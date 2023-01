PREP ROUNDUP (Jan. 9-14) Lemon Bay wins Marauder Scramble wrestling tournament

SATURDAY

WRESTLING

Marauder Scramble

AT: Clearwater Central Catholic High

TEAM STANDINGS: 1. Lemon Bay 289.5, 2. Countryside 268.5, 3. LaBelle 166, 4. Riverview 127.5

TOP WRESTLERS: LB, 106 Logan Dean 3rd (5-2), 113 Hunter Barrettsmith 4th (3-3), 120 Logan Kelly 2nd (7-1), 126 Brycen Warren 2nd (7-1), 132 Bryan Ashcraft 2nd (7-1), 152 Ashton Tucker 1st (9-0, 7 pins & 2 Forfeits), 160 Nick Sheets 2nd (7-1), 170 Koen Hoffman 1st (7-0, 7 pins), 182 Chase Alden 1st (8-0, Outstanding Wrestler), 195 Marcus Lopez 4th (was 5-0 before injury defaulting), 220 Ben Arnett 3rd (6-2), HWT Mike Ward 4th (4-3), 145 Connor Murphy 8th (was 3-0 before injury defaulting)

FRIDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bradenton Christian 55, Cardinal Mooney 54

AT: Cardinal Mooney

TOP PLAYERS: BC, Jaden Baker 19 points, 13 in 4th quarter, Jayden Baker 8 points, Landon Dempsey 7 points, Ty Townsend 7 points

OF NOTE: Down a point with 1.5 seconds left in regulation, Bradenton Christian’s Jaden Baker made both free throws.

RECORD: Bradenton Christian 11-6

NEXT: Bradenton Christian at Riverview, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

Lemon Bay 53, Bishop Verot 32

TOP PLAYERS: LB, Joey Scott 17 points, Jace Huber 15 points, Lucas Newcomb 13 points

Saint Stephen’s Episcopal 57, Sarasota Christian 41

TOP PLAYERS: SS, Rowan Bilik 14 points, CJ Johnson 11 points, Cade Walters 10 points; SC, Ben Milliken 17 points, Jayven Szewczyk 10 points, Maison Montgomery 8 points, Justin Brock 6

RECORDS: Saint Stephen’s 12-4, Sarasota Christian 7-9

UP NEXT: Sarasota Military Academy at Sarasota Christian, 7 p.m. Tuesday; Saint Stephen’s at Zephyrhills Christian, 7 p.m. Tuesday

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lemon Bay 55, Clewiston 20

TOP PLAYERS: LB, Mackenzie Long 17 points, Maya Collins 13 points, 8 assists, 8 rebounds, Taylor Orris added 13 points, 10 rebounds

RECORD: Lemon Bay 12-7.

GIRLS SOCCER

Cardinal Mooney 1, Riverview 1

AT: Riverview

TOP PLAYERS: CM, Kylie James goal, Taylor Daly assist.

OF NOTE: James' goal came with a minute to play to tie the game for Cardinal Mooney.

RECORDS: Cardinal Mooney 6-5-2

NEXT: Clearwater Catholic at Cardinal Mooney on Tuesday.

THURSDAY

GIRLS SOCCER

Parrish 6, Cardinal Mooney 1

AT : Parrish

TOP PLAYERS : P, Hayden Lepley 2 goals, Zana Anderson 2 goals, Sydney Weslowski 1 goal, 2 assists; Kendall Hecht 1 goal, Ashley Wagner 2 assists, Brianne Bonzheim 1 assist.

RECORDS : Parrish 13-4, Cardinal Mooney 6-5-1

NEXT : Parrish hosts Lakewood Ranch, Wednesday; Cardinal Mooney at Riverview, Friday

WRESTLING

FHSAA CLASS 2A TEAM DUALS

Manatee 51, Braden River 27 (round 1)

Tampa Jesuit 41, Manatee 30 (round 2)

AT: Manatee High

TOP WRESTLERS: M, Jeson Carbajal (pin), Dennis Bodin (pin), Jake Samuela (pin), Brelan Miller (2 pins), Carter Cabrera (2 pins), James Nutter (pin), Hamlet Rodriguez (2 pins); BR, Jayden Russell (pin), Matthew Ireland (pin), Grady Murphy (dec.), Gage Wiggins (pin), Gabe Colas (pin)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bradenton Christian 73, Bayshore 48

AT : Bradenton Christian

TOP PLAYERS : BC, Jayden Burnett 17 points, Jaden Baker 14 points, Aaron Clark 12 points, Ty Townsend 11 points.

RECORDS : Bradenton Christian 10-6, Bayshore 0-15

NEXT : Bradenton Christian at Cardinal Mooney, Friday

Cardinal Mooney 61, Braden River 44

AT : Braden River

TOP PLAYERS : CM, Franklin Liriano 14 points, Randy Wilson 10 points.

RECORDS : Cardinal Mooney 12-4, Braden River 12-4

NEXT : Cardinal Mooney hosts Bradenton Christian, Friday; Braden River hosts 212 Sports Academy, Tuesday

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lemon Bay 60, Bradenton Christian 59

AT : Bradenton Christian

TOP PLAYERS : LB, Maya Collins 25 points, 12 rebounds; Mackenzie Long 9 points, Abby Woods 8 points, Taylor Orris 8 points.

RECORD : Lemon Bay 11-7

NEXT : Lemon Bay hosts Clewiston, Friday

WEDNESDAY

BOYS SOCCER

Parrish 2, Southeast 1

AT : Southeast

TOP PLAYERS : P, Eddie Abonce 1 goal, Guillermo Gallo 1 goal, 1 assist

RECORDS : Parrish 11-1, Southeast 6-4-2

NEXT : Parrish hosts Braden River, Friday

GIRLS SOCCER

Parrish 2, Braden River 0

AT : Braden River

TOP PLAYERS : Hayden Lepley 1 goal, Emily Evans 1 goal, Sydney Weslowski 1 assist, Kendall Hecht 1 assist, Alize Karst 3 saves, Avaya Wright 1 save.

RECORDS : Parrish 12-4, Braden River 6-5

NEXT : The Bulls host Cardinal Mooney, Thursday

BOYS BASKETBALL

Saint Stephen's 36, ODA 32

AT : Saint Stephen's

TOP PLAYERS : SS, Braden Mohr 16 points, Rowan Bilik 10

RECORDS : Saint Stephen's 11-4, ODA 7-7

NEXT : Saint Stephens at Sarasota Christian, Friday

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sarasota 50, Lakewood Ranch 21

AT : Lakewood Ranch

TOP PLAYERS : S, Paisley Binswanger 19 points, Gretchen Jester 10 points, Kennedy McClain 9 points. LR, Tamya Gibson 9 points, Elainna Villegas 6 points

NEXT : Sarasota vs. Jordan Christian in MLK Jr. tourney at Lake Gibson, Friday

TUESDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Sarasota 57, Riverview 36

AT : Sarasota High

TOP PLAYERS : S, Danny Munn 20 points, 10 rebounds; Oliver Boyle 13 points, 6 rebounds.

RECORDS : Sarasota 14-3, Riverview 3-12

NEXT : Sarasota hosts Venice, Friday

Saint Stephen's 60, Classical Academy 35

AT : Saint Stephen's

TOP PLAYERS : SS, Braden Mohr 17 points, CJ Johnson 13, Will Deprenger 8.

RECORDS : Saint Stephen's 10-4, Classical Academy 2-8

NEXT : Saint Stephen's hosts ODA, Wednesday

Sarasota Christian 59, Gulf Coast Heat 55

AT : Sarasota Christian

TOP PLAYERS : Ben Milliken 15 points, Jayven Szewczyk 13 points, Justin Brock 12 points, Maison Montgomery 9 points, Randall Collins 5 points, Simon Dik 3 points, Travis Miller 2 points.

RECORDS : Sara. Christian 7-8, Gulf Coast 6-6

NEXT : Sarasota Christian hosts Saint Stephen's, Friday

Cardinal Mooney 62, Gateway 60

AT : Gateway

TOP PLAYERS : CM, Drew Carter 17 points, Teddy Foster 10 points, George Liebold 10 points, Kevin O'Donoghue 8 points.

RECORD: Cardinal Mooney 11-4

NEXT : Mooney at Braden River, Thursday

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lemon Bay 63, DeSoto 48

AT: Lemon Bay

TOP PLAYE RS: LB, Taylor Orris 25 points, 11 rebounds; Maya Collins 14 points, 11 assists; Breanna Carroll 9 points, 10rebounds.

RECORDS : Lemon Bay 10-7, DeSoto 10-4

NEXT : Lemon Bay at Bradenton Christian, Thursday

Bradenton Christian 58, Manatee 34

AT : Bradenton Christian

TOP PLAYERS : BC, Lana Price 20 points, Katherine Mercer 10 points

RECORD : Bradenton Christian 11-6

NEXT : Bradenton Christian hosts Lemon Bay, Thursday

BOYS SOCCER

Parrish 8, Bell Creek Academy 0

AT : Parrish Community High

TOP PLAYERS : P, Gabriel Rodrigues 1 goal, 3 assists; Hunter Malley 2 goals, Ryan Swenson 2 goals.

RECORDS : Parrish 10-1-0, Bell Creek 1-7-0

NEXT: Parrish hosts Southeast, Wednesday

GIRLS SOCCER

Parrish 8, Bell Creek 0

AT : Bell Creek

TOP PLAYERS : P, Hayden Lepley 1 goal, 2 assists; Isabella Silverio 1 goal; Brooke Gillaspy 1 goal; Natalie Greenhaw 1 goal; Jenny Swenson 1 goal; Sydney Weslowski 2 assists; Emily Evans 2 assists; McKenzie Clay 1 assist.

RECORD : Parrish 10-4

NEXT : Parrish at Braden River, Wednesday

MONDAY

GIRLS SOCCER

Saint Stephen's 2, Out-of-Door Academy 0

AT : Saint Stephen's

TOP PLAYERS : SS, Annabelle Pullen 1 goal, Taylor Vogt 1 goal, Sofia Diaz 1 assist, Alexa Pymm 1 assist, Riley Schlick-Trask 3 saves.

RECORDS : Saint Stephen's 7-2, ODA 5-3

NEXT: Saint Stephen's plays at Sarasota Military Academy, Wednesday

