ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hyde Park Herald

Invited in only to be shut out

When Joyce Brown was told the Invest South/West program was coming to her South Shore neighborhood, she and other residents did just what city officials told them to do — they started making their wish lists. Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s highly touted program plans to spend $750 million citywide in...
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Cedille CDs spotlight Chicago artists

In 1997 violinist Rachel Barton Pine recorded a path-breaking CD titled “Violin Concertos by Black Composers Through the Centuries.” It was released by Chicago-based Cedille Records and for many listeners it was their first exposure to music by composers such as the Chevalier de Saint-Georges and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor. Cedille has issued a 25th anniversary edition of this recording which adds an additional work to the original collection: Florence Price’s Violin Concerto No. 2 (1952).
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Richard Scanlon, commodities trader and Jimmy's bartender, dies at 68

Richard Paul Scanlon, 68, was born on February 4, 1954 in Providence, Rhode Island to Bernard and Ann Scanlon. He died January 1, 2023 at home in Chicago, following a five year battle with cancer. He is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Lynn Siegel; his brother, Michael Scanlon (June), sisters, Deb Regan (Ed) and Joy Starnino.; along with Rick's niece and nephews; grandnephews and the entire Siegel family.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

A car pound, snow cones and infested furniture in Season 3 of ‘South Side’

Editor's note: this piece was originally published by South Side Weekly. On December 6, part of the cast, directors, and show supporters gathered at the DuSable Museum to watch an advanced screening of HBO Max’s critically acclaimed South Side season three. South Side is not only an ode to Chicago, but a ride of comedic relief that embraces the cultural complexities of the city.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

2023 theater begins with a bang

The Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival promises to be one of January's biggest theatrical events (see next week's preview), but it is far from the only show in town this month. Theaters large and small are eagerly returning to live performances ranging from one-night stands to weeks-long runs and mini-fests.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Woodlawn's anti-migrant protest appalling

Recently, my neighborhood of Woodlawn was chosen to house asylum seekers at a temporary shelter at 6420 S. University Ave. To my neighbors and my Chicago community who oppose this shelter, I’d like to share a different perspective:. I am that immigrant you fear. My family fled Colombia in...
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

12 candidates meet for 5th Ward aldermanic forum

Twelve candidates are running to replace retiring 24-year incumbent Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) on City Council. They pressed their candidacies and addressed policy issues at a Sunday, Jan. 8 League of Women Voters Chicago forum at Montgomery Place, 5550 S. Shore Drive. All candidates support the municipal landmarking of Promontory...
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

New Year's Day mood optimistic on Promontory Point

After cautious optimism amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 and doom and gloom from the omicron variant surge in 2022, Hyde Parkers at Promontory Point were altogether sunnier on Jan. 1, 2023, looking forward to the opportunities the new year has in store. Dana Wennerberg — daughter of the late...
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Hyde Park Herald

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hyde Park Herald, Chicago's oldest community newspaper since 1882.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy