled “Violin Concertos by Black Composers Through the Centuries.” It was released by Chicago-based Cedille Records and for many listeners it was their first exposure to music by composers such as the Chevalier de Saint-Georges and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor. Cedille has issued a 25th anniversary edition of this recording which adds an additional work to the original collection: Florence Price’s Violin Concerto No. 2 (1952).
Richard Scanlon, commodities trader and Jimmy's bartender, dies at 68
Richard Paul Scanlon, 68, was born on February 4, 1954 in Providence, Rhode Island to Bernard and Ann Scanlon. He died January 1, 2023 at home in Chicago, following a five year battle with cancer. He is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Lynn Siegel; his brother, Michael Scanlon (June), sisters, Deb Regan (Ed) and Joy Starnino.; along with Rick's niece and nephews; grandnephews and the entire Siegel family.
A car pound, snow cones and infested furniture in Season 3 of ‘South Side’
Editor's note: this piece was originally published by South Side Weekly. On December 6, part of the cast, directors, and show supporters gathered at the DuSable Museum to watch an advanced screening of HBO Max’s critically acclaimed South Side season three. South Side is not only an ode to Chicago, but a ride of comedic relief that embraces the cultural complexities of the city.
2023 theater begins with a bang
The Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival promises to be one of January's biggest theatrical events (see next week's preview), but it is far from the only show in town this month. Theaters large and small are eagerly returning to live performances ranging from one-night stands to weeks-long runs and mini-fests.
Woodlawn's anti-migrant protest appalling
Recently, my neighborhood of Woodlawn was chosen to house asylum seekers at a temporary shelter at 6420 S. University Ave. To my neighbors and my Chicago community who oppose this shelter, I’d like to share a different perspective:. I am that immigrant you fear. My family fled Colombia in...
Pilsen-based Bob’s Pizza to open in Harper Court this month
Bob’s Pizza, which aims to take the best parts of both Chicago tavern- and New York slice-style pizzas for their own style of pies, will open in Harper Court later this month. The new restaurant will take over the former Native Foods space at 1518 E. Harper Court. Shortly...
12 candidates meet for 5th Ward aldermanic forum
Twelve candidates are running to replace retiring 24-year incumbent Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) on City Council. They pressed their candidacies and addressed policy issues at a Sunday, Jan. 8 League of Women Voters Chicago forum at Montgomery Place, 5550 S. Shore Drive. All candidates support the municipal landmarking of Promontory...
Use of Wadsworth as shelter for migrants delayed again, Thursday community meeting planned
For the second time after reports of the imminent opening of the former Wadsworth Elementary, 6420 S. University Ave., for migrants, Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration says "the city has not determined a firm date on when this space will open for shelter." “As a welcoming city, we are committed...
New Year's Day mood optimistic on Promontory Point
After cautious optimism amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 and doom and gloom from the omicron variant surge in 2022, Hyde Parkers at Promontory Point were altogether sunnier on Jan. 1, 2023, looking forward to the opportunities the new year has in store. Dana Wennerberg — daughter of the late...
Buckner, Peters, Taylor decry Lightfoot's handling of Wadsworth plan for migrants
State Sen. Robert Peters (D-13th), state Rep. Kam Buckner (D-26th) and Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th) are blaming Mayor Lori Lightfoot for “chaos and division” resulting from her plan to house hundreds of migrants at the former Wadsworth Elementary School in Woodlawn. They held a press conference outside the...
Chicago Public Schools doesn’t track COVID boosters for students, staff
Chicago Public Schools is not tracking which students or staff have gotten the updated omicron booster, even though district leaders and the city’s health commissioner are urging students to get boosted to stave off another COVID surge. Chicago’s practice of not keeping tabs on updated booster vaccination by schools...
Dept. of Buildings assigns blame to Mac Properties for disastrous Algonquin Apartments power failure
The Department of Buildings reports that Mac Properties’ unpermitted electrical work last summer caused the disastrous power failure in two of the Algonquin Apartment buildings that displaced nearly 200 tenants. The power failure occurred on Friday, Dec. 23, during the sub-zero holiday cold snap, knocking out the two towers’...
West charges Democratic committee with undermining people's voice in aldermanic election
I am Dr. Helen Y. West, candidate for alderman of the 4th Ward. As a concerned resident of the Bronzeville community, I have discovered information about the forthcoming election that is very disturbing and could possibly affect the outcome of the election. It is my observation that the Cook County...
As investors buy more homes around the Obama Presidential Center gentrification worries soar
For years, housing advocates warned of gentrification encroaching in South Side neighborhoods spurred by the incoming Obama Presidential Center, and those alarms are now ringing louder as recent data shows investors flocking to surrounding neighborhoods at higher rates than ever before. “People should be afraid, they should be concerned about...
Shirley Newsome, North Kenwood-Oakland community leader, caretaker and alderwoman, dies at 77
Shirley Newsome, who long led the North Kenwood-Oakland Community Conservation Council (NK-O CCC)’s neighborhood revival efforts and who served as alderwoman of the 4th Ward for five months in 2011, died on Dec. 25, 2022. She was 77. Newsome was born on Aug. 15, 1945 to the Rev. Charlie...
City now plans to house migrants, asylum seekers in Woodlawn's vacant Wadsworth Elementary
After saying there were no plans to house some of the thousands of migrants and asylum seekers bused to Chicago from Texas at vacant Wadsworth Elementary in Woodlawn, the city is now renovating the building for use as a temporary shelter. "To provide a safe and welcoming environment for the...
