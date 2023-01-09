Read full article on original website
CAL1
2d ago
Those people have every right to be pissed off! The mayor is putting these illegals ahead of tax paying citizens!
Not an Emigrant
2d ago
I appreciate the fact that you are Columbian, however until you walk in OUR shoes, meaning African Americans, who are not immigrants, shut the F up.
jayjay4993
2d ago
Am I to understand only certain people can go in certain areasThen what about the Civil rights movement. I Don t undetstand.
Daily Northwestern
Niles parents protest anti-Black racism at D219 meeting
Content warning: this story contains discussions of racism. Amid reports of ongoing anti-Black racism at Niles North and Niles West High Schools, several parents urged Niles Township High School District 219 Board of Education members to make systemic change at the Board meeting Tuesday. For several years, Black and brown...
fox32chicago.com
Lightfoot campaign promises to stop soliciting CPS student volunteers after criticism
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s reelection campaign has promised to stop contacting Chicago Public Schools teachers after it faced backlash for soliciting volunteer work from their students in exchange for class credit, a move a former city inspector general called "deeply, deeply problematic." The race for City Hall is...
Ald. Jim Gardiner Obsessed Over Facebook Comments, Launched ‘Terror Campaigns’ Against Critics, Former Staffer Testifies
CHICAGO — New details emerged last week about how Ald. Jim Gardiner (45th) allegedly went out of his way to silence opponents and obsessed over critical comments on his ward’s Facebook page. Tanya King, who worked for Gardiner from May to November 2019, was deposed in September as...
Bill Awaiting Pritzker's Signature Would Allow CPS Principals to Unionize, Advocates Say Move Overdue
Chicago principals could soon have a seat at their own bargaining table. A bill recently passed by the Illinois Senate is now headed to Governor J.B. Pritzker’s desk. The bill would allow Chicago Public Schools principals and vice principals to unionize, but not strike. Troy LaRaviere, writer of the...
buzzfeednews.com
A Chicago Attorney Is Getting Justice For Hundreds Of Wrongfully Convicted People All At Once
For hundreds of people across the Midwest, their new years, new lives, and new selves aren’t marked with a calendar but with a court docket. More specifically, the day that they watched 47-year-old attorney Josh Tepfer walk into a courtroom with his black backpack slung across his shoulder like a college student playing dress-up in a suit.
Chicago mayoral election 2023: Here are the 9 candidates’ education records
A drop in test scores. Declining enrollment. The COVID pandemic’s impact on student mental health. The transition to a 21-member elected school board. These are just a handful of the challenges facing Chicago’s next mayor.Nine people, including incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot, are running to lead the city for the next four years. All have some tie to Chicago Public Schools. Chalkbeat Chicago took a look at each mayoral hopeful’s track record...
Hundreds march through downtown Chicago in solidarity with Iran
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of people marched in downtown Chicago Sunday to stand in solidarity with Iran. Sunday also marked the third anniversary of the downing of Ukrainian Flight PS752. The flight from Tehran to Kyiv was shot down by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, killing 176 people on board. This protest was one of dozens happening around the world as the victims' families are still seeking justice. The Ukrainian community was invited to join the protest, and both communities marched side by side through downtown to Federal Plaza. The protest comes just one day after Iran executed two more men who were arrested while protesting the country's theocracy and one day after a caravan drove through Chicago to show solidarity with Iranians.
Lightfoot Blasted After Asking CPS Teachers to Encourage Students to ‘Help Her Win' Election
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is under heavy scrutiny after her campaign sent an email to Chicago Public Schools teachers, asking them to offer students the opportunity to serve as “externs” on her reelection campaign. Many of her opponents in the mayoral race blasted the email as “unethical,” and...
Lightfoot Campaign Asks CPS Teachers to Encourage Students to Help Her Win Reelection in Return for Credit
Video: The WTTW News Spotlight Politics team breaks down the biggest headlines of the day. (Produced by Alexandra Silets) Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s reelection campaign sent an email to Chicago Public Schools teachers Wednesday asking them to encourage their students to volunteer to help Lightfoot win a second term as mayor – and earn class credit.
How did migrants end up staying for days at a Chicago police station?
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Most asylum seekers are sent to shelters for help.So how did several migrants end up staying for days at a Chicago police station? The question comes as Mayor Lori Lightfoot tries to stop the influx of migrants.CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reports from District One police headquarters after a push from Mayor Lightfoot to stop more migrants from coming into the city, a few were dropped off at one police station.Mayor Lori Lightfoot admitted in an open letter to Colorado's governor she's struggling with the influx of migrants. In fact, cameras recorded some of them who were dropped...
Lightfoot’s ‘No. 1 cheerleader’ in City Council rethinking support due to mayor’s ‘coldness’
Ald. Derrick Curtis said he’s having second thoughts about his support for Mayor Lori Lightfoot — and his role as her “No. 1 cheerleader” — due to the mayor’s “coldness,” including her failure to reach out to him after he accidentally shot himself.
Colorado will halt busing of migrants to Chicago after conversation with Lightfoot, governor says
Chicago leaders are grappling with an overflow of asylum seekers.
ABA Journal
Lawyer is 'shaken' and 'humiliated' after her slur and obscenity are heard by others in Zoom hearing
A Chicago lawyer accused of using a racial slur and an obscenity while unmuted on Zoom told a judge Friday that she is “shaken" and "humiliated” by the incident. Donna Makowski apologized and told Judge Dominique Ross that: “I have no words for the inexcusable episode,” the Chicago Sun-Times reports, relying on court transcripts.
A Chicago Love Story Ends in Tragedy After Florida Crash
Ten years after getting married, Maribel Macedo and Armando Gomez Sanchez were finally celebrating their honeymoon in Florida, but the trip ended in unspeakable tragedy after they were killed in a horrific car crash on New Year's Eve. "They were basically on their first vacation," their daughter Isela Macedo said.
abovethelaw.com
‘But My Dead Husband’s Black’ Not An Excuse To Drop The N-Word In Court
Chicago attorney Donna Makowski has joined the long line of folks in the legal system who can’t figure out the intricacies of online court appearances. But in Makowski’s case rather than a cute cat filter, observers were treated to obscenities and racial slurs. Delightful. Last week, during a...
Alderperson Intervenes After Nooses Hung Outside Gage Park Home
A Chicago alderperson took to see that nooses hung outside a home in the city's Gage Park were removed Monday after being informed of the hateful symbols by a resident. Ald. Stephanie Coleman, who represents the 16th Ward, said on Saturday night, she received a complaint from a neighbor about apparent nooses hanging from a tree that technically lies on city property.
Emmett Till Murder Case: Author of 1963 Thesis Investigation Shares New Trial Revelations to NBC Chicago
In an exclusive interview with NBC Chicago, new information about what led to the verdict in the decades-old murder of Emmett Till, a Black teenager from Chicago, may change what the world knows about the acquittal of two white men that marked a pivotal moment in American history. Till’s death...
West Side residents concerned about Chicago police officer's ties to Proud Boys
There was a serious discussion Tuesday in Chicago's Austin neighborhood about allegations of racist cops and how they're being handled by the Chicago Police Department.
Chicago bookstore stacked with orders after refund request
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A bookstore in Wicker Park credits a viral tweet for a surge in business as online orders are pouring in at Volumes Bookcafe.But as CBS2's Noel Brennan shows us, it started with a customer asking for an unexpected refund.The business of owning a bookstore is not the most page-turning material. But Rebecca George has a good story."David versus Goliath kind of a thing."That tale is keeping shelves stocked at Volumes Bookcafe in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood."Bookstore people are fiercely loyal and will jump into fisticuffs, I think for any bookstore."Like any good book, this story has a...
Mayor Lightfoot announces new Climate Infrastructure Fund
Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot recently announced a new grant opportunity aimed at catalyzing climate action across Chicago by nonprofit organizations and small businesses. In partnership with the Department of Planning and Development’s Chicago Recovery Plan Initiative, the newly established Climate Infrastructure Fund will provide funding for renewable energy and energy efficiency improvements in buildings, support the purchase of electric vehicles and installation of electric vehicle charging stations, and enable green infrastructure solutions to capture stormwater and reduce onsite flooding. Applications will be scored on criteria related to climate mitigation and resilience factors, equity impact, and project readiness.
