Chicago, IL

Comments

CAL1
2d ago

Those people have every right to be pissed off! The mayor is putting these illegals ahead of tax paying citizens!

Reply
Not an Emigrant
2d ago

I appreciate the fact that you are Columbian, however until you walk in OUR shoes, meaning African Americans, who are not immigrants, shut the F up.

Reply
jayjay4993
2d ago

Am I to understand only certain people can go in certain areasThen what about the Civil rights movement. I Don t undetstand.

Reply
Daily Northwestern

Niles parents protest anti-Black racism at D219 meeting

Content warning: this story contains discussions of racism. Amid reports of ongoing anti-Black racism at Niles North and Niles West High Schools, several parents urged Niles Township High School District 219 Board of Education members to make systemic change at the Board meeting Tuesday. For several years, Black and brown...
NILES, IL
Chalkbeat

Chicago mayoral election 2023: Here are the 9 candidates’ education records

A drop in test scores. Declining enrollment. The COVID pandemic’s impact on student mental health. The transition to a 21-member elected school board. These are just a handful of the challenges facing Chicago’s next mayor.Nine people, including incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot, are running to lead the city for the next four years. All have some tie to Chicago Public Schools. Chalkbeat Chicago took a look at each mayoral hopeful’s track record...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Hundreds march through downtown Chicago in solidarity with Iran

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of people marched in downtown Chicago Sunday to stand in solidarity with Iran. Sunday also marked the third anniversary of the downing of Ukrainian Flight PS752. The flight from Tehran to Kyiv was shot down by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, killing 176 people on board. This protest was one of dozens happening around the world as the victims' families are still seeking justice. The Ukrainian community was invited to join the protest, and both communities marched side by side through downtown to Federal Plaza. The protest comes just one day after Iran executed two more men who were arrested while protesting the country's theocracy and one day after a caravan drove through Chicago to show solidarity with Iranians. 
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Lightfoot Campaign Asks CPS Teachers to Encourage Students to Help Her Win Reelection in Return for Credit

Video: The WTTW News Spotlight Politics team breaks down the biggest headlines of the day. (Produced by Alexandra Silets) Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s reelection campaign sent an email to Chicago Public Schools teachers Wednesday asking them to encourage their students to volunteer to help Lightfoot win a second term as mayor – and earn class credit.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

How did migrants end up staying for days at a Chicago police station?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Most asylum seekers are sent to shelters for help.So how did several migrants end up staying for days at a Chicago police station? The question comes as Mayor Lori Lightfoot tries to stop the influx of migrants.CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reports from District One police headquarters after a push from Mayor Lightfoot to stop more migrants from coming into the city, a few were dropped off at one police station.Mayor Lori Lightfoot admitted in an open letter to Colorado's governor she's struggling with the influx of migrants. In fact, cameras recorded some of them who were dropped...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

A Chicago Love Story Ends in Tragedy After Florida Crash

Ten years after getting married, Maribel Macedo and Armando Gomez Sanchez were finally celebrating their honeymoon in Florida, but the trip ended in unspeakable tragedy after they were killed in a horrific car crash on New Year's Eve. "They were basically on their first vacation," their daughter Isela Macedo said.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Alderperson Intervenes After Nooses Hung Outside Gage Park Home

A Chicago alderperson took to see that nooses hung outside a home in the city's Gage Park were removed Monday after being informed of the hateful symbols by a resident. Ald. Stephanie Coleman, who represents the 16th Ward, said on Saturday night, she received a complaint from a neighbor about apparent nooses hanging from a tree that technically lies on city property.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago bookstore stacked with orders after refund request

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A bookstore in Wicker Park credits a viral tweet for a surge in business as online orders are pouring in at Volumes Bookcafe.But as CBS2's Noel Brennan shows us, it started with a customer asking for an unexpected refund.The business of owning a bookstore is not the most page-turning material. But Rebecca George has a good story."David versus Goliath kind of a thing."That tale is keeping shelves stocked at Volumes Bookcafe in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood."Bookstore people are fiercely loyal and will jump into fisticuffs, I think for any bookstore."Like any good book, this story has a...
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Mayor Lightfoot announces new Climate Infrastructure Fund

Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot recently announced a new grant opportunity aimed at catalyzing climate action across Chicago by nonprofit organizations and small businesses. In partnership with the Department of Planning and Development’s Chicago Recovery Plan Initiative, the newly established Climate Infrastructure Fund will provide funding for renewable energy and energy efficiency improvements in buildings, support the purchase of electric vehicles and installation of electric vehicle charging stations, and enable green infrastructure solutions to capture stormwater and reduce onsite flooding. Applications will be scored on criteria related to climate mitigation and resilience factors, equity impact, and project readiness.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Hyde Park Herald

Chicago, IL
