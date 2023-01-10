ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamburg, NY

News 4 Buffalo

Teen stabbed in downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating the stabbing of a teenager Thursday afternoon, according to a city spokesperson. At approximately 3:20 p.m. Thursday, police responded to One Fountain Plaza where, they say, a teenage male had been stabbed. The teen was transported to ECMC where he was taken into surgery, according to authorities. […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Common Council presses police on storm response

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The top brass from the Buffalo Police Department went before members of City Council's Police Advisory Board to provide a closer look as to what worked and what went wrong during the historic holiday blizzard. On Tuesday it was the fire department that brought its grievances...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Driver revived after Newfane car accident

NEWFANE, N.Y. — One man is in the hospital with serious injuries following an accident Monday night on Ridge Road in the Town of Newfane. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office reports that around 5 p.m. a Ford Escape swerved and hit an oncoming car. After hitting the oncoming car, the Escape went off the road and hit a tree and stopped in front of 6866 Ridge Road.
NEWFANE, NY
2 On Your Side

No one hurt after bomb threat involving school bus

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a bomb threat that led to the evacuation of a First Student school bus on Wednesday afternoon. No injuries to the 27 students or the driver were reported. Police were called to Massachusetts and Prospect Avenue, northeast of the Peace Bridge and...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Large Fire At Western New York Car Dealership

Firefighters and emergency crews were busy early Thursday as a large fire ripped through a popular car dealership south of Hamburg. Multiple companies responded to the blaze that remains under investigation. The call came in early Thursday about a possible fire at Cappellino Chevrolet on Boston State Road. Our thoughts...
HAMBURG, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two injured in Niagara County crash identified

NEWFANE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were injured, one seriously, after a crash on Ridge Road in Newfane on Monday night, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said. They say they responded to a call just before 5:10 p.m. Monday, where a Ford Escape driving westbound on Ridge Road swerved and hit Chevrolet Impala going eastbound. […]
NEWFANE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Five people arrested following vehicle pursuit in Wheatfield

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Five people were arrested following a stolen vehicle pursuit in the Town of Wheatfield, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s office. At approximately 12:30 p.m., deputies were alerted to a 2016 Kia Sorrento being stolen out of the City of Buffalo while on patrol on Niagara Falls Boulevard. Deputies attempted to […]
WHEATFIELD, NY
YourErie

Body of Ripley, NY man found in truck in North East woods

Police continue to investigate after a body was found in North East Sunday morning. Police were called to the 12,000 block of E. Main St. in North East on Sunday, Jan. 8 after the body of a man was discovered inside a truck deep in the woods. It was determined that the victim was 54 […]
RIPLEY, NY
2 On Your Side

New policing model being eyed for Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rochester's 'Rock' initiative started back in June, and now Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to bring it to Buffalo. But here, the governor is calling it the 'Save Program.' It places people on parole who are at the highest risk of reoffending under electronic monitoring and higher levels of supervision.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo councilman seeks answer from NYS regarding closure gates on Routes 33, 198

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the aftermath of the December 2022 blizzard, when crews spent several days removing cars from where stranded motorists had abandoned them on two of Buffalo's busiest arterials, 2 On Your Side viewers began asking us why the Scajaquada (NYS Route 198) and the Kensington Expressway (NYS Route 33) don't have gates installed on entrance ramps to keep vehicles from entering during severe storms.
BUFFALO, NY
