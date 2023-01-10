Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Related
Firefighters respond to fire at car dealership in Town of Boston
BOSTON, N.Y. — Firefighters were at the scene of a fire at a car dealership in the Town of Boston in southern Erie County. It happened some time after 5 a.m. Thursday at Cappellino Chevrolet, located at 9000 Boston State Road. There's no information on any injuries or a...
Teen stabbed in downtown Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating the stabbing of a teenager Thursday afternoon, according to a city spokesperson. At approximately 3:20 p.m. Thursday, police responded to One Fountain Plaza where, they say, a teenage male had been stabbed. The teen was transported to ECMC where he was taken into surgery, according to authorities. […]
Buffalo Common Council presses police on storm response
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The top brass from the Buffalo Police Department went before members of City Council's Police Advisory Board to provide a closer look as to what worked and what went wrong during the historic holiday blizzard. On Tuesday it was the fire department that brought its grievances...
St. Catharines plant fire alarms Niagara County residents; no smoke danger
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — While firefighters in St. Catharines, Ontario, are mopping up after a major fire at a chemical waste processing plant, Niagara County emergency management officials have been monitoring the smoke plume and assuring residents there is no danger from any exposure. The blaze was near the waterfront...
Report of stolen Kia leads to police chase, 5 arrests in Niagara County
WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — A report of a stolen Kia led to a police chase and five arrests in Niagara County on Wednesday. Three of the people arrested were minors, who were 15 or 16 years old. The Kia in question, a 2016 Sorrento, had been reported as stolen from...
Driver revived after Newfane car accident
NEWFANE, N.Y. — One man is in the hospital with serious injuries following an accident Monday night on Ridge Road in the Town of Newfane. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office reports that around 5 p.m. a Ford Escape swerved and hit an oncoming car. After hitting the oncoming car, the Escape went off the road and hit a tree and stopped in front of 6866 Ridge Road.
No one hurt after bomb threat involving school bus
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a bomb threat that led to the evacuation of a First Student school bus on Wednesday afternoon. No injuries to the 27 students or the driver were reported. Police were called to Massachusetts and Prospect Avenue, northeast of the Peace Bridge and...
Stolen vehicle sighting in Tonawanda leads to 2 arrests; 1 still on the lam
Town of Tonawanda police say Kia and Hyundai vehicles are still being targeted by thieves, and early Thursday morning, one was found by officers.
Large Fire At Western New York Car Dealership
Firefighters and emergency crews were busy early Thursday as a large fire ripped through a popular car dealership south of Hamburg. Multiple companies responded to the blaze that remains under investigation. The call came in early Thursday about a possible fire at Cappellino Chevrolet on Boston State Road. Our thoughts...
After Hamlin's recovery, Buffalo CPR classes see increase in demand for classes
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo CPR is a company offering classes to schools, businesses and organizations. Their classes instruct regular citizens about life-saving skills. Of course, you should call 911 immediately when someone experiences cardiac arrest, but while waiting for the ambulance, you can help save their life. When the...
Two injured in Niagara County crash identified
NEWFANE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were injured, one seriously, after a crash on Ridge Road in Newfane on Monday night, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said. They say they responded to a call just before 5:10 p.m. Monday, where a Ford Escape driving westbound on Ridge Road swerved and hit Chevrolet Impala going eastbound. […]
Crash temporarily closes 33 at Best Street during evening commute
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A crash temporarily closed the 33 at Best Street, heading into downtown Buffalo, during the late-afternoon commute on Thursday. All traffic was being diverted off the 33 at Best Street. Drivers were being asked to find alternate routes if they are heading downtown. Buffalo Police were...
Buffalo man receives sentence, killed pedestrian in Lovejoy hit-and-run
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that a Buffalo man was sentenced to 2 1/3 to 7 years in prison on multiple charges involving a fatal hit-and-run.
Buffalo Fire department investigating fire on Woodlawn Avenue
An early Monday morning fire on Woodlawn Avenue is under investigation by the Buffalo Fire Department.
Five people arrested following vehicle pursuit in Wheatfield
WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Five people were arrested following a stolen vehicle pursuit in the Town of Wheatfield, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s office. At approximately 12:30 p.m., deputies were alerted to a 2016 Kia Sorrento being stolen out of the City of Buffalo while on patrol on Niagara Falls Boulevard. Deputies attempted to […]
Body of Ripley, NY man found in truck in North East woods
Police continue to investigate after a body was found in North East Sunday morning. Police were called to the 12,000 block of E. Main St. in North East on Sunday, Jan. 8 after the body of a man was discovered inside a truck deep in the woods. It was determined that the victim was 54 […]
New policing model being eyed for Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rochester's 'Rock' initiative started back in June, and now Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to bring it to Buffalo. But here, the governor is calling it the 'Save Program.' It places people on parole who are at the highest risk of reoffending under electronic monitoring and higher levels of supervision.
Buffalo councilman seeks answer from NYS regarding closure gates on Routes 33, 198
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the aftermath of the December 2022 blizzard, when crews spent several days removing cars from where stranded motorists had abandoned them on two of Buffalo's busiest arterials, 2 On Your Side viewers began asking us why the Scajaquada (NYS Route 198) and the Kensington Expressway (NYS Route 33) don't have gates installed on entrance ramps to keep vehicles from entering during severe storms.
Buffalo Fire Historical Society needs museum volunteers
BUFFALO, N.Y. — For Wednesday's Most Buffalo Story of the Day, we went to the Buffalo Fire Historical Society Museum in Buffalo. Kelly Dudzik: We're with Mark Packard, he's the Vice President of the Buffalo Fire Historical Society, and this is a hidden gem. There is a lot to see here.
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 0