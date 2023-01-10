Read full article on original website
Teshy Tesh
2d ago
Now some of those tenants will probably move into my mother's apt complex and infest it! Then she'll want to move in with me and infest my place......nooooooo!! I told her she shouldn't have moved to Wyandotte County.
Reply(1)
3
Related
KCTV 5
Police captain helps find man stuck inside quickly burning home
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Captain Osvaldo Navarro with the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is being called a hero and has been credited with saving a life. On Wednesday, he rushed into action and helped firefighters find a man stuck inside a house that was on fire and burning quickly.
WIBW
Lawrence crews battle 3-story apartment fire
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews in Lawrence battled a 3-story blaze for at least an hour on Thursday morning. Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical says that just after 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, crews were called to a local apartment complex with reports of a fire. When officials arrived,...
Facebook parent quietly amasses almost 900 acres around Northland data center
KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Meta Platforms Inc. quietly bought more than 500 acres and now owns all the land designated for Golden Plains Technology Park, though the company remains quiet on whether it plans more data center space. The parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp confirmed in late March that it would invest more than $800 […]
KCTV 5
1 dead, 2 critical in connected shooting scenes in east side KCMO neighborhood
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspect is in custody following a shooting that left one person dead and two critical early Thursday morning in a Kansas City east side neighborhood. Officers responded just before 2:15 a.m. to a call of a shooting on Lewis Avenue just south of Independence...
Kansas City-area homeowners could see more rats, experts warn
Kansas City-area homeowners may seeing more rats as it gets colder, according to The Pest Dude; Orkin ranked KC as 27th rattiest city in 2022.
kcur.org
A Kansas City mother tried to get her kids out of foster care. She was one of 2022's last homicides
Shayla Curts owned all the bad choices she’d made and was getting her life back on track. Tall and striking with piercing blue eyes, she had the word “Dreamer” tattooed in lilting cursive on her forearm, along with butterflies and a celestial compass. Without a car, Curts...
KCTV 5
Aging & Style: Gas stoves could cause childhood asthma
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shocking new study shows the stove in your kitchen could lead to your child getting asthma. We’re talking about gas stoves, which about a third of the country uses. In today’s Aging & Style segment, KCTV5′s Carolyn Long takes a look at the...
KCTV 5
13-acre hazard reduction fire is set at Kansas City park
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Controlled burns are an important tool for maintaining the health and safety of a forest. They can also be rejuvenating, returning nutrients to the soil via the ashes of vegetation that could otherwise take years to decompose. The Kansas City Parks & Recreation teamed up...
1 person killed, 2 others critically injured in overnight shooting in KCMO
Kansas City, Missouri, police say three people were shot overnight. One person died and two others are in critical condition.
De Soto family pleas for help with father stuck in ICU in Mexico
They're more than 1,000 miles away from their father, who suffered a brain aneurysm while in Mexico. But getting him home will cost thousands of dollars.
kcur.org
'COVID is not done with us': Kansas City health officials face pandemic fallout 3 years later
Over 1,000 days ago, the world was first alerted to the threat of COVID-19, sparking dramatic change for health care providers and patients. In the three years since, a recorded 2.7 million people have come down with the virus in Kansas and Missouri, and more than 31,000 people have died.
KCTV 5
KC Zoo mourns loss of polar bear Berlin
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The oldest polar bear in human care in the United States has died, the Kansas City Zoo announced Thursday. Berlin, a 33-year-old polar bear that resided at the KC Zoo, had been experiencing hypertension and renal failure, the Zoo said. “Treatment options had been exhausted...
KCTV 5
Historic church in Overland Park to transform into hotel
Firefighters in Raytown were battling a blaze at an apartment complex for seniors on Monday afternoon. Sadly, one person has died. Victory Hills Senior Living Community is condemned. The apartment complex is dealing with an infestation of bedbugs. Looking for a job in 2023? Here are some ways to prepare...
northeastnews.net
Controversial liquor permits approved
In its December 21 issue, “The Northeast News” reported on two Northeast neighborhood associations that were actively opposing the issuance of Liquor by the Drink permits in their respective neighborhoods. The Sheffield Neighborhood Association was opposing a permit that had been issued with contingencies at Inolvidable, a bar...
Kansas City councilman threatened by man with gun over Facebook Live
A man walking around Kansas City, Missouri was threatening Kansas City Councilmember Brandon Ellington on Facebook Live while carrying a rifle.
KCTV 5
Man charged after 2 people die following crash, KCKPD pursuit
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, man has been charged after two people died when he allegedly crashed into their vehicle while fleeing from police. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office says 30-year-old Charles T. Matthews Jr. has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder or, in the alternative, first-degree involuntary manslaughter. He has also been charged with resisting a lawful stop and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
KCTV 5
Retired KCK detective Roger Golubski remains on house arrest
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Roger Golubski remains on home detention. A federal judge denied his motion asking for basic ankle-monitoring or possibly a curfew. The judge says Golubski potentially remains a serious risk to the community and pointed out his law enforcement background questioning if he still has contacts.
Topeka company to relocate HQ in Kansas City area
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hill’s Pet Nutrition will be shifting its global and U.S. headquarters to the greater Kansas City area later this year. An announcement from Hill’s reports that the company will be expanding in Kansas by bringing its headquarters to Aspiria Campus at 6180 Sprint Parkway in Overland Park towards the end of 2023. […]
KMBC.com
Wayside Waifs says the last two rescues from an Iowa puppy mill have been adopted
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two dogs are being adopted from Wayside Waifs. They were rescued from a puppy mill more than a year ago. Huskies Fiona and Rex are about to say goodbye to Wayside Waifs after 435 days in the shelter. When they arrived, Wayside Waifs’ Casey Waugh...
Rising egg prices driving small Kansas City area business to social media
There have been roughly a dozen confirmed Avian flu cases on each side of the state line with the most recent confirmations coming in both states last week.
Comments / 15